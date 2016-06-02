SDK of the LINE BOT API for Node.js
The LINE BOT API SDK can be installed with NPM.
$ npm install line-bot-sdk
var LineBot = require('line-bot-sdk');
var client = LineBot.client({
channelID: '<your channel ID>',
channelSecret: '<your channel secret>',
channelMID: '<your channel MID>'
});
var client = LineBot.client({
channelID: '<your channel ID>',
channelSecret: '<your channel secret>',
channelToken: '<your channel token>'
});
Use
DEBUG env var to enable debugging mode
Available values
$ DEBUG=line-bot:* node app.js
Note: mid can be either a string or an array of strings.
Send a text message to mid(s).
https://developers.line.me/bot-api/api-reference#sending_message_text
client.sendText('<target mid>', 'Message');
client.sendText(['<target mid 1>', '<target mid 2>'], 'Message');
Send an image to mid(s).
https://developers.line.me/bot-api/api-reference#sending_message_image
client.sendImage('<target mid>', 'http://example.com/image.jpg', 'http://example.com/preview.jpg');
Send a video to mid(s).
https://developers.line.me/bot-api/api-reference#sending_message_video
client.sendVideo('<target mid>', 'http://example.com/video.mp4', 'http://example.com/video_preview.jpg');
Send a voice message to mid(s).
https://developers.line.me/bot-api/api-reference#sending_message_audio
client.sendAudio('<target mid>', 'http://example.com/audio.m4a', 5000);
Send location information to mid(s).
https://developers.line.me/bot-api/api-reference#sending_message_location
client.sendLocation('<target mid>', '2 Chome-21-1 Shibuya Tokyo 150-0002, Japan', 35.658240, 139.703478);
Send a sticker to mid(s).
https://developers.line.me/bot-api/api-reference#sending_message_sticker
client.sendSticker('<target mid>', 1, 1, 100);
Send a rich message to mid(s).
https://developers.line.me/bot-api/api-reference#sending_rich_content_message_request
Note: Please see image url specifications
var Markup = LineBot.Markup;
var markup = new Markup(1040); // height
markup
.setAction('openHomepage', 'Open Homepage', 'https://line.me')
.addListener('openHomepage', 0, 0, 1040, 1040);
client.sendRichMessage('<target mid>', 'https://example.com/image', 'Alt text', markup.build());
Send multiple messages to mids(s).
https://developers.line.me/bot-api/api-reference#sending_multiple_messages_request
var MultipleMessages = LineBot.MultipleMessages;
var Markup = LineBot.Markup;
var multipleMessages = new MultipleMessages();
var markup = new Markup(1040); // height
// markup for rich message
markup
.setAction('openHomepage', 'Open Homepage', 'https://line.me')
.addListener('openHomepage', 0, 0, 1040, 1040);
multipleMessages
.addText('Text')
.addImage('http://example.com/image.jpg', 'http://example.com/preview.jpg')
.addVideo('http://example.com/video.mp4', 'http://example.com/video_preview.jpg')
.addAudio('http://example.com/audio.m4a', 5000)
.addLocation('2 Chome-21-1 Shibuya Tokyo 150-0002, Japan', 35.658240, 139.703478)
.addSticker(1, 1, 100)
.addRichMessage('https://example.com/image', 'Alt text', markup.build());
client.sendMultipleMessages('<target mid>', multipleMessages);
Retrieve user profile(s) that is associated with mid(s).
https://developers.line.me/bot-api/api-reference#getting_user_profile_information_request
Note: mid can be either a string or an array of strings.
client
.getUserProfile(['<target mid>'])
.then(function(res) {
var contacts = res.body.contacts;
client.sendText(contacts[0].mid, 'Hello, ' + contacts[0].displayName);
});
Validate signature.
var isValid = client.validateSignature(requestJSON, '<expected-signature>');
var receives = client.createReceivesFromJSON(requestBody);
$ npm test
Copyright (c) 2016, Runnables Company Limited
Permission to use, copy, modify, and/or distribute this software for any purpose with
or without fee is hereby granted, provided that the above copyright notice and this
permission notice appear in all copies.
THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED "AS IS" AND THE AUTHOR DISCLAIMS ALL WARRANTIES WITH REGARD
TO THIS SOFTWARE INCLUDING ALL IMPLIED WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY AND FITNESS.
IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHOR BE LIABLE FOR ANY SPECIAL, DIRECT, INDIRECT, OR CONSEQUENTIAL
DAMAGES OR ANY DAMAGES WHATSOEVER RESULTING FROM LOSS OF USE, DATA OR PROFITS, WHETHER
IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, NEGLIGENCE OR OTHER TORTIOUS ACTION, ARISING OUT OF OR IN
CONNECTION WITH THE USE OR PERFORMANCE OF THIS SOFTWARE.