lighthouse-stack-packs

by GoogleChrome
1.6.0

Lighthouse Stack Packs

Documentation
478K

GitHub Stars

167

Maintenance

Last Commit

19d ago

Contributors

24

Package

Dependencies

0

License

Apache-2.0

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Lighthouse Stack Packs

Lighthouse provides developers with guidance to improve their site by auditing for performance, accessibility and other best practices.

Many developers today use different technologies (backend/CMS/JavaScript frameworks) to build their web pages. Instead of only surfacing general recommendations, what if Lighthouse could also provide more relevant and actionable advice depending on the tools used?

Stack Packs allow Lighthouse to detect what platform your site is built on and display specific stack-based recommendations. These recommendations are defined and curated by experts from the community.

Prototype

Supported

  • WordPress
  • Drupal
  • React
  • Angular
  • AMP
  • Magento
  • Next.js

Contributing

Interested in contributing? Please read the contributing guidelines!

