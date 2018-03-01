openbase logo
Readme

license travis bower npm

jQuery lightSlider

Demo

JQuery lightSlider demo

Description

JQuery lightSlider is a lightweight responsive Content slider with carousel thumbnails navigation

Main Features

  • Fully responsive - will adapt to any device.
  • Separate settings per breakpoint.
  • Gallery mode to create an image slideshow with thumbnails
  • Supports swipe and mouseDrag
  • Add or remove slides dynamically.
  • Small file size, fully themed, simple to implement.
  • CSS transitions with jQuery fallback.
  • Full callback API and public methods.
  • Auto play and infinite loop to create a content carousel.
  • Keyboard, arrows and dots navigation.
  • Chrome, Safari, Firefox, Opera, IE7+, IOS, Android, windows phone.
  • Slide and Fade Effects.
  • Auto width, Vertical Slide, Adaptiveheight, Rtl support...
  • Multiple instances on one page.
  • Slide anything (youtube, vimeo , google map ...)

How to use lightSlider?

Bower

You can Install lightslider using the Bower package manager.

$ bower install lightslider

npm

You can also find lightslider on npm.

$ npm install lightslider

The code

add the Following code to the <head> of your document.

<link type="text/css" rel="stylesheet" href="css/lightslider.css" />
<script src="//ajax.googleapis.com/ajax/libs/jquery/1.11.0/jquery.min.js"></script>
<script src="js/lightslider.js"></script>
    // Do not include both lightslider.js and lightslider.min.js

HTML Structure

<ul id="light-slider">
    <li>
        <h3>First Slide</h3>
        <p>Lorem ipsum Cupidatat quis pariatur anim.</p>
    </li>
    <li>
        <h3>Second Slide</h3>
        <p>Lorem ipsum Excepteur amet adipisicing fugiat velit nisi.</p>
    </li>
    ...
</ul>

Call lightSlider!

<script type="text/javascript">
    $(document).ready(function() {
        $("#light-slider").lightSlider();
    });
</script>

Play with settings

<script type="text/javascript">
    $(document).ready(function() {
        $("#light-slider").lightSlider({
            item: 3,
            autoWidth: false,
            slideMove: 1, // slidemove will be 1 if loop is true
            slideMargin: 10,

            addClass: '',
            mode: "slide",
            useCSS: true,
            cssEasing: 'ease', //'cubic-bezier(0.25, 0, 0.25, 1)',//
            easing: 'linear', //'for jquery animation',////

            speed: 400, //ms'
            auto: false,
            pauseOnHover: false,
            loop: false,
            slideEndAnimation: true,
            pause: 2000,

            keyPress: false,
            controls: true,
            prevHtml: '',
            nextHtml: '',

            rtl:false,
            adaptiveHeight:false,

            vertical:false,
            verticalHeight:500,
            vThumbWidth:100,

            thumbItem:10,
            pager: true,
            gallery: false,
            galleryMargin: 5,
            thumbMargin: 5,
            currentPagerPosition: 'middle',

            enableTouch:true,
            enableDrag:true,
            freeMove:true,
            swipeThreshold: 40,

            responsive : [],

            onBeforeStart: function (el) {},
            onSliderLoad: function (el) {},
            onBeforeSlide: function (el) {},
            onAfterSlide: function (el) {},
            onBeforeNextSlide: function (el) {},
            onBeforePrevSlide: function (el) {}
        });
    });
</script>

Public methods

<script type="text/javascript">
    $(document).ready(function() {
        var slider = $("#light-slider").lightSlider();
        slider.goToSlide(3);
        slider.goToPrevSlide();
        slider.goToNextSlide();
        slider.getCurrentSlideCount();
        slider.refresh();
        slider.play();
        slider.pause();
        slider.destroy();
    });
</script>

Report an Issue

If you think you might have found a bug or if you have a feature suggestion please use github issue tracker. Also please try to add a jsfiddle that demonstrates your problem

If you need any help with implementing lightslider in your project or if have you any personal support requests i requset you to please use stackoverflow instead of github issue tracker

If you like lightSlider support me by staring this repository or tweet about this project. @sachinchoolur

guidelines for contributors

MIT © Sachin

100
Akshay Kadambattu74 Ratings171 Reviews
1 year ago
Performant

I've used this as an alternative of Owl Carousel for a WordPress site. Default animations are a bit low-quality but you can easily add your own cubic-Beziers by just plain old CSS. Works really well and much lighter than Owl Carousel. But bad animations.

0
ArtotimBrazil1 Rating0 Reviews
Bioinformatician at UFMG, fullstack developer and a teacher.
December 23, 2020
Poor Documentation
Hard to Use

