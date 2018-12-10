Calculate line-height of an HTML element (IE6 compatible)
This was created for provide a well-tested module for calculating line-height in pixels for trunkata, a line-based truncation library for HTML.
line-height is available via the following:
npm install line-height
bower install line-height
component install line-height
For
npm and
component, you can load it in as follows:
var lineHeight = require('line-height');
For
bower and
http, you can use vanilla JS
<script src="components/line-height.js"></script>
window.lineHeight; // `line-height` is defined on `window` in camelCase
or you can use AMD
require(['line-height'], funtion (lineHeight) { /* code */ });
or CommonJS syntax (see
npm/
component section).
Once you have the module loaded, you can get the
line-height of any node in the DOM.
// Calculate the `line-height` of the body
lineHeight(document.body); // 19
// Calculate the `line-height` of an h2
var h2 = document.createElement('h2');
document.body.appendChild(h2);
lineHeight(h2); // 29
// Calculate how many lines tall an element is
var div = document.createElement('div');
div.innerHTML = '<p>1</p><p>2</p>';
(lineHeight(div) / div.offsetHeight); // 2, how trunkata performs its calculations
line-height provides a single function.
lineHeight(node);
/**
* Calculate the `line-height` of a given node
* @param {HTMLElement} node Element to calculate line height of. Must be in the DOM.
* @returns {Number} `line-height` of the element in pixels
*/
line-height: normal
In a large amount of browsers, the computed style for an element's
line-height is
normal by default.
If it is specified by any other means (e.g. ancestor has a
line-height or the element has a
line-height specified), it is either a CSS length.
To solve this problem, we create a vanilla element of the same
nodeName (e.g.
h2 if it is an
h2), apply the original element's
font-size, and return the element
offsetHeight. This is the
height of
1 line of the element (i.e.
line-height).
pt,
pc,
in,
cm,
mm to
px
In most browsers, when the
line-height is specified in
pt,
pc,
in,
cm or
mm, the
computedStyle value is in the same unit.
To solve this problem, we use the standard ratios of conversion to pixels to make a conversion to pixels.
numeric font-size in IE6
In IE6,
numeric
font-sizes (e.g.
font-size: 2.3) are returned without a unit.
To solve this problem, we treat this number as an
em since it is relative as well. To do that, we set the element's style to
"numeric value" + "em", compute and save the
font-size, remove the temporary style. This conversion gives us the unit in
pt which we know how to deal with from before.
Tests can be run once via:
npm test
# Or with Karma directly via
# npm run test-karma-single
Tests can also be run continuously via:
npm run test-karma-single
In lieu of a formal styleguide, take care to maintain the existing coding style. Add unit tests for any new or changed functionality. Lint via
npm run lint and test via
npm test.
Copyright (c) 2013 Todd Wolfson
Licensed under the MIT license.