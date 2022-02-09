openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
lb

lighthouse-badges

by Emanuele Mazzotta
1.1.19 (see all)

🚦 Generate badges (shields.io) based on Lighthouse performance.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

78

GitHub Stars

172

Maintenance

Last Commit

11d ago

Contributors

7

Package

Dependencies

5

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Build Status Code Coverage NPM downloads NPM version License

Lighthouse Badges

Lighthouse

This package allows you to easily create Lighthouse badges for all Lighthouse categories.
Ever wanted to brag about your sites's awesome Lighthouse performance? Then this is the package for you!

Examples

All Badges

Lighthouse Accessibility Badge Lighthouse Best Practices Badge Lighthouse Performance Badge Lighthouse PWA Badge Lighthouse SEO Badge

Single Badge

Lighthouse

Usage

Help

usage: lighthouse-badges [-h] [-v] [-s]
                         [-b {flat,flat-square,plastic,for-the-badge,popout,popout-square,social}]
                         [-o OUTPUT_PATH] [-r] -u URLS [URLS ...]


Generate gh-badges (shields.io) based on lighthouse performance.

Optional arguments:
  -h, --help            Show this help message and exit.
  -v, --version         Show program's version number and exit.
  -s, --single-badge    Output only one single badge averaging all lighthouse
                        categories' scores
  -b {flat,flat-square,plastic,for-the-badge,popout,popout-square,social}, --badge-style {flat,flat-square,plastic,for-the-badge,popout,popout-square,social}
                        Define look and feel for the badge
  -o OUTPUT_PATH, --output-path OUTPUT_PATH
                        Define output path for artifacts
  -r, --save-report     Save lighthouse report as html for every supplied url

Required arguments:
  -u URLS [URLS ...], --urls URLS [URLS ...]
                        The lighthouse badge(s) will contain the respective
                        average score(s) of all the urls supplied, combined

Additionally you can pass parameters to the lighthouse process directly via environment variable:

# This will pass '--preset=desktop' to the lighthouse process
export LIGHTHOUSE_BADGES_PARAMS="--preset=desktop"
lighthouse-badges --urls https://www.youtube.com/

Run

Hint: node versions below 12 are not supported.

Option 1: npm

npm i -g lighthouse-badges
lighthouse-badges --urls https://www.youtube.com/ https://www.youtube.com/feed/trending -o test_results

Option 2: npx

npx lighthouse-badges --urls https://www.youtube.com/ https://www.youtube.com/feed/trending -o test_results

Option 3: Docker

# Warning, the docker version may alter the lighthouse results
docker run --rm \
    -v $PWD/test_results:/home/chrome/reports \
    emazzotta/lighthouse-badges \
    /bin/sh -c "lighthouse-badges --urls https://www.youtube.com/ https://www.youtube.com/feed/trending"

Contributing

See contribution guideline

Sponsors

Sponsored by JetBrains

Jetbrains Logo

Author

Emanuele Mazzotta

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial