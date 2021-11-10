Lighthouse CI

A useful wrapper around Google Lighthouse CLI

NOTE

Node v12 is now the minimum required version starting from Lighthouse CI v.1.13.0

Install

npm install -g lighthouse-ci

Usage

lighthouse-ci -- help

CLI

$ lighthouse-ci Usage $ lighthouse-ci <target-url> Example $ lighthouse-ci https://example.com $ lighthouse-ci https://example.com -s $ lighthouse-ci https://example.com $ lighthouse-ci https://example.com $ lighthouse-ci https://example.com $ lighthouse-ci https://example.com Options -s, - json , In addition to listed "lighthouse-ci" configuration flags, it is also possible to pass any native "lighthouse" flag To see the full list of available flags, please refer to the official Google Lighthouse documentation at https://github.com/GoogleChrome/lighthouse#cli- options

Lighthouse flags

In addition to listed lighthouse-ci configuration flags, it is also possible to pass any native lighthouse flags.

To see the full list of available flags, please refer to the official Google Lighthouse documentation.

eg.

$ lighthouse-ci --gather-mode= test -report https://my.website.com $ lighthouse-ci --audit-mode= test -report https://my.website.com

Chrome flags

In addition of the lighthouse flags, you can also specify extra chrome flags comma separated.

eg.

$ lighthouse-ci --chrome-flags=--cellular-only,--force-ui-direction=rtl https://my.website.com

eg.

$ lighthouse-ci --emulated-form-factor desktop --seo 92 https://my.website.com

Configuration

Lighthouse CI allows you to pass a custom Lighthouse configuration file. Read Lighthouse Configuration to learn more about the configuration options available.

Just generate your configuration file. For example this config.json

{ "extends" : "lighthouse:default" , "audits" : [ "user-timings" , "critical-request-chains" ], "categories" : { "performance" : { "name" : "Performance Metrics" , "description" : "Sample description" , "audits" : [ { "id" : "user-timings" , "weight" : 1 }, { "id" : "critical-request-chains" , "weight" : 1 } ] } } }

Then run Lighthouse CI with the --config-path flag

$ lighthouse-ci https://example.com --report=reports --config-path=config.json

The generated report inside reports folder will follow the custom configuration listed under the config.json file.

Budgets

Lighthouse CI allows you to pass a budget configuration file (see Lighthouse Budgets). There are several options to pass a budget config:

Option 1.

Add configurations to your config.json file like and use instructions above.

{ "extends" : "lighthouse:default" , "settings" : { "budgets" : [ { "resourceCounts" : [ { "resourceType" : "total" , "budget" : 10 }, ], "resourceSizes" : [ { "resourceType" : "total" , "budget" : 100 }, ] } ] } }

Option 2.

Generate budget.json with content like:

[ { "resourceCounts" : [ { "resourceType" : "total" , "budget" : 10 }, ], "resourceSizes" : [ { "resourceType" : "total" , "budget" : 100 }, ] } ]

Then run Lighthouse CI with the --budget-path flag

$ lighthouse-ci https://example.com --report=reports --budget-path=budget.json

Option 3.

Pass individual parameters via CLI

$ lighthouse-ci https://example.com --report=reports --budget.counts.total=20 --budget.sizes.fonts=100000

Performance Budget

Performance budgets can be specified inside your [budget configuration file)(#budgets).

You can specify any available performance budget like in the following example

[ { "path" : "/*" , "resourceSizes" : [ { "resourceType" : "script" , "budget" : 400000 }, { "resourceType" : "total" , "budget" : 5050 } ], "resourceCounts" : [ { "resourceType" : "total" , "budget" : 95 }, { "resourceType" : "third-party" , "budget" : 55 } ] } ]

Timing Budget

Timing budgets can be specified inside your [budget configuration file)(#budgets).

You can specify any available timing budget like in the following example

[ { "path" : "/*" , "timings" : [ { "metric" : "interactive" , "budget" : 100 }, { "metric" : "first-meaningful-paint" , "budget" : 100 } ] } ]

Codechecks

You can now easily integrate Lighthouse-CI as part of your automated CI with codechecks.io.

Running Lighthouse-CI with Codechecks

$ npm install --save-dev @codechecks/client @codechecks/lighthouse-keeper

Now, create a codechecks.yml (json is supported as well) file required for codechecks to automatically run against your project.

codechecks.yml:

checks: - name: lighthouse-keeper options: buildPath: ./build

Read more from the official documentation from https://github.com/codechecks/lighthouse-keeper.

Read more about Codechecks on the official project website

Demo App

This project contains a demo folder where a project as been created for demo purposes only. Once inside the demo folder, if you have Docker installed on your machine, you can simply launch the demo app inside a Docker container with make demo .

If you just want to run the demo locally, make sure to install the node dependencies first with npm install , then run the demo with:

$ npm start

How to

Test a page that requires authentication

By default lighthouse-cli is just creating the report against a specific URL without letting the engineer to interact with the browser. Sometimes, however, the page for which you want to generate the report, requires the user to be authenticated. Depending on the authentication mechanism, you can inject extra header information into the page.

lighthouse-ci https://example.com --extra-headers=./extra-headers.js

Where extra-headers.json contains:

module .exports = { Authorization : 'Bearer MyAccessToken' , Cookie : "user=MySecretCookie;" };

Wait for post-load JavaScript to execute before ending a trace

Your website might require extra time to load and execute all the JavaScript logic. It is possible to let LightHouse wait for a certain amount of time, before ending a trace, by providing a pauseAfterLoadMs value to a custom configuration file.

eg.

lighthouse-ci https://example.com --config-path ./config.json

Where config.json contains:

{ "extends" : "lighthouse:default" , "passes" : [{ "recordTrace" : true , "pauseAfterLoadMs" : 5000 , "networkQuietThresholdMs" : 5000 }] }

License

MIT

