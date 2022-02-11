openbase logo
by Alex Bosworth
5.8.1 (see all)

Lightning client methods

Lightning

npm version

Methods for working with the Lightning Network

Selected Projects using Lightning

LND Authentication

To connect to an LND node, authentication details are required.

Export credentials via CLI: balanceofsatoshis: npm install -g balanceofsatoshis and export via bos credentials --cleartext

Or export them manually:

Run base64 on the tls.cert and admin.macaroon files to get the encoded authentication data to create the LND connection. You can find these files in the LND directory. (~/.lnd or ~/Library/Application Support/Lnd)

base64 -w0 ~/.lnd/tls.cert
base64 -w0 ~/.lnd/data/chain/bitcoin/mainnet/admin.macaroon

You can then use these to interact with your LND node directly:

const {authenticatedLndGrpc} = require('lightning');

const {lnd} = authenticatedLndGrpc({
  cert: 'base64 encoded tls.cert file',
  macaroon: 'base64 encoded admin.macaroon file',
  socket: '127.0.0.1:10009',
});

To access unauthenticated methods like the wallet unlocker, use unauthenticatedLndGrpc instead.

Methods

