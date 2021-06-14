Super lightweight cookie parser and serializer

Installation

npm i --save lightcookie

Parsing cookie strings

const lightcookie = require ( 'lightcookie' ) lightcookie.parse( 'foo=bar; copyright=%C2%A9;another=test' )

Serializing objects to cookie strings

lightcookie.serialize({ name : 'Ethan' , 'HttpOnly' : null })

Why lightcookie?

lightcookie is super lightweight. It's over much more lightweight than cookie, another popular cookie package. lightcookie is the way to go for efficiency as it parses using JS regular expressions!

Documentation

Have a look at the full documentation for details about using the library!