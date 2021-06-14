Super lightweight cookie parser and serializer
Full documentation | GitHub | NPM
npm i --save lightcookie
const lightcookie = require('lightcookie')
lightcookie.parse('foo=bar; copyright=%C2%A9;another=test') // {foo: 'bar', copyright: '©', another: 'test'}
lightcookie.serialize({
name: 'Ethan',
'HttpOnly': null
}) // 'name=Ethan;HttpOnly'
lightcookie is super lightweight. It's over much more lightweight than cookie, another popular cookie package. lightcookie is the way to go for efficiency as it parses using JS regular expressions!
Have a look at the full documentation for details about using the library!