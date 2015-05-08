UUID v4 generator and validator (RFC4122 compliant)
|Name
|uuid
|Version
|0.1.1
|Size
|1 KB / >1 KB (gzipped)
|Environment
|Browser, Node.js
Via npm
npm install lil-uuid
Via Bower
bower install lil-uuid
Via Component
component install lil-js/uuid
Or loading the script remotely
<script src="//cdn.rawgit.com/lil-js/uuid/0.1.0/uuid.js"></script>
You could fetch de module via
require() if it's available.
Otherwise, global fallback will be used, exposed via
lil.uuid
lil.uuid()
// -> f47ac10b-58cc-4372-a567-0e02b2c3d479
lil.isUUID('f47ac10b-58cc-4372-a567-0e02b2c3d479')
// -> true
Return:
string
Generate a random UUID
Return:
boolean
Check if a given
string has a valid UUID format.
It supports multiple version (3, 4 and 5)
Wanna help? Cool! It will be appreciated :)
You must add new test cases for any new feature or refactor you do, always following the same design/code patterns that already exist
Only node.js is required for development
Clone the repository
$ git clone https://github.com/lil-js/uuid.git && cd uuid
Install dependencies
$ npm install
Generate browser bundle source
$ make browser
Run tests
$ make test
MIT © Tomas Aparicio