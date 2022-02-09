Lighthouse Badges

This package allows you to easily create Lighthouse badges for all Lighthouse categories.

Ever wanted to brag about your sites's awesome Lighthouse performance? Then this is the package for you!

Examples

All Badges

Single Badge

Usage

Help

usage: lighthouse-badges [-h] [-v] [-s] [-b {flat,flat-square,plastic,for-the-badge,popout,popout-square,social}] [-o OUTPUT_PATH] [-r] -u URLS [URLS ...] Generate gh-badges (shields.io) based on lighthouse performance. Optional arguments: -h, --help Show this help message and exit. -v, --version Show program's version number and exit. -s, --single-badge Output only one single badge averaging all lighthouse categories' scores -b {flat,flat-square,plastic,for-the-badge,popout,popout-square,social}, --badge-style {flat,flat-square,plastic,for-the-badge,popout,popout-square,social} Define look and feel for the badge -o OUTPUT_PATH, --output-path OUTPUT_PATH Define output path for artifacts -r, --save-report Save lighthouse report as html for every supplied url Required arguments: -u URLS [URLS ...], --urls URLS [URLS ...] The lighthouse badge(s) will contain the respective average score(s) of all the urls supplied, combined

Additionally you can pass parameters to the lighthouse process directly via environment variable:

export LIGHTHOUSE_BADGES_PARAMS= "--preset=desktop" lighthouse-badges --urls https://www.youtube.com/

Run

Hint: node versions below 12 are not supported.

Option 1: npm

npm i -g lighthouse-badges lighthouse-badges --urls https://www.youtube.com/ https://www.youtube.com/feed/trending -o test_results

Option 2: npx

npx lighthouse-badges --urls https://www.youtube.com/ https://www.youtube.com/feed/trending -o test_results

Option 3: Docker

docker run --rm \ -v $PWD /test_results:/home/chrome/reports \ emazzotta/lighthouse-badges \ /bin/sh -c "lighthouse-badges --urls https://www.youtube.com/ https://www.youtube.com/feed/trending"

Contributing

See contribution guideline

Sponsored by JetBrains

Author

Emanuele Mazzotta