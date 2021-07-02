lightercollective

A lighter opencollective postinstall alternative.

Project Goal

Show all necessary info to help contributing to relative Open Collective projects, without bringing in the entirety of the opencollective CLI as dependency (an overhead of 24MB vs 4K in total for this package).

How To

If your package.json contains, as example, these entries:

{ "name" : "hyperhtml" , "scripts" : { "postinstall" : "opencollective postinstall" }, "dependencies" : { "opencollective" : "^1.0.3" }, "collective" : { "type" : "opencollective" , "url" : "https://opencollective.com/hyperhtml" , "logo" : "https://opencollective.com/hyperhtml/logo.txt" } }

all you need to do is to replace postinstall and dependencies with lightercollective .

{ "name" : "hyperhtml" , "scripts" : { "postinstall" : "lightercollective" }, "dependencies" : { "lightercollective" : "^0.0.0" }, "collective" : { "type" : "opencollective" , "url" : "https://opencollective.com/hyperhtml" , "logo" : "https://opencollective.com/hyperhtml/logo.txt" } }

Disabling this message

In some places (e.g. CI) you may want to disable this output. You can do this by setting the environment variable DISABLE_OPENCOLLECTIVE=true , where true could also be 1 , yes , or y .