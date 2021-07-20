LightStep distributed tracing library for Node.js and the browser.
npm install --save lightstep-tracer opentracing
All modern browsers and Node versions >= 8 are supported.
To use LightStep as the OpenTracing binding, initialize the global
Tracer with the LightStep implementation:
var opentracing = require('opentracing');
var lightstep = require('lightstep-tracer');
opentracing.initGlobalTracer(new lightstep.Tracer({
access_token : '{your_access_token}',
component_name : '{your_service_or_app_name}',
}));
The LightStep JavaScript Tracing Cookbook is a good next stop for information on how to quickly instrument your system. If you want to try something out quickly in your browser code, see the browser quick start example.
The browser version of the code can be explicitly included using the following, which can be helpful in some
browserify (or similar) setups:
var lightstep = require('lightstep-tracer/browser');
The OpenTracing standard JavaScript API is documented here. The following describes LightStep-specific options and methods.
Required options
access_token
string required - the project access token
component_name
string required - the string identifier for the application, service, or process
Standard options
verbosity
number optional, default=1 - controls the level of logging to the console
0 - the client library will never log to the console
1 - error reporting will be throttled to the first error per minute
2 - all errors are logged to the console
3 - all errors, warnings, and info statements are logged to the console
4 - all log statements, including debugging details
collector_host
string optional - custom collector hostname
collector_port
number optional - custom collector port
collector_path
string optional - custom collector base path (if served behind a reverse proxy)
collector_encryption
string optional, default='tls'
tls - use HTTPS encrypted connections
none - use HTTP plain-text connections
Browser-specific initialization options
instrument_page_load
bool - creates a long-lived single span for the entire page view and is recommended for short-page visits in a multi-page website. For a single-page web app, this behavior may be undesirable. Defaults to false. This must be set at initialization, changes after initialization will have no effect.
xhr_instrumentation
bool - if false, disables automatic instrumentation of XMLHttpRequests (XHRs). This must be set at initialization; changes after initialization will have no effect. Defaults to false.
xhr_url_inclusion_patterns
RegExp[] - an array of regular expressions used to whitelist URLs for
XMLHttpRequest auto-instrumentation. The default value is wildcard matching all strings. For a given URL to be instrumented, it must match at least one regular expression in
xhr_url_inclusion_patterns and not match any regular expressions in
xhr_url_exclusion_patterns.
xhr_url_exclusion_patterns
RegExp[] - an array of regular expressions used to exclude URLs from
XMLHttpRequest auto-instrumentation. The default value is an empty array. For a given URL to be instrumented, it must match at least one regular expression in
xhr_url_inclusion_patterns and not match any regular expressions in
xhr_url_exclusion_patterns.
xhr_url_header_inclusion_patterns
RegExp[] - an array of regular expressions used to include URLs which auto-instrumented
XMLHttpRequests add tracing headers to. The default value is wildcard matching all strings. For a given URL to have tracing headers added, it must match at least one regular expression in
xhr_url_header_inclusion_patterns and not match any regular expressions in
xhr_url_header_exclusion_patterns.
xhr_url_header_exclusion_patterns
RegExp[] - an array of regular expressions used to exclude URLs that auto-instrumented
XMLHttpRequests add tracing headers to. The default value is an empty array. For a given URL to have tracing headers added, it must match at least one regular expression in
xhr_url_header_inclusion_patterns and not match any regular expressions in
xhr_url_header_exclusion_patterns.
fetch_instrumentation
bool - if false, disables automatic instrumentation of
window.fetch. This must be set at initialization; changes after initialization will have no effect. Defaults to false.
fetch_url_inclusion_patterns
RegExp[] - an array of regular expressions used to whitelist URLs for
window.fetch auto-instrumentation. The default value is wildcard matching all strings. For a given URL to be instrumented, it must match at least one regular expression in
fetch_url_inclusion_patterns and not match any regular expressions in
fetch_url_exclusion_patterns.
fetch_url_exclusion_patterns
RegExp[] - an array of regular expressions used to exclude URLs from
window.fetch auto-instrumentation. The default value is an empty array. For a given URL to be instrumented, it must match at least one regular expression in
fetch_url_inclusion_patterns and not match any regular expressions in
fetch_url_exclusion_patterns.
fetch_url_header_inclusion_patterns
RegExp[] - an array of regular expressions used to include URLs for
window.fetch tracer header inclusion. The default value is wildcard matching all strings. For a given URL to be have tracing headers added, it must match at least one regular expression in
fetch_url_header_inclusion_patterns and not match any regular expressions in
fetch_url_header_exclusion_patterns.
fetch_url_header_exclusion_patterns
RegExp[] - an array of regular expressions used to exclude header insertion onto URLs from
window.fetch auto-instrumentation. The default value is an empty array. For a given URL to have tracing headers added, it must match at least one regular expression in
fetch_url_header_inclusion_patterns and not match any regular expressions in
fetch_url_header_exclusion_patterns.
include_cookies
bool - if true, includes cookies in the span logs for both
window.fetch and
XMLHttpRequest. Defaults to true.
node-specific initialization options
nodejs_instrumentation
bool - if false, disables automatic instrumentation of node requests.
This must be set at initialization; changes after initialization will have no effect. Defaults to false.
nodejs_url_inclusion_patterns
RegExp[] - an array of regular expressions used to whitelist
URLs
for the
http and
https modules auto-instrumentation. The default value is wildcard matching all strings.
For a given URL to be instrumented, it must match at least one regular expression in
nodejs_url_inclusion_patterns and not match any regular expressions in
nodejs_url_exclusion_patterns.
nodejs_url_exclusion_patterns
RegExp[] - an array of regular expressions used to exclude URLs
from the
http and
https modules auto-instrumentation. The default value is an empty array. For a given URL
to be instrumented, it must match at least one regular expression in
nodejs_url_inclusion_patterns
and not match any regular expressions in
nodejs_url_exclusion_patterns.
Non-standard options
NOTE: Future API compatibility on non-standard options is not guaranteed.
disable_reporting_loop
bool optional, default=false - if true, the timer that automatically sends reports to the collector will be disabled. This option is independent of
disable_report_on_exit.
disable_report_on_exit
bool optional, default=false - if true, the final report that is automatically sent at process exit in Node or page unload in the browser will not be sent.
report_timeout_millis
number optional, default=30000 - the default timeout value, in milliseconds, for reports to the LightStep collector
gzip_json_requests
bool optional, default=true - if true, the reports will be gzipped before sent to the collector.
default_span_tags
string optional - an associative array of tags to add to every span started by the tracer (e.g., the active user id in a browser client)
delay_initial_report_millis
int optional, default=1000 - maximum additional delay of the initial report in addition to the normal reporting interval. A value between zero and this maximum will be selected as the actual delay. This can be useful when concurrently launching a large number of new processes and there is a desire to distribute the initial reports over a window of time.
error_throttle_millis
int optional, default=60000 - when
verbosity is set to
1, this the minimum time between logged errors.
transport
string optional, default=proto - when
transport is set to
thrift, the Tracer will use Thrift as its transport instead of Proto over HTTP. (Not supported in React-Native)
logger
function(level: string, message: string, payload: any): void optional - specify a custom logger function. Possible
level values are
debug,
info,
warn and
error. By default messages will be logged to the console.
disable_meta_event_reporting
bool optional, default=false - when
disable_meta_event_reporting is set to
true, the tracer will disable meta event reporting even if requested by the Satellite.
propagators
dictionary optional, defaults=
{ [opentracing.FORMAT_HTTP_HEADERS]: new lightstep.LightStepPropagator(), [opentracing.FORMAT_TEXT_MAP]: new lightstep.LightStepPropagator(), [opentracing.FORMAT_BINARY]: new lightstep.UnsupportedPropagator() }: Allows inject/extract to use custom propagators for different formats. This package includes
B3Propagator that supports B3 headers on text maps and http headers.
DDPropagator supports DataDog trace headers.
clear_span_buffer_consecutive_errors
number optional, default=null - each consecutive buffer flush error will check to see if
clear_span_buffer_consecutive_errors has been reached. If reached, the span buffer will be emptied. This is useful for auto-recovering from errors based on request size constraints, particularly max payload size on intermediate load balancers.
An example configuration using custom propagators might look like:
const tracer = new lightstep.Tracer({
propagators: {
[opentracing.FORMAT_HTTP_HEADERS]: new lightstep.DDPropagator(),
[opentracing.FORMAT_TEXT_MAP]: new lightstep.B3Propagator()
}
})
Returns an absolute URL to the LightStep application for the trace containing this span. It is safe to call this method after
finish().
...
span.finish();
var url = span.generateTraceURL())
console.log('View the trace for this span at:', url);
make release RELEASE_TYPE=patch
Copyright (c) 2016, LightStep