lightsword

by UnsignedInt8
0.7.2 (see all)

Network Security Server based on Node.js

Popularity

Downloads/wk

3

GitHub Stars

351

Maintenance

Last Commit

6yrs ago

Contributors

2

Package

Dependencies

4

License

GPL-2.0

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

LightSword

Build Status Gitter

LightSword —— 基于 Node.js 的 SOCKS5 代理 / Apple NE 服务器。

LightSword 参考了 Shadowsocks 的协议，并用 Typescript 实现。LightSword 基于 Node.js 4.0＋，因此需要首先安装 Node.js 4.0 以上版本，点击访问官方网址

Quick Start

首先，安装Node.js 4.0+（详细方法参见下文），安装好 Node.js 之后，即可使用 Node.js 的包管理器 npm 安装 LightSword 。目前 npmjs.org 可以访问，因此可以直接安装：

1.安装

[sudo] npm install lightsword -g

安装完成之后，即可使用客户端，服务器端，中转站端。

服务器端: lsserver, lightsword-server, lightsword

中转站端: lsbridge, lightsword-bridge

客户端: lslocal, lightsword-client

简单地说明下中转站的作用:

由于某些不为人知的原因，访问境外IP时不时丢包非常严重，因此可以把中转站搭建在云提供商服务器上，作为中转／中继使用，具有较好的效果(大雾)（在一定程度上提高了匿名性）。

2.运行

服务器：

lsserver -f

客户端：

lslocal -s server_addr -f

中转站：

lsbridge -s server_addr -f

以上配置均使用内置默认设置，详细参数请参见源码文件夹中的 README.md 文件（参见: server, client, bridge 这三个文件夹）。

经实际测试，中转服务器对 Shadowsocks 有效。理论上支持任何形式的 TCP 流量中转。

最后配置你的浏览器及其它需要上网的软件使用 LightSword 提供的 SOCKS5 代理。

默认监听地址: localhost

端口: 1080

Linux 支持

misc 文件夹下，已经写好了 Linux 启动脚本，你可以根据自己的实际情况，修改运行参数。并放到 init.d 目录下，再 chkconfig on 或者其它 Linux 分发版的命令激活自动运行即可。

快速安装方法：

Ubuntu 用户

# Using Ubuntu
[sudo] apt-get update -y
[sudo] apt-get install curl -y

[sudo] curl -sL https://deb.nodesource.com/setup_5.x | sudo -E bash -
[sudo] apt-get install -y nodejs
[sudo] npm install lightsword -g

一键安装

curl -sL https://raw.githubusercontent.com/UnsignedInt8/LightSword/master/misc/onekey_ubuntu.sh | sudo -E bash -

Debian 用户

# Using Debian, as root
[sudo] apt-get update -y
[sudo] apt-get install curl -y

[sudo] curl -sL https://deb.nodesource.com/setup_5.x | bash -
[sudo] apt-get install -y nodejs
[sudo] npm install lightsword -g

一键安装

curl -sL https://raw.githubusercontent.com/UnsignedInt8/LightSword/master/misc/onekey_debian.sh | sudo -E bash -

RHEL 6, CentOS 6 用户

# Using RHEL 6, CentOS 6
[sudo] yum update -y
[sudo] yum install curl -y

[sudo] curl -sL https://rpm.nodesource.com/setup_5.x | bash -
[sudo] yum install -y nodejs
[sudo] npm install lightsword -g

一键安装

curl -sL https://raw.githubusercontent.com/UnsignedInt8/LightSword/master/misc/onekey_centos.sh | sudo -E bash -

Apple 用户

Apple 用户只需要运行服务器，即可打开iOS客户端填写配置并投入使用。如需测试 DNS 泄漏，请访问https://dnsleaktest.com

建议在运行的时候加入 --cluster 参数，以提升服务器性能和稳定性。

默认端口: 8900

默认密码: lightsword.neko

默认算法: AES-256-CFB

License

GPLv2.0

