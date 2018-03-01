JQuery lightSlider is a lightweight responsive Content slider with carousel thumbnails navigation
You can Install lightslider using the Bower package manager.
$ bower install lightslider
You can also find lightslider on npm.
$ npm install lightslider
add the Following code to the <head> of your document.
<link type="text/css" rel="stylesheet" href="css/lightslider.css" />
<script src="//ajax.googleapis.com/ajax/libs/jquery/1.11.0/jquery.min.js"></script>
<script src="js/lightslider.js"></script>
// Do not include both lightslider.js and lightslider.min.js
<ul id="light-slider">
<li>
<h3>First Slide</h3>
<p>Lorem ipsum Cupidatat quis pariatur anim.</p>
</li>
<li>
<h3>Second Slide</h3>
<p>Lorem ipsum Excepteur amet adipisicing fugiat velit nisi.</p>
</li>
...
</ul>
<script type="text/javascript">
$(document).ready(function() {
$("#light-slider").lightSlider();
});
</script>
<script type="text/javascript">
$(document).ready(function() {
$("#light-slider").lightSlider({
item: 3,
autoWidth: false,
slideMove: 1, // slidemove will be 1 if loop is true
slideMargin: 10,
addClass: '',
mode: "slide",
useCSS: true,
cssEasing: 'ease', //'cubic-bezier(0.25, 0, 0.25, 1)',//
easing: 'linear', //'for jquery animation',////
speed: 400, //ms'
auto: false,
pauseOnHover: false,
loop: false,
slideEndAnimation: true,
pause: 2000,
keyPress: false,
controls: true,
prevHtml: '',
nextHtml: '',
rtl:false,
adaptiveHeight:false,
vertical:false,
verticalHeight:500,
vThumbWidth:100,
thumbItem:10,
pager: true,
gallery: false,
galleryMargin: 5,
thumbMargin: 5,
currentPagerPosition: 'middle',
enableTouch:true,
enableDrag:true,
freeMove:true,
swipeThreshold: 40,
responsive : [],
onBeforeStart: function (el) {},
onSliderLoad: function (el) {},
onBeforeSlide: function (el) {},
onAfterSlide: function (el) {},
onBeforeNextSlide: function (el) {},
onBeforePrevSlide: function (el) {}
});
});
</script>
<script type="text/javascript">
$(document).ready(function() {
var slider = $("#light-slider").lightSlider();
slider.goToSlide(3);
slider.goToPrevSlide();
slider.goToNextSlide();
slider.getCurrentSlideCount();
slider.refresh();
slider.play();
slider.pause();
slider.destroy();
});
</script>
If you think you might have found a bug or if you have a feature suggestion please use github issue tracker. Also please try to add a jsfiddle that demonstrates your problem
If you need any help with implementing lightslider in your project or if have you any personal support requests i requset you to please use stackoverflow instead of github issue tracker
