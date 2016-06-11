Node module to convert efficiently index to/from line-column in a string.

Install

npm install line - column

Usage

lineColumn(str, options = {})

Returns a LineColumnFinder instance for given string str .

Options

Key Description Default origin The origin value of line number and column number 1

This is just a shorthand for lineColumn(str).fromIndex(index) .

Find line and column from index in the string.

Parameters:

index - number Index in the string. (0-origin)

Returns:

{ line: x, col: y } Found line number and column number.

Found line number and column number. null if the given index is out of range.

Find index from line and column in the string.

Parameters:

line - number Line number in the string.

- Line number in the string. column - number Column number in the string.

or

{ line: x, col: y } - Object line and column numbers in the string.

A key name column can be used instead of col .

or

[ line, col ] - Array line and column numbers in the string.

Returns:

number Found index in the string.

Found index in the string. -1 if the given line or column is out of range.

Example

var lineColumn = require ( "line-column" ); var testString = [ "ABCDEFG

" , "HIJKLMNOPQRSTU

" , "VWXYZ

" , "日本語の文字

" , "English words" ].join( "" ); lineColumn(testString).fromIndex( 3 ) lineColumn(testString).fromIndex( 33 ) lineColumn(testString).toIndex( 1 , 4 ) lineColumn(testString).toIndex( 4 , 5 ) lineColumn(testString, 33 ) lineColumn(testString).toIndex({ line : 4 , col : 5 }) lineColumn(testString).toIndex({ line : 4 , column : 5 }) lineColumn(testString).toIndex([ 4 , 5 ]) var finder = lineColumn(testString); finder.fromIndex( 33 ) finder.toIndex( 4 , 5 ) var oneOrigin = lineColumn(testString, { origin : 0 }); oneOrigin.fromIndex( 33 ) oneOrigin.toIndex( 3 , 4 )

Testing

npm test

Benchmark

The popular package find-line-column provides the same "index to line-column" feature.

Here is some benchmarking on line-column vs find-line-column . You can run this benchmark by npm run benchmark . See benchmark/ for the source code.

long text + line - column ( not cached) x 72 , 989 ops/sec ± 0.83 % ( 89 runs sampled) long text + line - column (cached) x 13 , 074 , 242 ops/sec ± 0.32 % ( 89 runs sampled) long text + find- line - column x 33 , 887 ops/sec ± 0.54 % ( 84 runs sampled) short text + line - column ( not cached) x 1 , 636 , 766 ops/sec ± 0.77 % ( 82 runs sampled) short text + line - column (cached) x 21 , 699 , 686 ops/sec ± 1.04 % ( 82 runs sampled) short text + find- line - column x 382 , 145 ops/sec ± 1.04 % ( 85 runs sampled)

As you might have noticed, even not cached version of line-column is 2x - 4x faster than find-line-column , and cached version of line-column is remarkable 50x - 380x faster.

Contributing

Fork it! Create your feature branch: git checkout -b my-new-feature Commit your changes: git commit -am 'Add some feature' Push to the branch: git push origin my-new-feature Submit a pull request :D

License

MIT (See LICENSE)