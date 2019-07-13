Line clamp a DOM element in vanilla JavaScript

Truncates in pure JavaScript; does not rely on -webkit-line-clamp

Works even if the given element contains nested DOM nodes

Supports appending a custom string instead of an ellipsis ( … )

Usage

HTML:

< div class = "line-clamp" > Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, < strong > consectetur adipiscing </ strong > elit. </ div >

CSS:

.line-clamp { width : 100px ; line-height : 20px ; }

JavaScript:

const element = document .querySelector( '.line-clamp' ) lineClamp(element, 3 )

Boom:

< div class = "line-clamp" style = "overflow: hidden; overflow-wrap: break-word; word-wrap: break-word;" > Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, < strong > consectetur… </ strong > </ div >

Limitations

The element is assumed to have a pixel line-height, obtained via window.getComputedStyle .

API

const lineClamp = require ( 'line-clamp' )

lineClamp(element, lineCount [, options])

Returns true if text was truncated, else returns false .

options is an optional configuration object.

Set options.ellipsis to change the string to be appended to the truncated text. Defaults to … .

See Usage.

Installation

$ yarn add line-clamp

Prior art

License

MIT