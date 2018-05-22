limits

Simple express/connect middleware to set limit to upload size, set request timeout etc.

It is responsible for:

Enforcing HTTP timeouts

Setting a global absolute timeout for both incoming and outgoing connections In config, use: { global_timeout: [millis] } , if 0 - no timeout is set

Setting a global absolute timeout for incoming connections only In config, use: { inc_req_timeout: [millis] } , if 0 - no timeout is set

Setting a global absolute timeout for outgoing connections only In config, use: { out_req_timeout: [millis] } , if 0 - no timeout is set

Setting idle timeout for incoming connections In config, use: { idle_timeout: [millis] } , if 0 - no timeout is set

Note: Apart from idle_timeout , each of these settings applies to the complete roundtrip request/response cycle. For example, inc_req_timeout applies to the interval from when the server receives an incoming request to the time that the corresponding response is sent. out_req_timeout applies to the interval from when a client request is sent to the time the response is received (and the socket freed).

Warning for Node v4.x: The outgoing request timeout mechanism does not work for keepAlive connections in Node v4.x and earlier. Instead, in Node v4.x, this timeout is applied only if the outgoing ClientRequest is marked as not keepAlive at the time the socket is attached to the request.

Ancillary HTTP limits

Preventing upload completely. In config, use: { file_uploads: false }

Limiting the total size of upload In config, use: { post_max_size: [bytes] } , if 0, this functionality is disabled

Limiting the length of uri In config, use: { uri_max_length: [number] } , if 0 this functionality is disabled

Setting the http.Agent.defaultMaxSockets for the entire app. In config, use: { max_sockets: [number] } , if 0 - nothing will be set. Note: this applies only to the http global agent.

Setting incoming/outgoing socket noDelay (i.e. disable Nagle's algorithm) In config, use: { socket_no_delay: [boolean] } , if false - nothing will be set.

To completely disable module use config, { enable: false } .

Functionality for a specific feature will be disabled if the corresponding config attribute is not set.

install

With npm do:

npm install limits

usage

var express = require ( 'express' ), limits = require ( 'limits' ); var app = express(); var limits_config = { enable : true , file_uploads : true , post_max_size : 2000000 } app.use(limits(limits_config)); app.listen( 8000 );

