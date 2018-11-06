Limestone is a Sphinx search server connector for Node.js

Usage:

var limestone = require ( "./limestone" ).SphinxClient(), limestone.connect( 9312 , function ( err ) { if (err) { console .log( 'Connection error: ' + err.message); process.exit(); } console .log( 'Connected, sending queries' ); limestone.query( 'test' , function ( err, answer ) { console .log( 'Simple query returned ' + answer.match_count + 'results' ); }); limestone.query( { 'query' : 'test' , maxmatches : 1 }, function ( err, answer ) { limestone.disconnect(); console .log( "Extended search for 'test' yielded " + answer.match_count + " results: " + JSON .stringify(answer)); }); });

To Use Build_Excerpts:

limestone.connect( 9312 , function ( err ) { if (err) { console .log( 'Connection error: ' + err); } console .log( 'Connected Build Excerpts' ); limestone.build_excerpts( [ 'this is my teste text to be highlighted' , 'this is another test text to be highlighted' ], 'questions_1' , 'test text' , {}, function ( err, answer ) { limestone.disconnect(); console .log( JSON .stringify(answer)); } ); } );

Bonus: persistent connection: You can ask sphinx to open a persistent connection. You can then make several request through the same connection

limestone.connect( 9312 , true , function ( err ) { if (err){ console .log( 'Connection error: ' + err); } console .log( 'Connected Search' ); console .log( 'sending query' ); limestone.query({ 'query' : 'test' , 'maxmatches' : 1 , 'indexes' : 'questions_1,products_3' }, function ( err, answer ) { console .log( 'Extended search yielded ' + answer.match_count + " results

" + JSON .stringify(answer)); limestone.build_excerpts([ 'this is my test text to be highlighted' , 'this is another test text to be highlighted' ], 'questions_1' , 'test text' , {}, function ( err, answer ) { limestone.disconnect(); console .log( JSON .stringify(answer)); } ); } ); } );

Limestone is queueing now: You can safely call limestone.query or limestone.build_excerpts methods outside the scope of the callback functions, provided the connection is made persistent. Limestone will enqueue the sphinx commands and run them sequentially.

This works: