LightStep distributed tracing library for Node.js and the browser.

All modern browsers and Node versions >= 8 are supported.

To use LightStep as the OpenTracing binding, initialize the global Tracer with the LightStep implementation:

The LightStep JavaScript Tracing Cookbook is a good next stop for information on how to quickly instrument your system. If you want to try something out quickly in your browser code, see the browser quick start example.

The browser version of the code can be explicitly included using the following, which can be helpful in some browserify (or similar) setups:

The OpenTracing standard JavaScript API is documented here. The following describes LightStep-specific options and methods.

Required options

Standard options

Browser-specific initialization options

instrument_page_load bool - creates a long-lived single span for the entire page view and is recommended for short-page visits in a multi-page website. For a single-page web app, this behavior may be undesirable. Defaults to false. This must be set at initialization, changes after initialization will have no effect.

xhr_instrumentation bool - if false, disables automatic instrumentation of XMLHttpRequests (XHRs). This must be set at initialization; changes after initialization will have no effect. Defaults to false.

xhr_url_inclusion_patterns RegExp[] - an array of regular expressions used to whitelist URLs for XMLHttpRequest auto-instrumentation. The default value is wildcard matching all strings. For a given URL to be instrumented, it must match at least one regular expression in xhr_url_inclusion_patterns and not match any regular expressions in xhr_url_exclusion_patterns .

xhr_url_exclusion_patterns RegExp[] - an array of regular expressions used to exclude URLs from XMLHttpRequest auto-instrumentation. The default value is an empty array. For a given URL to be instrumented, it must match at least one regular expression in xhr_url_inclusion_patterns and not match any regular expressions in xhr_url_exclusion_patterns .

xhr_url_header_inclusion_patterns RegExp[] - an array of regular expressions used to include URLs which auto-instrumented XMLHttpRequest s add tracing headers to. The default value is wildcard matching all strings. For a given URL to have tracing headers added, it must match at least one regular expression in xhr_url_header_inclusion_patterns and not match any regular expressions in xhr_url_header_exclusion_patterns .

xhr_url_header_exclusion_patterns RegExp[] - an array of regular expressions used to exclude URLs that auto-instrumented XMLHttpRequest s add tracing headers to. The default value is an empty array. For a given URL to have tracing headers added, it must match at least one regular expression in xhr_url_header_inclusion_patterns and not match any regular expressions in xhr_url_header_exclusion_patterns .

fetch_instrumentation bool - if false, disables automatic instrumentation of window.fetch . This must be set at initialization; changes after initialization will have no effect. Defaults to false.

fetch_url_inclusion_patterns RegExp[] - an array of regular expressions used to whitelist URLs for window.fetch auto-instrumentation. The default value is wildcard matching all strings. For a given URL to be instrumented, it must match at least one regular expression in fetch_url_inclusion_patterns and not match any regular expressions in fetch_url_exclusion_patterns .

fetch_url_exclusion_patterns RegExp[] - an array of regular expressions used to exclude URLs from window.fetch auto-instrumentation. The default value is an empty array. For a given URL to be instrumented, it must match at least one regular expression in fetch_url_inclusion_patterns and not match any regular expressions in fetch_url_exclusion_patterns .

fetch_url_header_inclusion_patterns RegExp[] - an array of regular expressions used to include URLs for window.fetch tracer header inclusion. The default value is wildcard matching all strings. For a given URL to be have tracing headers added, it must match at least one regular expression in fetch_url_header_inclusion_patterns and not match any regular expressions in fetch_url_header_exclusion_patterns .

fetch_url_header_exclusion_patterns RegExp[] - an array of regular expressions used to exclude header insertion onto URLs from window.fetch auto-instrumentation. The default value is an empty array. For a given URL to have tracing headers added, it must match at least one regular expression in fetch_url_header_inclusion_patterns and not match any regular expressions in fetch_url_header_exclusion_patterns .