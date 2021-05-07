openbase logo
lsl

limit-string-length

by Sallar
0.0.9

💯 Super fast unicode-aware string manipulation Javascript library

npm
GitHub
CDN

Deprecated!
This project has been deprecated in favor of stringz project. Please: npm install stringz --save

Readme

Stringz Build Status codecov npm

A really small, performant, unicode-aware library for working with Strings in Node.js.

Javascript has a serious problem with unicode. Even ES6 can’t solve the problem entirely since some characters like the new colored emojis are three bytes instead of two bytes. Sometimes even more! "👍🏽".length returns 4 which is totally wrong (hint: it should be 1!). ES6's Array.from tried to solve this, but that even fails: Array.from("👍🏽") returns ["👍", "🏽"] which is incorrect. This library tries to tackle all these problems with a mega RegExp. Read More Here.

Features

  • Unicode-aware string manipulation tools
  • High performance

Install

$ npm install stringz --save

And import it in your awesome node app:

// ES2015+
import * as stringz from 'stringz'; // OR:
import { limit, substring, length, substr } from 'stringz';

// CommonJS
const stringz = require('stringz'); // OR:
const { limit, substr } = require('stringz');

Usage

Limit String to Width

function limit(str[, limit[, padStr[, padPosition]]])
ParamTypeDefaultDescription
strStringnoneThe string to be limited
limitNumber16Desired string length
padStrString"#"Character to pad the output with
padPositionString"right"Pad position: "right" or "left"

Examples

// Truncate:
limit('Life’s like a box of chocolates.', 20); // "Life's like a box of"

// Pad:
limit('Everybody loves emojis!', 26, '💩'); // "Everybody loves emojis!💩💩💩"
limit('What are you looking at?', 30, '+', 'left'); // "++++++What are you looking at?"

// Unicode Aware:
limit('🤔🤔🤔', 2); // "🤔🤔"
limit('👍🏽👍🏽', 4, '👍🏽'); // "👍🏽👍🏽👍🏽👍🏽"

String Length

function length(str)
ParamTypeDefaultDescription
strStringnoneString to return the length for

Examples

length('Iñtërnâtiônàlizætiøn☃💩'); // 22

Substring

function substring(str, start[, end])
ParamTypeDefaultDescription
strStringnoneString to be devided
startNumbernoneStart position
endNumberEnd of stringEnd position

Examples

substring('Emojis 👍🏽 are 🍆 poison. 🌮s are bad.', 7, 14); // "👍🏽 are 🍆"

Substr

function substr(str[, start[, length]])
ParamTypeDefaultDescription
strStringnoneString to be devided
startNumberStart of stringStart position
lengthNumberString length minus start parameterLength of result

Examples

substr('A.C. Milan 🇮🇹⚽️', 5, 7); // "Milan 🇮🇹"

IndexOf

function indexOf(str[, searchStr[, position]])
ParamTypeDefaultDescription
strStringnoneString to get index
searchStrStringnoneString to be searched
positionNumber0Start of searching

Examples

indexOf('Emojis 👍🏽 are 🍆 poison. 🌮s are bad.', 'are'); // 9
indexOf('Emojis 👍🏽 are 🍆 poison. 🌮s are bad.', 'are', 10); // 26

ToArray

function toArray(str)
ParamTypeDefaultDescription
strStringnoneString to convert to array

Examples

toArray('👍🏽🍆🌮'); // ['👍🏽', '🍆', '🌮']

Test

$ npm test

Benchmark

This library scores high in a length benchmark (it's intended usage) and should be fast for most use case.

Stringz .length (accurate) x 861,039 ops/sec ±1.57% (84 runs sampled)
Lodash .toArray (accurate) x 795,108 ops/sec ±2.13% (82 runs sampled)
Emoji Aware .split (inaccurate) x 2,269 ops/sec ±1.38% (85 runs sampled)
Spliddit .length (inaccurate) x 487,718 ops/sec ±2.21% (83 runs sampled)
UTF8 Length (inaccurate) x 232,918 ops/sec ±1.02% (87 runs sampled)
Fastest is Stringz .length

To run benchmarks yourself:

$ cd ./benchmark
$ npm install
$ node run.js

Changelog

Moved to CHANGELOG.md

License

This software is released under the MIT License.

