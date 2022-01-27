Lighthouse Stack Packs

Lighthouse provides developers with guidance to improve their site by auditing for performance, accessibility and other best practices.

Many developers today use different technologies (backend/CMS/JavaScript frameworks) to build their web pages. Instead of only surfacing general recommendations, what if Lighthouse could also provide more relevant and actionable advice depending on the tools used?

Stack Packs allow Lighthouse to detect what platform your site is built on and display specific stack-based recommendations. These recommendations are defined and curated by experts from the community.

Supported

WordPress

Drupal

React

Angular

AMP

Magento

Next.js

Contributing

Interested in contributing? Please read the contributing guidelines!