Tiny, lightweight, full featured HTTP client for the browser.
|http
|0.1.17
|3 KB / 1 KB (gzipped)
|Browser
Via Bower
bower install lil-http
Via Component
component install lil-js/http
Or loading the script remotely
<script src="//cdn.rawgit.com/lil-js/http/0.1.17/http.js"></script>
You could fetch de module via
require() if it's available.
Otherwise, global fallback will be used, exposed via
lil.http
lil.http.get('/sample.json', {
auth: { user: 'Tom', password: 'p@s$w0rD' }
headers: { 'X-Version': '0.1.0' }
}, function (err, res)) {
if (err) throw new Error('Cannot perform the request: ' + err.status)
if (res.status === 200) {
console.log(res.data)
}
})
lil.http.post('/register', {
data: { user: 'Tom' },
headers: { 'API-Key': '8c1c4180-36b5-11e4-8510-0800200c9a66' }
}, function (err, res)) {
if (err) throw new Error('Cannot register: ' + err.status)
if (res.status === 200) {
console.log('Registered!')
}
})
string - Server request URL
mixed - Payload data to send as body request. See MDN for more information
object - Map of key-value query string params
object - Map of strings representing HTTP headers to send to the server
number - Request maximum timeout in milliseconds. Default to 30 seconds
object - Authentication credentials to the server. Object must have the
user and
password properties with
string values
boolean - Whether to set the withCredentials flag on the XHR object. See MDN for more information
string - Request HTTP method. Default to
GET
string - Define how to handle the response data. Allowed values are:
text,
arraybuffer,
blob or
document
mixed - Body response. If the MIME type is
JSON-compatible, it will be transparently parsed
number - HTTP response status code
object - Response headers
object - Original XHR instance
mixed - Error info, usually an
Error instance (in case that an error happens)
Type:
object
Default client config object
Type:
string Value:
text/plain
Default
Content-Type request header value
Wanna help? Cool! It will be appreciated :)
You must add new test cases for any new feature or refactor you do, always following the same design/code patterns that already exist
Only node.js is required for development
Clone the repository
$ git clone https://github.com/lil-js/http.git && cd http
Install dependencies
$ npm install
Generate browser bundle source
$ make browser
Run tests
$ make test
MIT © Tomas Aparicio