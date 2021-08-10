Parse and stringify file paths with line and column like unicorn.js:8:14

Install

$ npm install line - column - path

Usage

import {parseLineColumnPath, stringifyLineColumnPath} from 'line-column-path' ; const parsed = parseLineColumnPath( 'unicorn.js:8:14' ); stringifyLineColumnPath(parsed);

API

path

Type: string | object

The file path to parse.

Can also be an object that you want to validate and normalize.

path

Type: object

Object with a .file property and optionally a .line and .column property.

options

Type: object

file

Type: boolean \ Default: true

Output the file path.

Setting this to false will result in 8:18 instead of unicorn.js:8:14 .

column

Type: boolean \ Default: true

Output the column.