Kamrul Islam Shahin ● Chittagong, Bangladesh ● 73 Rating s ● 53 Review s ● B.Sc in Computer Science and Engineering @ CUET 🌱 Educator 💻 Programmer 🌐 Developer December 15, 2020 Great Documentation Easy to Use It is the most popular performance tool that is designed to test website speed and other issues by analyzing the website. Basically, it is designed to audit for performance, accessibility, best practices, progressive web apps, SEO, and more. It is easy to configure at one’s own views. Although there are some free tools like WebPageTest.org, Pingdom, etc. I like it most for its performance and customization. 0

Rigin Oommen ● Pune ● 61 Rating s ● 72 Review s ● 6 months ago Poor Documentation I used this module for building a webapp (https://github.com/1-Platform/one-platform/tree/master/packages/lighthouse-service, https://github.com/1-Platform/one-platform/tree/master/packages/lighthouse-spa) which audits a website with lighthouse and shows the scores in app. This module is extremly fast when i used programatically. When compared to the browser audit. I implemented it using the defined types in the code. this tool lacks the documentation for the adoption especialy on presets. Only drawback i see is we cannot upload the result to a lighthouse ci server as in native form 2

Amarjeet ● New Delhi , INDIA ● 73 Rating s ● 78 Review s ● 20 days ago I am using lighthouse since the start of my development career. It is the best available open-source auditing tool for web developers. It helps you to analyze your website speed, performance, accessibility, and many more, by using this you can improve your website code, it points out the mistake which we ignore usually and provide a report on which codes need to be fixed. It is easy to use because it is just an extension but very useful. and documentation is also very easy to understand, with good community support. after all, it is by google. 0

Moe Salah ● 113 Rating s ● 86 Review s ● 2 months ago Easy to Use Performant One of the best performance testing tools out there. I found out about this tool after stumbling upon a huge performance issue once when I was working on a landing page that had a lot of lottie animations and videos, and fortunately for me, I found lighthouse while looking for a solution and it saved the day in no time! I've been using it ever since on all my projects and it's one of my favorite extensions! 0