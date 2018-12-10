Calculate line-height of an HTML element (IE6 compatible)

This was created for provide a well-tested module for calculating line-height in pixels for trunkata, a line-based truncation library for HTML.

Getting Started

line-height is available via the following:

For npm and component , you can load it in as follows:

var lineHeight = require ( 'line-height' );

For bower and http , you can use vanilla JS

< script src = "components/line-height.js" > </ script > window.lineHeight; // `line-height` is defined on `window` in camelCase

or you can use AMD

require ([ 'line-height' ], funtion (lineHeight) { });

or CommonJS syntax (see npm / component section).

Once you have the module loaded, you can get the line-height of any node in the DOM.

lineHeight( document .body); var h2 = document .createElement( 'h2' ); document .body.appendChild(h2); lineHeight(h2); var div = document .createElement( 'div' ); div.innerHTML = '<p>1</p><p>2</p>' ; (lineHeight(div) / div.offsetHeight);

Donations

Documentation

line-height provides a single function.

lineHeight(node);

Solved problems

line-height: normal

In a large amount of browsers, the computed style for an element's line-height is normal by default.

If it is specified by any other means (e.g. ancestor has a line-height or the element has a line-height specified), it is either a CSS length.

To solve this problem, we create a vanilla element of the same nodeName (e.g. h2 if it is an h2 ), apply the original element's font-size , and return the element offsetHeight . This is the height of 1 line of the element (i.e. line-height ).

Converting pt , pc , in , cm , mm to px

In most browsers, when the line-height is specified in pt , pc , in , cm or mm , the computedStyle value is in the same unit.

To solve this problem, we use the standard ratios of conversion to pixels to make a conversion to pixels.

3pt to 4px

1pc to 16px

1in to 96px

2.54cm to 96px

25.4mm to 96px

numeric font-size in IE6

In IE6, numeric font-size s (e.g. font-size: 2.3 ) are returned without a unit.

To solve this problem, we treat this number as an em since it is relative as well. To do that, we set the element's style to "numeric value" + "em" , compute and save the font-size , remove the temporary style. This conversion gives us the unit in pt which we know how to deal with from before.

Development

Testing

Tests can be run once via:

npm test

Tests can also be run continuously via:

npm run test -karma-single

Contributing

In lieu of a formal styleguide, take care to maintain the existing coding style. Add unit tests for any new or changed functionality. Lint via npm run lint and test via npm test .

License

Copyright (c) 2013 Todd Wolfson

Licensed under the MIT license.