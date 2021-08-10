Parse and stringify file paths with line and column like
unicorn.js:8:14
$ npm install line-column-path
import {parseLineColumnPath, stringifyLineColumnPath} from 'line-column-path';
const parsed = parseLineColumnPath('unicorn.js:8:14');
//=> {file: 'unicorn.js', line: 8, column: 14}
stringifyLineColumnPath(parsed);
//=> 'unicorn.js:8:14'
Type:
string | object
The file path to parse.
Can also be an object that you want to validate and normalize.
Type:
object
Object with a
.file property and optionally a
.line and
.column property.
Type:
object
Type:
boolean\
Default:
true
Output the file path.
Setting this to
false will result in
8:18 instead of
unicorn.js:8:14.
Type:
boolean\
Default:
true
Output the column.
Setting this to
false will result in
unicorn.js:8 instead of
unicorn.js:8:14.