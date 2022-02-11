Lightning

Methods for working with the Lightning Network

Selected Projects using Lightning

LND Authentication

To connect to an LND node, authentication details are required.

Export credentials via CLI: balanceofsatoshis: npm install -g balanceofsatoshis and export via bos credentials --cleartext

Or export them manually:

Run base64 on the tls.cert and admin.macaroon files to get the encoded authentication data to create the LND connection. You can find these files in the LND directory. (~/.lnd or ~/Library/Application Support/Lnd)

base64 -w0 ~ /.lnd/ tls.cert base64 -w0 ~ /.lnd/ data/chain/bitcoin/mainnet/admin.macaroon

You can then use these to interact with your LND node directly:

const {authenticatedLndGrpc} = require('lightning'); const {lnd} = authenticatedLndGrpc({ cert: 'base64 encoded tls.cert file', macaroon: 'base64 encoded admin.macaroon file', socket: '127.0.0.1:10009', });

To access unauthenticated methods like the wallet unlocker, use unauthenticatedLndGrpc instead.

Methods