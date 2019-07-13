Line clamp a DOM element in vanilla JavaScript
-webkit-line-clamp
…)
HTML:
<div class="line-clamp">
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, <strong>consectetur adipiscing</strong> elit.
</div>
CSS:
.line-clamp {
width: 100px;
line-height: 20px;
}
JavaScript:
const element = document.querySelector('.line-clamp')
lineClamp(element, 3)
Boom:
<div class="line-clamp" style="overflow: hidden; overflow-wrap: break-word; word-wrap: break-word;">
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, <strong>consectetur…</strong>
</div>
window.getComputedStyle.
const lineClamp = require('line-clamp')
Returns
true if text was truncated, else returns
false.
options is an optional configuration object.
options.ellipsis to change the string to be appended to the truncated text. Defaults to
….
See Usage.
$ yarn add line-clamp