lim

limestone

by Serge Shirokov
0.2.0 (see all)

Sphinx connector for Node.js

Readme

Limestone is a Sphinx search server connector for Node.js

Usage:

var limestone = require("./limestone").SphinxClient(),

limestone.connect(9312, // port. 9312 is standard Sphinx port. also 'host:port' allowed
          function(err) { // callback
          if (err) {
              console.log('Connection error: ' + err.message);
              process.exit();
          }
          console.log('Connected, sending queries');
          
          limestone.query('test', function(err, answer) { // Simple query
            console.log('Simple query returned ' + answer.match_count + 'results');
          });
          
          limestone.query( // Query with options
              {'query':'test', maxmatches:1}, 
              function(err, answer) {
              limestone.disconnect();
              console.log("Extended search for 'test' yielded " + 
                   answer.match_count + " results: " + 
                   JSON.stringify(answer));
              });
          });

To Use Build_Excerpts:

limestone.connect(9312,  // port
    function(err) { //callback
        if (err) {
        console.log('Connection error: ' + err);
        }
        console.log('Connected Build Excerpts');
        limestone.build_excerpts(
            [
                'this is my teste text to be highlighted', 
                'this is another test text to be highlighted'
            ], // docs
            'questions_1',
            'test text',
            {},
            function(err, answer) {
                limestone.disconnect();
                console.log(JSON.stringify(answer));
            }
        );
    }
);

Bonus: persistent connection: You can ask sphinx to open a persistent connection. You can then make several request through the same connection

limestone.connect(9312, // port
    true, // persistent (optional)
    function(err) { // callback
        if (err){
            console.log('Connection error: ' + err);
        }
        console.log('Connected Search'); 
        console.log('sending query');  
        limestone.query({
            'query' : 'test', // query object with sphinx options
            'maxmatches' : 1,
            'indexes':'questions_1,products_3'},
            function(err, answer){          // callback
                console.log('Extended search yielded ' + 
                    answer.match_count + " results\n" +
                    JSON.stringify(answer));
            
                limestone.build_excerpts([
                        'this is my test text to be highlighted', 
                        'this is another test text to be highlighted'
                    ], // docs
                    'questions_1', // index
                    'test text', // words
                    {},
                    function(err, answer){
                        limestone.disconnect();
                        console.log(JSON.stringify(answer));
                    }
                );
                  
            }
        );
    }
);

Limestone is queueing now: You can safely call limestone.query or limestone.build_excerpts methods outside the scope of the callback functions, provided the connection is made persistent. Limestone will enqueue the sphinx commands and run them sequentially.

This works:

limestone.connect(9312, // port. 9312 is standard Sphinx port
          function(err) { // callback
              ...
          limestone.query(
              {'query':'test', maxmatches:1}, 
              function(err, answer) {
                  ....
              });
          });

limestone.query({'second query':'test'}, function(err, answer){..}); // won't crash with previous

