Usage:
var limestone = require("./limestone").SphinxClient(),
limestone.connect(9312, // port. 9312 is standard Sphinx port. also 'host:port' allowed
function(err) { // callback
if (err) {
console.log('Connection error: ' + err.message);
process.exit();
}
console.log('Connected, sending queries');
limestone.query('test', function(err, answer) { // Simple query
console.log('Simple query returned ' + answer.match_count + 'results');
});
limestone.query( // Query with options
{'query':'test', maxmatches:1},
function(err, answer) {
limestone.disconnect();
console.log("Extended search for 'test' yielded " +
answer.match_count + " results: " +
JSON.stringify(answer));
});
});
To Use Build_Excerpts:
limestone.connect(9312, // port
function(err) { //callback
if (err) {
console.log('Connection error: ' + err);
}
console.log('Connected Build Excerpts');
limestone.build_excerpts(
[
'this is my teste text to be highlighted',
'this is another test text to be highlighted'
], // docs
'questions_1',
'test text',
{},
function(err, answer) {
limestone.disconnect();
console.log(JSON.stringify(answer));
}
);
}
);
Bonus: persistent connection: You can ask sphinx to open a persistent connection. You can then make several request through the same connection
limestone.connect(9312, // port
true, // persistent (optional)
function(err) { // callback
if (err){
console.log('Connection error: ' + err);
}
console.log('Connected Search');
console.log('sending query');
limestone.query({
'query' : 'test', // query object with sphinx options
'maxmatches' : 1,
'indexes':'questions_1,products_3'},
function(err, answer){ // callback
console.log('Extended search yielded ' +
answer.match_count + " results\n" +
JSON.stringify(answer));
limestone.build_excerpts([
'this is my test text to be highlighted',
'this is another test text to be highlighted'
], // docs
'questions_1', // index
'test text', // words
{},
function(err, answer){
limestone.disconnect();
console.log(JSON.stringify(answer));
}
);
}
);
}
);
Limestone is queueing now: You can safely call limestone.query or limestone.build_excerpts methods outside the scope of the callback functions, provided the connection is made persistent. Limestone will enqueue the sphinx commands and run them sequentially.
This works:
limestone.connect(9312, // port. 9312 is standard Sphinx port
function(err) { // callback
...
limestone.query(
{'query':'test', maxmatches:1},
function(err, answer) {
....
});
});
limestone.query({'second query':'test'}, function(err, answer){..}); // won't crash with previous