line-column-path

by Sindre Sorhus
3.0.0 (see all)

Parse and stringify file paths with line and column like `unicorn.js:8:14`

Popularity

Downloads/wk

52.4K

GitHub Stars

20

Maintenance

Last Commit

6mos ago

Contributors

3

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

line-column-path

Parse and stringify file paths with line and column like unicorn.js:8:14

Install

$ npm install line-column-path

Usage

import {parseLineColumnPath, stringifyLineColumnPath} from 'line-column-path';

const parsed = parseLineColumnPath('unicorn.js:8:14');
//=> {file: 'unicorn.js', line: 8, column: 14}

stringifyLineColumnPath(parsed);
//=> 'unicorn.js:8:14'

API

parseLineColumnPath(path)

path

Type: string | object

The file path to parse.

Can also be an object that you want to validate and normalize.

stringifyLineColumnPath(path, options?)

path

Type: object

Object with a .file property and optionally a .line and .column property.

options

Type: object

file

Type: boolean\ Default: true

Output the file path.

Setting this to false will result in 8:18 instead of unicorn.js:8:14.

column

Type: boolean\ Default: true

Output the column.

Setting this to false will result in unicorn.js:8 instead of unicorn.js:8:14.

