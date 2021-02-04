Line vs line, point vs line in 2D space
Math is mostly from here.
npm install line-intersect
es modules
import {
checkIntersection,
colinearPointWithinSegment
} from 'line-intersect';
commonjs modules
const {
checkIntersection,
colinearPointWithinSegment
} = require('line-intersect');
Given a line segment from (x1, y1) to (x2, y2) and line segment from (x3, y3) to (x4, y4), check if the line segments intersect.
All params are Numbers and are required.
A read-only Object that looks like
{
type: 'none' | 'parallel' | 'colinear'
}
// or
{
type: 'intersecting',
point: {
x: number,
y: number
}
}
point is only exists when
type == 'intersecting'
type
|What it means
|Are the line segments touching?
|none
|Line segments are not intersecting
|No
|parallel
|Line segments are not intersecting but they are parallel to eachother
|No
|colinear
|Line segments are on the same line and may be overlapping. Use
colinearPointWithinSegment() to check
|Maybe
|intersecting
|Line segments intersect at exactly one point
|Yes
Given a point (px, py) that is on the same line as line segment (x1, y1) to (x2, y2), check if the point is within the line segment.
All params are Numbers and are required.
true if point is within the line segment,
false otherwise.
MIT