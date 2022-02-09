This package allows you to easily create Lighthouse badges for all Lighthouse categories.
Ever wanted to brag about your sites's awesome Lighthouse performance? Then this is the package for you!
usage: lighthouse-badges [-h] [-v] [-s]
[-b {flat,flat-square,plastic,for-the-badge,popout,popout-square,social}]
[-o OUTPUT_PATH] [-r] -u URLS [URLS ...]
Generate gh-badges (shields.io) based on lighthouse performance.
Optional arguments:
-h, --help Show this help message and exit.
-v, --version Show program's version number and exit.
-s, --single-badge Output only one single badge averaging all lighthouse
categories' scores
-b {flat,flat-square,plastic,for-the-badge,popout,popout-square,social}, --badge-style {flat,flat-square,plastic,for-the-badge,popout,popout-square,social}
Define look and feel for the badge
-o OUTPUT_PATH, --output-path OUTPUT_PATH
Define output path for artifacts
-r, --save-report Save lighthouse report as html for every supplied url
Required arguments:
-u URLS [URLS ...], --urls URLS [URLS ...]
The lighthouse badge(s) will contain the respective
average score(s) of all the urls supplied, combined
Additionally you can pass parameters to the lighthouse process directly via environment variable:
# This will pass '--preset=desktop' to the lighthouse process
export LIGHTHOUSE_BADGES_PARAMS="--preset=desktop"
lighthouse-badges --urls https://www.youtube.com/
Hint: node versions below 12 are not supported.
npm i -g lighthouse-badges
lighthouse-badges --urls https://www.youtube.com/ https://www.youtube.com/feed/trending -o test_results
npx lighthouse-badges --urls https://www.youtube.com/ https://www.youtube.com/feed/trending -o test_results
# Warning, the docker version may alter the lighthouse results
docker run --rm \
-v $PWD/test_results:/home/chrome/reports \
emazzotta/lighthouse-badges \
/bin/sh -c "lighthouse-badges --urls https://www.youtube.com/ https://www.youtube.com/feed/trending"
