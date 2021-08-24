Lighthouse Batch Reporter

Supports executing Lighthouse analysis over a number of sites in sequence and generating a summary report including all of their scores. Scores are calculated from the average score between Performance, PWA, Accessibility and Best Practice and SEO sections.

Also writes out the full json report for each site and optionally an html report too.

Lighthouse Batch v7+ requires Node v12+. This is a requirement from the dependency on Lighthouse v7+.

CLI

Example usage

npx lighthouse-batch -s https://www.bbc.com,https://housing.com

or install globally before use

npm install lighthouse-batch -g lighthouse-batch -s https://www.bbc.com,https://housing.com

This will generate the following files under the ./report/lighthouse folder.

www_bbc_com.report.json // Full results for bbc.com housing_com.report.json // Full results from housing.com summary .json // Summary of results with scores out of 100

Example summary.json

[ { "url" : "https://www.bbc.com" , "name" : "www_bbc_com" , "file" : "www_bbc_com.report.json" , "score" : "0.64" , "detail" : { "performance" : 0.36 , "accessibility" : 0.87 , "best-practices" : 0.71 , "seo" : 0.96 , "pwa" : 0.31 } }, { "url" : "https://housing.com" , "name" : "housing_com" , "file" : "housing_com.report.json" , "score" : "0.71" , "detail" : { "performance" : 0.42 , "accessibility" : 0.78 , "best-practices" : 0.93 , "seo" : 0.97 , "pwa" : 0.46 } } ]

There's the option to read site urls from a text file, one per line.

lighthouse-batch -f sites .txt

Example sites.txt :

https://www.bbc.com https://housing.com

If you want html reports include the --html option.

housing_com .report .html www_bbc_com .report .html

Or add the --csv option for csv reports.

housing_com .report .csv www_bbc_com .report .csv

You can specify budget thresholds for primary metrics. If any are not met the run will fail.

lighthouse-batch -s https://web.dev \ - -score 92 \ - -seo 95 \ - -pwa 85 \ - -best-practices 90 \ - -accessibility 100 \ - -fail-fast

The --fail-fast option will error as soon as a budget is not met and skip pending sites.

All options

lighthouse-batch [options] Options: -V, --version output the version number -s, --sites [sites] a comma delimited list of site urls to analyze with Lighthouse -f, --file [path] an input file with a site url per-line to analyze with Lighthouse -p, --params <params> extra parameters to pass to lighthouse cli for each execution e.g. -p "--perf --quiet" -h, --html generate an html report alongside the json report --csv generate a csv report alongside the json report -o, --out [out] the output folder to place reports, defaults to './report/lighthouse' --score <threshold> average score for each site to meet (1-100) --accessibility <threshold> accessibility score for each site to meet (1-100) --best-practices <threshold> best practices score for each site to meet (1-100) --seo <threshold> seo score for each site to meet (1-100) --pwa <threshold> pwa score for each site to meet (1-100) --fail-fast fail as soon as a budget threshold is not met -g, --use-global use a global lighthouse install instead of the dependency version -v, --verbose enable verbose logging --no-report remove individual json reports for each site --print print the final summary to stdout --help output usage information

Notes