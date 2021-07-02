openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
lig

lightercollective

by Andrea Giammarchi
0.3.1 (see all)

A lighter opencollective postinstall alternative.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

120K

GitHub Stars

10

Maintenance

Last Commit

7mos ago

Contributors

3

Package

Dependencies

0

License

ISC

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

lightercollective

donate License: ISC

A lighter opencollective postinstall alternative.

Project Goal

Show all necessary info to help contributing to relative Open Collective projects, without bringing in the entirety of the opencollective CLI as dependency (an overhead of 24MB vs 4K in total for this package).

How To

If your package.json contains, as example, these entries:

{
  "name": "hyperhtml",
  "scripts": {
    "postinstall": "opencollective postinstall"
  },
  "dependencies": {
    "opencollective": "^1.0.3"
  },
  "collective": {
    "type": "opencollective",
    "url": "https://opencollective.com/hyperhtml",
    "logo": "https://opencollective.com/hyperhtml/logo.txt"
  }
}

all you need to do is to replace postinstall and dependencies with lightercollective.

{
  "name": "hyperhtml",
  "scripts": {
    "postinstall": "lightercollective"
  },
  "dependencies": {
    "lightercollective": "^0.0.0"
  },
  "collective": {
    "type": "opencollective",
    "url": "https://opencollective.com/hyperhtml",
    "logo": "https://opencollective.com/hyperhtml/logo.txt"
  }
}

Disabling this message

In some places (e.g. CI) you may want to disable this output. You can do this by setting the environment variable DISABLE_OPENCOLLECTIVE=true, where true could also be 1, yes, or y.

This message will not be shown if npm's log level is set to silent (--silent), warn (--quiet), or error (--loglevel error).

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial