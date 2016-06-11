Node module to convert efficiently index to/from line-column in a string.
npm install line-column
Returns a
LineColumnFinder instance for given string
str.
|Key
|Description
|Default
origin
|The origin value of line number and column number
1
This is just a shorthand for
lineColumn(str).fromIndex(index).
Find line and column from index in the string.
Parameters:
index -
number Index in the string. (0-origin)
Returns:
{ line: x, col: y } Found line number and column number.
null if the given index is out of range.
Find index from line and column in the string.
Parameters:
line -
number Line number in the string.
column -
number Column number in the string.
or
{ line: x, col: y } -
Object line and column numbers in the string.
column can be used instead of
col.
or
[ line, col ] -
Array line and column numbers in the string.
Returns:
number Found index in the string.
-1 if the given line or column is out of range.
var lineColumn = require("line-column");
var testString = [
"ABCDEFG\n", // line:0, index:0
"HIJKLMNOPQRSTU\n", // line:1, index:8
"VWXYZ\n", // line:2, index:23
"日本語の文字\n", // line:3, index:29
"English words" // line:4, index:36
].join(""); // length:49
lineColumn(testString).fromIndex(3) // { line: 1, col: 4 }
lineColumn(testString).fromIndex(33) // { line: 4, col: 5 }
lineColumn(testString).toIndex(1, 4) // 3
lineColumn(testString).toIndex(4, 5) // 33
// Shorthand of .fromIndex (compatible with find-line-column)
lineColumn(testString, 33) // { line:4, col: 5 }
// Object or Array is also acceptable
lineColumn(testString).toIndex({ line: 4, col: 5 }) // 33
lineColumn(testString).toIndex({ line: 4, column: 5 }) // 33
lineColumn(testString).toIndex([4, 5]) // 33
// You can cache it for the same string. It is so efficient. (See benchmark)
var finder = lineColumn(testString);
finder.fromIndex(33) // { line: 4, column: 5 }
finder.toIndex(4, 5) // 33
// For 0-origin line and column numbers
var oneOrigin = lineColumn(testString, { origin: 0 });
oneOrigin.fromIndex(33) // { line: 3, column: 4 }
oneOrigin.toIndex(3, 4) // 33
npm test
The popular package find-line-column provides the same "index to line-column" feature.
Here is some benchmarking on
line-column vs
find-line-column. You can run this benchmark by
npm run benchmark. See benchmark/ for the source code.
long text + line-column (not cached) x 72,989 ops/sec ±0.83% (89 runs sampled)
long text + line-column (cached) x 13,074,242 ops/sec ±0.32% (89 runs sampled)
long text + find-line-column x 33,887 ops/sec ±0.54% (84 runs sampled)
short text + line-column (not cached) x 1,636,766 ops/sec ±0.77% (82 runs sampled)
short text + line-column (cached) x 21,699,686 ops/sec ±1.04% (82 runs sampled)
short text + find-line-column x 382,145 ops/sec ±1.04% (85 runs sampled)
As you might have noticed, even not cached version of
line-column is 2x - 4x faster than
find-line-column, and cached version of
line-column is remarkable 50x - 380x faster.
MIT (See LICENSE)