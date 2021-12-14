A zero-dependency alternative to cosmiconfig with the same API.
npm install lilconfig
import {lilconfig, lilconfigSync} from 'lilconfig';
// all keys are optional
const options = {
stopDir: '/Users/you/some/dir',
searchPlaces: ['package.json', 'myapp.conf.js'],
ignoreEmptySearchPlaces: false
}
lilconfig(
'myapp',
options // optional
).search() // Promise<LilconfigResult>
lilconfigSync(
'myapp',
options // optional
).load(pathToConfig) // LilconfigResult
/**
* LilconfigResult
* {
* config: any; // your config
* filepath: string;
* }
*/
cosmiconfig
Lilconfig does not intend to be 100% compatible with
cosmiconfig but tries to mimic it where possible. The key differences are:
lilconfig attempts to parse files with no extension as JSON instead of YAML). You can still add the support for YAML files by providing a loader, see an example below.
|cosmiconfig option
|lilconfig
|cache
|❌
|loaders
|✅
|ignoreEmptySearchPlaces
|✅
|packageProp
|✅
|searchPlaces
|✅
|stopDir
|✅
|transform
|✅
If you need the YAML support you can provide your own loader
import {lilconig} from 'lilconfig';
import yaml from 'yaml';
function loadYaml(filepath, content) {
return yaml.parse(content);
}
const options = {
loaders: {
'.yaml': loadYaml,
'.yml': loadYaml,
// loader for files with no extension
noExt: loadYaml
}
};
lilconfig('myapp', options)
.search()
.then(result => {
result // {config, filepath}
});