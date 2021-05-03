limax

(Yet another) Node.js module to generate URL slugs, also known as clean URLs, user-friendly URLs and SEO-friendly URLs.

The difference?

This module extends the fantastic speakingurl module to include Romanisation of Chinese and Japanese scripts.

Give it a string of text in pretty much any major world language and it will convert it to valid characters, conforming to RFC3986, for use within the path element of a URL.

Currently supports, but not limited to, the following scripts:

Latin: e.g. English, français, Deutsch, español, português

Cyrillic: e.g. Русский язык, български език, українська мова

Chinese: e.g. 官话, 吴语 (converts to Latin script using Pinyin with optional tone number)

Japanese: e.g. ひらがな, カタカナ (converts to Romaji using Hepburn)

If you already use either the speakingurl or slug modules, you can probably swap in limax without changing the logic in your code.

Oh, and limax is the Latin word for slug.

Install

npm install limax

Usage

import slug from 'limax' ;

const latin = slug( 'i ♥ latin' ); const cyrillic = slug( 'Я люблю русский' ); const pinyin = slug( '我爱官话' ); const romaji = slug( '私は ひらがな が大好き' );

options:

replacement : String to replace whitespace with, defaults to - (provides API compatibility with the slug module)

: String to replace whitespace with, defaults to (provides API compatibility with the module) separator : String, equivalent to replacement (provides API compatibility with the speakingurl module)

: String, equivalent to (provides API compatibility with the module) lang : String, ISO 639-1 two-letter language code, defaults to auto-detected language

: String, ISO 639-1 two-letter language code, defaults to auto-detected language tone : Boolean, add tone numbers to Pinyin transliteration of Chinese, defaults to true

: Boolean, add tone numbers to Pinyin transliteration of Chinese, defaults to separateNumbers : Boolean, separate numbers that are within a word, defaults to false

: Boolean, separate numbers that are within a word, defaults to separateApostrophes : Boolean, separate apostrophes that are within a word, defaults to false

: Boolean, separate apostrophes that are within a word, defaults to maintainCase : Boolean, maintain the original string's casing, defaults to false

: Boolean, maintain the original string's casing, defaults to custom : Object, custom map for translation, overwrites all i.e. { '&': '#', '*': ' star ' } Array, add chars to allowed charMap

:

const strich = slug( 'Ich ♥ Deutsch' , { lang : 'de' }); const unterstreichen1 = slug( 'Ich ♥ Deutsch' , { lang : 'de' , replacement : '_' }); const unterstreichen2 = slug( 'Ich ♥ Deutsch' , { lang : 'de' , separator : '_' }); const wuYin = slug( '弄堂里的菜品赤醬' , { tone : false }); const numbersInWord = slug( 'hello2world' ); const numbersSeparated = slug( 'hello2world' , { separateNumbers : true }); const apostrophesInWord = slug( 'j\'aime' ); const apostrophesSeparated = slug( 'j\'aime' , { separateApostrophes : true }); const caseNotMaintained = slug( 'HelloWorld' ); const caseMaintained = slug( 'HelloWorld' , { maintainCase : true }); const custom1 = slug( 'hello.world' , { custom : [ '.' ] }); const custom2 = slug( 'hello-*-world' , { custom : { '*' : 'asterisk' } });

Provided to support backwards-compatibility with the slug module.

const underscore = slug( 'i ♥ unicode' , '_' );

Test

Run the unit tests with:

npm test

Contribute

Pull requests with mappings and tests for further scripts and languages are more than welcome.

Licence

Copyright 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020 Lovell Fuller and contributors.

Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License"); you may not use this file except in compliance with the License. You may obtain a copy of the License at http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0

Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS, WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied. See the License for the specific language governing permissions and limitations under the License.