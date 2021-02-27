Interactively manage concurrency for outbound requests.
const queue = new RequestQueue()
.on(ITEM_EVENT, (url, data, done) => {
yourRequestLib(url, () => done());
})
.on(END_EVENT, () => console.log('Queue completed!'));
const urls = ['http://domain.com/dir1/', 'http://domain.com/dir2/'];
urls.forEach(url => queue.enqueue(new URL(url)));
setTimeout(queue.pause, 500);
setTimeout(queue.resume, 5000);
Node.js
>= 14 is required. To install, type this at the command line:
npm install limited-request-queue
Import as an ES Module:
import RequestQueue, {END_EVENT, ITEM_EVENT} from 'limited-request-queue';
Import as a CommonJS Module:
const {END_EVENT, ITEM_EVENT, RequestQueue} = require('limited-request-queue');
Constructor:
new RequestQueue(options);
All methods from
EventEmitter are available.
.dequeue(id)
Removes a queue item from the queue. Returns
true if a queue item was removed and
false if not. Use of this function is likely not needed as items are auto-dequeued when their turn is reached.
.enqueue(url[, data, options])
Adds a URL to the queue. Returns a queue item ID on success.
url must a
URL instance.
data is optional and can be of any type.
options is an optional
Object that overrides any defined options in the constructor (except for
maxSockets).
.has(id)
Returns
true if the queue contains an active or queued item tagged with
id and
false if not.
.isPaused
Returns
true if the queue is currently paused and
false if not.
.length
Returns the total number of items in the queue, active and inactive.
.numActive
Returns the number of items whose requests are currently in progress.
.numQueued
Returns the number of items that have not yet made requests.
.pause()
Pauses the queue, but will not pause any active requests.
.resume()
Resumes the queue.
options.ignorePorts
Type:
Boolean
Default value:
true
Whether or not to treat identical hosts of different ports as a single concurrent group. Example: when
true, http://mydomain.com:80 and http://mydomain.com:8080 may not have outgoing connections at the same time, but http://mydomain.com:80 and http://yourdomain.com:8080 will.
options.ignoreProtocols
Type:
Boolean
Default value:
true
Whether or not to treat identical hosts of different protocols as a single concurrent group. Example: when
true, http://mydomain.com and https://mydomain.com may not have outgoing connections at the same time, but http://mydomain.com and https://yourdomain.com will.
options.ignoreSubdomains
Type:
Boolean
Default value:
true
Whether or not to treat identical domains of different subdomains as a single concurrent group. Example: when
true, http://mydomain.com and http://www.mydomain.com may not have outgoing connections at the same time, but http://mydomain.com and http://www.yourdomain.com will.
This option is not available in the browser version (due to extreme file size).
options.maxSockets
Type:
Number
Default value:
Infinity
The maximum number of connections allowed at any given time. A value of
0 will prevent anything from going out. A value of
Infinity will provide no concurrency limiting.
options.maxSocketsPerHost
Type:
Number
Default value:
2
The maximum number of connections per host allowed at any given time. A value of
0 will prevent anything from going out. A value of
Infinity will provide no per-host concurrency limiting.
options.rateLimit
Type:
Number
Default value:
0
The number of milliseconds to wait before each request. For a typical rate limiter, also set
maxSockets to
1.
END_EVENT,
'end'
Called when the last item in the queue has been completed/dequeued.
ITEM_EVENT,
'item'
Called when a queue item's turn has been reached. Arguments are:
url,
data,
done. Call the
done function when your item's operations are complete.