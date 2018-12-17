openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

lil-http

by lil-js
0.1.17 (see all)

Tiny, embeddable HTTP client with simple API for the browser

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

184

GitHub Stars

20

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

2

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

lil'-http Build Status Stories in Ready Code Climate Gitter chat

Tiny, lightweight, full featured HTTP client for the browser.

Namehttp
Version0.1.17
Size3 KB / 1 KB (gzipped)
EnvironmentBrowser

Features

  • Simple fully configurable API
  • Support any HTTP verb
  • Built-in error handling
  • Binary response handling support
  • Content-Type autodiscovery
  • Support auth credentials
  • Request progress status report
  • Support passing custom headers
  • Transparent support for CORS (in IE)
  • Simple request state handling based on callback
  • Transparent payload JSON serializer

Installation

Via Bower

bower install lil-http

Via Component

component install lil-js/http

Or loading the script remotely

<script src="//cdn.rawgit.com/lil-js/http/0.1.17/http.js"></script>

Environments

  • Chrome >= 5
  • Firefox >= 3
  • Safari >= 5
  • Opera >= 10
  • IE >= 9

Usage

You could fetch de module via require() if it's available. Otherwise, global fallback will be used, exposed via lil.http

Sample GET request
lil.http.get('/sample.json', {
  auth: { user: 'Tom', password: 'p@s$w0rD' }
  headers: { 'X-Version': '0.1.0' }
}, function (err, res)) {
  if (err) throw new Error('Cannot perform the request: ' + err.status)
  if (res.status === 200) {
    console.log(res.data)
  }
})
Sample POST request
lil.http.post('/register', {
  data: { user: 'Tom' },
  headers: { 'API-Key': '8c1c4180-36b5-11e4-8510-0800200c9a66' }
}, function (err, res)) {
  if (err) throw new Error('Cannot register: ' + err.status)
  if (res.status === 200) {
    console.log('Registered!')
  }
})

Config options

  • url string - Server request URL
  • data mixed - Payload data to send as body request. See MDN for more information
  • params object - Map of key-value query string params
  • headers object - Map of strings representing HTTP headers to send to the server
  • timeout number - Request maximum timeout in milliseconds. Default to 30 seconds
  • auth object - Authentication credentials to the server. Object must have the user and password properties with string values
  • withCredentials boolean - Whether to set the withCredentials flag on the XHR object. See MDN for more information
  • method string - Request HTTP method. Default to GET
  • responseType string - Define how to handle the response data. Allowed values are: text, arraybuffer, blob or document

Response/error object

  • data mixed - Body response. If the MIME type is JSON-compatible, it will be transparently parsed
  • status number - HTTP response status code
  • headers object - Response headers
  • xhr object - Original XHR instance
  • error mixed - Error info, usually an Error instance (in case that an error happens)

API

http(url, options, cb, [ progressCb ])

http.get(url, options, cb, [ progressCb ])

http.post(url, options, cb, [ progressCb ])

http.put(url, options, cb, [ progressCb ])

http.delete(url, options, cb, [ progressCb ])

http.patch(url, options, cb, [ progressCb ])

http.head(url, options, cb, [ progressCb ])

http.defaults

Type: object

Default client config object

http.defaultContent

Type: string Value: text/plain

Default Content-Type request header value

http.VERSION

Contributing

Wanna help? Cool! It will be appreciated :)

You must add new test cases for any new feature or refactor you do, always following the same design/code patterns that already exist

Development

Only node.js is required for development

Clone the repository

$ git clone https://github.com/lil-js/http.git && cd http

Install dependencies

$ npm install

Generate browser bundle source

$ make browser

Run tests

$ make test

License

MIT © Tomas Aparicio

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial