line-bot-sdk

by runnables
0.1.4

SDK of the LINE BOT API for Node.js

Readme

line-bot-sdk-nodejs

npm version dependencies

SDK of the LINE BOT API for Node.js

Installation

The LINE BOT API SDK can be installed with NPM.

$ npm install line-bot-sdk

Usage

Require SDK

var LineBot = require('line-bot-sdk');

Bot API Trial

var client = LineBot.client({
  channelID: '<your channel ID>',
  channelSecret: '<your channel secret>',
  channelMID: '<your channel MID>'
});

Business Connect

var client = LineBot.client({
  channelID: '<your channel ID>',
  channelSecret: '<your channel secret>',
  channelToken: '<your channel token>'
});

Enable Debugging Mode

Use DEBUG env var to enable debugging mode

Available values

  • line-bot:log
  • line-bot:error
$ DEBUG=line-bot:* node app.js

Sending Message

Note: mid can be either a string or an array of strings.

sendText(mid, text[, toType])

Send a text message to mid(s).
https://developers.line.me/bot-api/api-reference#sending_message_text

client.sendText('<target mid>', 'Message');
client.sendText(['<target mid 1>', '<target mid 2>'], 'Message');

sendImage(mid, imageURL, previewURL[, toType])

Send an image to mid(s).
https://developers.line.me/bot-api/api-reference#sending_message_image

client.sendImage('<target mid>', 'http://example.com/image.jpg', 'http://example.com/preview.jpg');

sendVideo(mid, videoURL, previewImageURL[, toType])

Send a video to mid(s).
https://developers.line.me/bot-api/api-reference#sending_message_video

client.sendVideo('<target mid>', 'http://example.com/video.mp4', 'http://example.com/video_preview.jpg');

sendAudio(mid, audioURL, durationMillis[, toType])

Send a voice message to mid(s).
https://developers.line.me/bot-api/api-reference#sending_message_audio

client.sendAudio('<target mid>', 'http://example.com/audio.m4a', 5000);

sendLocation(mid, text, latitude, longitude[, toType])

Send location information to mid(s).
https://developers.line.me/bot-api/api-reference#sending_message_location

client.sendLocation('<target mid>', '2 Chome-21-1 Shibuya Tokyo 150-0002, Japan', 35.658240, 139.703478);

sendSticker(mid, stkid, stkpkgid, stkver[, toType])

Send a sticker to mid(s).
https://developers.line.me/bot-api/api-reference#sending_message_sticker

client.sendSticker('<target mid>', 1, 1, 100);

sendRichMessage(mid, imageURL, altText, markup[, toType])

Send a rich message to mid(s).
https://developers.line.me/bot-api/api-reference#sending_rich_content_message_request

Note: Please see image url specifications

var Markup = LineBot.Markup;
var markup = new Markup(1040); // height

markup
  .setAction('openHomepage', 'Open Homepage', 'https://line.me')
  .addListener('openHomepage', 0, 0, 1040, 1040);

client.sendRichMessage('<target mid>', 'https://example.com/image', 'Alt text', markup.build());

sendMultipleMessages(mid, multipleMessages[, messageNotified])

Send multiple messages to mids(s).
https://developers.line.me/bot-api/api-reference#sending_multiple_messages_request

var MultipleMessages = LineBot.MultipleMessages;
var Markup = LineBot.Markup;
var multipleMessages = new MultipleMessages();
var markup = new Markup(1040); // height

// markup for rich message
markup
  .setAction('openHomepage', 'Open Homepage', 'https://line.me')
  .addListener('openHomepage', 0, 0, 1040, 1040);

multipleMessages
  .addText('Text')
  .addImage('http://example.com/image.jpg', 'http://example.com/preview.jpg')
  .addVideo('http://example.com/video.mp4', 'http://example.com/video_preview.jpg')
  .addAudio('http://example.com/audio.m4a', 5000)
  .addLocation('2 Chome-21-1 Shibuya Tokyo 150-0002, Japan', 35.658240, 139.703478)
  .addSticker(1, 1, 100)
  .addRichMessage('https://example.com/image', 'Alt text', markup.build());

client.sendMultipleMessages('<target mid>', multipleMessages);

Getting User Profile Information

getUserProfile(mid)

Retrieve user profile(s) that is associated with mid(s).
https://developers.line.me/bot-api/api-reference#getting_user_profile_information_request

Note: mid can be either a string or an array of strings.

client
  .getUserProfile(['<target mid>'])
  .then(function(res) {
    var contacts = res.body.contacts;
    
    client.sendText(contacts[0].mid, 'Hello, ' + contacts[0].displayName);
  });

Other

validateSignature(rawJSON, signature)

Validate signature.

var isValid = client.validateSignature(requestJSON, '<expected-signature>');

createReceivesFromJSON(json)

var receives = client.createReceivesFromJSON(requestBody);

Test

$ npm test

License

Copyright (c) 2016, Runnables Company Limited

Permission to use, copy, modify, and/or distribute this software for any purpose with
or without fee is hereby granted, provided that the above copyright notice and this
permission notice appear in all copies.

THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED "AS IS" AND THE AUTHOR DISCLAIMS ALL WARRANTIES WITH REGARD
TO THIS SOFTWARE INCLUDING ALL IMPLIED WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY AND FITNESS.
IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHOR BE LIABLE FOR ANY SPECIAL, DIRECT, INDIRECT, OR CONSEQUENTIAL
DAMAGES OR ANY DAMAGES WHATSOEVER RESULTING FROM LOSS OF USE, DATA OR PROFITS, WHETHER
IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, NEGLIGENCE OR OTHER TORTIOUS ACTION, ARISING OUT OF OR IN
CONNECTION WITH THE USE OR PERFORMANCE OF THIS SOFTWARE.

See Also

