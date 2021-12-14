Lilconfig ⚙️

A zero-dependency alternative to cosmiconfig with the same API.

Installation

npm install lilconfig

Usage

import {lilconfig, lilconfigSync} from 'lilconfig' ; const options = { stopDir : '/Users/you/some/dir' , searchPlaces : [ 'package.json' , 'myapp.conf.js' ], ignoreEmptySearchPlaces : false } lilconfig( 'myapp' , options ).search() lilconfigSync( 'myapp' , options ).load(pathToConfig)

Difference to cosmiconfig

Lilconfig does not intend to be 100% compatible with cosmiconfig but tries to mimic it where possible. The key differences are:

no support for yaml files out of the box( lilconfig attempts to parse files with no extension as JSON instead of YAML). You can still add the support for YAML files by providing a loader, see an example below.

Options difference between the two.

cosmiconfig option lilconfig cache ❌ loaders ✅ ignoreEmptySearchPlaces ✅ packageProp ✅ searchPlaces ✅ stopDir ✅ transform ✅

Loaders example

If you need the YAML support you can provide your own loader

import {lilconig} from 'lilconfig' ; import yaml from 'yaml' ; function loadYaml ( filepath, content ) { return yaml.parse(content); } const options = { loaders : { '.yaml' : loadYaml, '.yml' : loadYaml, noExt : loadYaml } }; lilconfig( 'myapp' , options) .search() .then( result => { result });

Version correlation