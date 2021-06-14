openbase logo
by Ethan Davis
1.0.25 (see all)

Node cookie parsing and serialization

Readme

Super lightweight cookie parser and serializer

Installation

npm i --save lightcookie

const lightcookie = require('lightcookie')

lightcookie.parse('foo=bar; copyright=%C2%A9;another=test') // {foo: 'bar', copyright: '©', another: 'test'}

lightcookie.serialize({
    name: 'Ethan',
    'HttpOnly': null
}) // 'name=Ethan;HttpOnly'

Why lightcookie?

lightcookie is super lightweight. It's over much more lightweight than cookie, another popular cookie package. lightcookie is the way to go for efficiency as it parses using JS regular expressions!

Documentation

Have a look at the full documentation for details about using the library!

