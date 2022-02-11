Methods for working with the Lightning Network
To connect to an LND node, authentication details are required.
Export credentials via CLI:
balanceofsatoshis:
npm install -g balanceofsatoshis and export via
bos credentials --cleartext
Or export them manually:
Run
base64 on the tls.cert and admin.macaroon files to get the encoded
authentication data to create the LND connection. You can find these files in
the LND directory. (~/.lnd or ~/Library/Application Support/Lnd)
base64 -w0 ~/.lnd/tls.cert
base64 -w0 ~/.lnd/data/chain/bitcoin/mainnet/admin.macaroon
You can then use these to interact with your LND node directly:
const {authenticatedLndGrpc} = require('lightning');
const {lnd} = authenticatedLndGrpc({
cert: 'base64 encoded tls.cert file',
macaroon: 'base64 encoded admin.macaroon file',
socket: '127.0.0.1:10009',
});
To access unauthenticated methods like the wallet unlocker, use
unauthenticatedLndGrpc instead.