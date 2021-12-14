openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
lil

lilconfig

by Anton
2.0.4 (see all)

Zero-dependency nodejs config seeker.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

4.8M

GitHub Stars

65

Maintenance

Last Commit

2mos ago

Contributors

6

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Lilconfig ⚙️

npm version install size Coverage Status

A zero-dependency alternative to cosmiconfig with the same API.

Installation

npm install lilconfig

Usage

import {lilconfig, lilconfigSync} from 'lilconfig';

// all keys are optional
const options = {
    stopDir: '/Users/you/some/dir',
    searchPlaces: ['package.json', 'myapp.conf.js'],
    ignoreEmptySearchPlaces: false
}

lilconfig(
    'myapp',
    options // optional
).search() // Promise<LilconfigResult>

lilconfigSync(
    'myapp',
    options // optional
).load(pathToConfig) // LilconfigResult

/**
 * LilconfigResult
 * {
 *   config: any; // your config
 *   filepath: string;
 * }
 */

Difference to cosmiconfig

Lilconfig does not intend to be 100% compatible with cosmiconfig but tries to mimic it where possible. The key differences are:

  • no support for yaml files out of the box(lilconfig attempts to parse files with no extension as JSON instead of YAML). You can still add the support for YAML files by providing a loader, see an example below.
  • no cache

Options difference between the two.

cosmiconfig optionlilconfig
cache
loaders
ignoreEmptySearchPlaces
packageProp
searchPlaces
stopDir
transform

Loaders example

If you need the YAML support you can provide your own loader

import {lilconig} from 'lilconfig';
import yaml from 'yaml';

function loadYaml(filepath, content) {
    return yaml.parse(content);
}

const options = {
    loaders: {
        '.yaml': loadYaml,
        '.yml': loadYaml,
        // loader for files with no extension
        noExt: loadYaml
    }
};

lilconfig('myapp', options)
    .search()
    .then(result => {
        result // {config, filepath}
    });

Version correlation

  • lilconig v1 → cosmiconfig v6
  • lilconig v2 → cosmiconfig v7

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial