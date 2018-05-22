Simple express/connect middleware to set limit to upload size, set request timeout etc.
It is responsible for:
Setting a global absolute timeout for both incoming and outgoing connections
In config, use:
{ global_timeout: [millis] }, if 0 - no timeout is set
Setting a global absolute timeout for incoming connections only
In config, use:
{ inc_req_timeout: [millis] }, if 0 - no timeout is set
Setting a global absolute timeout for outgoing connections only
In config, use:
{ out_req_timeout: [millis] }, if 0 - no timeout is set
Setting idle timeout for incoming connections
In config, use:
{ idle_timeout: [millis] }, if 0 - no timeout is set
Note: Apart from
idle_timeout, each of these settings applies to
the complete roundtrip request/response cycle. For example,
inc_req_timeout
applies to the interval from when the server receives an incoming request to
the time that the corresponding response is sent.
out_req_timeout
applies to the interval from when a client request is sent to the time the
response is received (and the socket freed).
Warning for Node v4.x: The outgoing request timeout mechanism does not work for keepAlive connections in Node v4.x and earlier. Instead, in Node v4.x, this timeout is applied only if the outgoing ClientRequest is marked as not keepAlive at the time the socket is attached to the request.
Preventing upload completely. In config, use:
{ file_uploads: false }
Limiting the total size of upload
In config, use:
{ post_max_size: [bytes] }, if 0, this functionality is disabled
Limiting the length of uri
In config, use:
{ uri_max_length: [number] }, if 0 this functionality is disabled
Setting the http.Agent.defaultMaxSockets for the entire app.
In config, use:
{ max_sockets: [number] }, if 0 - nothing will be set.
Note: this applies only to the http global agent.
Setting incoming/outgoing socket noDelay (i.e. disable Nagle's algorithm)
In config, use:
{ socket_no_delay: [boolean] }, if false - nothing will be set.
To completely disable module use config,
{ enable: false }.
Functionality for a specific feature will be disabled if the corresponding config attribute is not set.
With npm do:
npm install limits
var express = require('express'),
limits = require('limits');
var app = express();
var limits_config = {
enable: true,
file_uploads: true,
post_max_size: 2000000
}
app.use(limits(limits_config));
app.listen(8000);