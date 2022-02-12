openbase logo
lighthouse

by GoogleChrome
9.1.0 (see all)

Automated auditing, performance metrics, and best practices for the web.

Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

552K

GitHub Stars

24.1K

Maintenance

Last Commit

3d ago

Contributors

329

Package

Dependencies

30

License

Apache-2.0

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Node.js Bundle Analysis

Read All Reviews
KamrulSh
riginoommen
akjha9721
Moe-Salah
JITENDER1441
SwordX-Khalid
ravinderveerla

100
Kamrul Islam Shahin
B.Sc in Computer Science and Engineering @ CUET 🌱 Educator 💻 Programmer 🌐 Developer
December 15, 2020
Great Documentation
Easy to Use

It is the most popular performance tool that is designed to test website speed and other issues by analyzing the website. Basically, it is designed to audit for performance, accessibility, best practices, progressive web apps, SEO, and more. It is easy to configure at one’s own views. Although there are some free tools like WebPageTest.org, Pingdom, etc. I like it most for its performance and customization.

0
Rigin Oommen
6 months ago
Poor Documentation

I used this module for building a webapp (https://github.com/1-Platform/one-platform/tree/master/packages/lighthouse-service, https://github.com/1-Platform/one-platform/tree/master/packages/lighthouse-spa) which audits a website with lighthouse and shows the scores in app. This module is extremly fast when i used programatically. When compared to the browser audit. I implemented it using the defined types in the code. this tool lacks the documentation for the adoption especialy on presets. Only drawback i see is we cannot upload the result to a lighthouse ci server as in native form

2
cskumaresan
sajinimarychandy
Amarjeet
20 days ago

I am using lighthouse since the start of my development career. It is the best available open-source auditing tool for web developers. It helps you to analyze your website speed, performance, accessibility, and many more, by using this you can improve your website code, it points out the mistake which we ignore usually and provide a report on which codes need to be fixed. It is easy to use because it is just an extension but very useful. and documentation is also very easy to understand, with good community support. after all, it is by google.

0
Moe Salah
2 months ago
Easy to Use
Performant

One of the best performance testing tools out there. I found out about this tool after stumbling upon a huge performance issue once when I was working on a landing page that had a lot of lottie animations and videos, and fortunately for me, I found lighthouse while looking for a solution and it saved the day in no time! I've been using it ever since on all my projects and it's one of my favorite extensions!

0
JITENDER1441
1 year ago
Easy to Use

when I started my career as a frontend developer, I was self-thought I didn't know much about performance one day I just perform a lighthouse test in google chrome and it showed me a lot of red flags. I learned a lot of things then. it uses it constantly for the past 5 years to test every website I make and optimize them. sometimes it pointed some silly mistakes which I forget to implement

0

