Tiny, lightweight, full featured HTTP client for the browser.

Name http Version 0.1.17 Size 3 KB / 1 KB (gzipped) Environment Browser

Features

Simple fully configurable API

Support any HTTP verb

Built-in error handling

Binary response handling support

Content-Type autodiscovery

Support auth credentials

Request progress status report

Support passing custom headers

Transparent support for CORS (in IE)

Simple request state handling based on callback

Transparent payload JSON serializer

Installation

Via Bower

bower install lil-http

Via Component

component install lil-js/http

Or loading the script remotely

< script src = "//cdn.rawgit.com/lil-js/http/0.1.17/http.js" > </ script >

Environments

Chrome >= 5

Firefox >= 3

Safari >= 5

Opera >= 10

IE >= 9

Usage

You could fetch de module via require() if it's available. Otherwise, global fallback will be used, exposed via lil.http

Sample GET request

lil.http.get( '/sample.json' , { auth : { user : 'Tom' , password : 'p@s$w0rD' } headers : { 'X-Version' : '0.1.0' } }, function ( err, res )) { if (err) throw new Error ( 'Cannot perform the request: ' + err.status) if (res.status === 200 ) { console .log(res.data) } })

Sample POST request

lil.http.post( '/register' , { data : { user : 'Tom' }, headers : { 'API-Key' : '8c1c4180-36b5-11e4-8510-0800200c9a66' } }, function ( err, res )) { if (err) throw new Error ( 'Cannot register: ' + err.status) if (res.status === 200 ) { console .log( 'Registered!' ) } })

Config options

url string - Server request URL

- Server request URL data mixed - Payload data to send as body request. See MDN for more information

- Payload data to send as body request. See MDN for more information params object - Map of key-value query string params

- Map of key-value query string params headers object - Map of strings representing HTTP headers to send to the server

- Map of strings representing HTTP headers to send to the server timeout number - Request maximum timeout in milliseconds. Default to 30 seconds

- Request maximum timeout in milliseconds. Default to 30 seconds auth object - Authentication credentials to the server. Object must have the user and password properties with string values

- Authentication credentials to the server. Object must have the and properties with values withCredentials boolean - Whether to set the withCredentials flag on the XHR object. See MDN for more information

- Whether to set the withCredentials flag on the XHR object. See MDN for more information method string - Request HTTP method. Default to GET

- Request HTTP method. Default to responseType string - Define how to handle the response data. Allowed values are: text , arraybuffer , blob or document

Response/error object

data mixed - Body response. If the MIME type is JSON-compatible , it will be transparently parsed

- Body response. If the MIME type is , it will be transparently parsed status number - HTTP response status code

- HTTP response status code headers object - Response headers

- Response headers xhr object - Original XHR instance

- Original XHR instance error mixed - Error info, usually an Error instance (in case that an error happens)

API

http(url, options, cb, [ progressCb ])

http.get(url, options, cb, [ progressCb ])

http.post(url, options, cb, [ progressCb ])

http.put(url, options, cb, [ progressCb ])

http.delete(url, options, cb, [ progressCb ])

http.patch(url, options, cb, [ progressCb ])

http.head(url, options, cb, [ progressCb ])

Type: object

Default client config object

Type: string Value: text/plain

Default Content-Type request header value

Contributing

Wanna help? Cool! It will be appreciated :)

You must add new test cases for any new feature or refactor you do, always following the same design/code patterns that already exist

Development

Only node.js is required for development

Clone the repository

$ git clone https://github.com/lil-js/http.git && cd http

Install dependencies

$ npm install

Generate browser bundle source

$ make browser

Run tests

$ make test

License

MIT © Tomas Aparicio