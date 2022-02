Lightning

Lightning is a data-visualization server providing API-based access to reproducible, web-based, interactive visualizations. It includes a core set of visualization types, but is built for extendability and customization. Lightning supports modern libraries like d3.js, three.js, and leaflet, and is designed for interactivity over large data sets and continuously updating data streams.

If you are just getting started, please see the project page, see the available visualizations or check out an IPython demo

installation

local

via npm

$ npm install -g lightning- server $ lightning- server

clone this repo

git clone git@github.com:lightning-viz/lightning.git cd lightning npm install npm start

host a server

client libraries

Official

Python

Scala

Javascript (node + browser)

Community

R

complete documentation

http://lightning-viz.github.io/documentation/

visualizations

http://lightning-viz.github.io/visualizations/

help

We maintain a chatroom on gitter. If there's no response there: file an issue or reach out on twitter @lightningviz