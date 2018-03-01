jQuery lightSlider

Demo

Description

JQuery lightSlider is a lightweight responsive Content slider with carousel thumbnails navigation

Main Features

Fully responsive - will adapt to any device.

Separate settings per breakpoint.

Gallery mode to create an image slideshow with thumbnails

Supports swipe and mouseDrag

Add or remove slides dynamically.

Small file size, fully themed, simple to implement.

CSS transitions with jQuery fallback.

Full callback API and public methods.

Auto play and infinite loop to create a content carousel.

Keyboard, arrows and dots navigation.

Chrome, Safari, Firefox, Opera, IE7+, IOS, Android, windows phone.

Slide and Fade Effects.

Auto width, Vertical Slide, Adaptiveheight, Rtl support...

Multiple instances on one page.

Slide anything (youtube, vimeo , google map ...)

How to use lightSlider?

Bower

You can Install lightslider using the Bower package manager.

$ bower install lightslider

npm

You can also find lightslider on npm.

$ npm install lightslider

The code

add the Following code to the <head> of your document.

< link type = "text/css" rel = "stylesheet" href = "css/lightslider.css" /> < script src = "//ajax.googleapis.com/ajax/libs/jquery/1.11.0/jquery.min.js" > </ script > < script src = "js/lightslider.js" > </ script > // Do not include both lightslider.js and lightslider.min.js

HTML Structure

< ul id = "light-slider" > < li > < h3 > First Slide </ h3 > < p > Lorem ipsum Cupidatat quis pariatur anim. </ p > </ li > < li > < h3 > Second Slide </ h3 > < p > Lorem ipsum Excepteur amet adipisicing fugiat velit nisi. </ p > </ li > ... </ ul >

Call lightSlider!

< script type = "text/javascript" > $( document ).ready( function ( ) { $( "#light-slider" ).lightSlider(); }); </ script >

Play with settings

< script type = "text/javascript" > $( document ).ready( function ( ) { $( "#light-slider" ).lightSlider({ item : 3 , autoWidth : false , slideMove : 1 , slideMargin : 10 , addClass : '' , mode : "slide" , useCSS : true , cssEasing : 'ease' , easing : 'linear' , speed : 400 , auto : false , pauseOnHover : false , loop : false , slideEndAnimation : true , pause : 2000 , keyPress : false , controls : true , prevHtml : '' , nextHtml : '' , rtl : false , adaptiveHeight : false , vertical : false , verticalHeight : 500 , vThumbWidth : 100 , thumbItem : 10 , pager : true , gallery : false , galleryMargin : 5 , thumbMargin : 5 , currentPagerPosition : 'middle' , enableTouch : true , enableDrag : true , freeMove : true , swipeThreshold : 40 , responsive : [], onBeforeStart : function ( el ) {}, onSliderLoad : function ( el ) {}, onBeforeSlide : function ( el ) {}, onAfterSlide : function ( el ) {}, onBeforeNextSlide : function ( el ) {}, onBeforePrevSlide : function ( el ) {} }); }); </ script >

Public methods

< script type = "text/javascript" > $( document ).ready( function ( ) { var slider = $( "#light-slider" ).lightSlider(); slider.goToSlide( 3 ); slider.goToPrevSlide(); slider.goToNextSlide(); slider.getCurrentSlideCount(); slider.refresh(); slider.play(); slider.pause(); slider.destroy(); }); </ script >

Report an Issue

If you think you might have found a bug or if you have a feature suggestion please use github issue tracker. Also please try to add a jsfiddle that demonstrates your problem

If you need any help with implementing lightslider in your project or if have you any personal support requests i requset you to please use stackoverflow instead of github issue tracker

If you like lightSlider support me by staring this repository or tweet about this project. @sachinchoolur