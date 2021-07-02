A lighter opencollective postinstall alternative.
Show all necessary info to help contributing to relative Open Collective projects, without bringing in the entirety of the opencollective CLI as dependency (an overhead of 24MB vs 4K in total for this package).
If your
package.json contains, as example, these entries:
{
"name": "hyperhtml",
"scripts": {
"postinstall": "opencollective postinstall"
},
"dependencies": {
"opencollective": "^1.0.3"
},
"collective": {
"type": "opencollective",
"url": "https://opencollective.com/hyperhtml",
"logo": "https://opencollective.com/hyperhtml/logo.txt"
}
}
all you need to do is to replace
postinstall and
dependencies with
lightercollective.
{
"name": "hyperhtml",
"scripts": {
"postinstall": "lightercollective"
},
"dependencies": {
"lightercollective": "^0.0.0"
},
"collective": {
"type": "opencollective",
"url": "https://opencollective.com/hyperhtml",
"logo": "https://opencollective.com/hyperhtml/logo.txt"
}
}
In some places (e.g. CI) you may want to disable this output. You can do this by setting the environment variable
DISABLE_OPENCOLLECTIVE=true, where
true could also be
1,
yes, or
y.
This message will not be shown if npm's log level is set to silent (
--silent), warn (
--quiet), or error (
--loglevel error).