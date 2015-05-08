openbase logo
lil-uuid

by lil-js
0.1.1

UUID version 4 generator and validator (RFC4122 compliant)

Readme

lil'-uuid Build Status Stories in Ready Code Climate Gitter chat

UUID v4 generator and validator (RFC4122 compliant)

Nameuuid
Version0.1.1
Size1 KB / >1 KB (gzipped)
EnvironmentBrowser, Node.js

Installation

Via npm

npm install lil-uuid

Via Bower

bower install lil-uuid

Via Component

component install lil-js/uuid

Or loading the script remotely

<script src="//cdn.rawgit.com/lil-js/uuid/0.1.0/uuid.js"></script>

Environments

  • Node.js
  • Chrome >= 5
  • Firefox >= 3
  • Safari >= 5
  • Opera >= 10
  • IE >= 9

Usage

You could fetch de module via require() if it's available. Otherwise, global fallback will be used, exposed via lil.uuid

Generate an UUID v4 schema
lil.uuid()
// -> f47ac10b-58cc-4372-a567-0e02b2c3d479
Validate an UUID schema (it support multiple versions)
lil.isUUID('f47ac10b-58cc-4372-a567-0e02b2c3d479')
// -> true

API

uuid()

Return: string

Generate a random UUID

isUUID(str, [version])

Return: boolean

Check if a given string has a valid UUID format. It supports multiple version (3, 4 and 5)

uuid.VERSION

Contributing

Wanna help? Cool! It will be appreciated :)

You must add new test cases for any new feature or refactor you do, always following the same design/code patterns that already exist

Development

Only node.js is required for development

Clone the repository

$ git clone https://github.com/lil-js/uuid.git && cd uuid

Install dependencies

$ npm install

Generate browser bundle source

$ make browser

Run tests

$ make test

License

MIT © Tomas Aparicio

