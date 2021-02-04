Line vs line, point vs line in 2D space

Math is mostly from here.

Install

npm install line-intersect

API

es modules

import { checkIntersection, colinearPointWithinSegment } from 'line-intersect' ;

commonjs modules

const { checkIntersection, colinearPointWithinSegment } = require ( 'line-intersect' );

Given a line segment from (x1, y1) to (x2, y2) and line segment from (x3, y3) to (x4, y4), check if the line segments intersect.

Parameters

x1, y1, x2, y2 - 1st line segment

x3, y3, x4, y4 - 2nd line segment

All params are Numbers and are required.

Returns

A read-only Object that looks like

{ type : 'none' | 'parallel' | 'colinear' } { type : 'intersecting' , point : { x : number, y : number } }

point is only exists when type == 'intersecting'

type What it means Are the line segments touching? none Line segments are not intersecting No parallel Line segments are not intersecting but they are parallel to eachother No colinear Line segments are on the same line and may be overlapping. Use colinearPointWithinSegment() to check Maybe intersecting Line segments intersect at exactly one point Yes

Given a point (px, py) that is on the same line as line segment (x1, y1) to (x2, y2), check if the point is within the line segment.

Parameters

px, py - Point to check

x1, y1, x2, y2 - Line segment

All params are Numbers and are required.

Returns

true if point is within the line segment, false otherwise.

License

MIT