A lightbox for React components or images. String passed as arguments are assumed to be the src for an image. Otherwise, it will check if the argument is able to be rended as a child React component of the lightbox.
Originally forked from fritz-c's library
Features
import React, { Component } from 'react';
import Lightbox from 'lightbox-react';
import 'lightbox-react/style.css'; // This only needs to be imported once in your app
import VideoIframe from 'components/video';
const images = [
VideoIframe,
'//placekitten.com/1500/500',
'//placekitten.com/4000/3000',
'//placekitten.com/800/1200',
'//placekitten.com/1500/1500',
];
export default class LightboxExample extends Component {
constructor(props) {
super(props);
this.state = {
photoIndex: 0,
isOpen: false,
};
}
render() {
const { photoIndex, isOpen } = this.state;
return (
<div>
<button type="button" onClick={() => this.setState({ isOpen: true })}>
Open Lightbox
</button>
{isOpen && (
<Lightbox
mainSrc={images[photoIndex]}
nextSrc={images[(photoIndex + 1) % images.length]}
prevSrc={images[(photoIndex + images.length - 1) % images.length]}
onCloseRequest={() => this.setState({ isOpen: false })}
onMovePrevRequest={() =>
this.setState({
photoIndex: (photoIndex + images.length - 1) % images.length,
})
}
onMoveNextRequest={() =>
this.setState({
photoIndex: (photoIndex + 1) % images.length,
})
}
/>
)}
</div>
);
}
}
All unprefixed classes (listed below) will be removed in v4.0.0. Use their
ril- prefixed alternatives instead.
close,
closing,
download-blocker,
image-current,
image-next,
image-prev,
inner,
next-button,
not-loaded,
outer,
prev-button,
toolbar,
toolbar-left,
toolbar-right,
zoom-in,
zoom-out
|Property
|Type
|Default
|Required
|Description
|mainSrc
|string
|yes
|Main display image url or React component
|prevSrc
|string
|Previous display image url or component (displayed to the left). If left undefined,
onMovePrevRequest will not be called, and the button not displayed
|nextSrc
|string
|Next display image url or component (displayed to the right). If left undefined,
onMoveNextRequest will not be called, and the button not displayed
|mainSrcThumbnail
|string
|Thumbnail image url corresponding to
props.mainSrc. Displayed as a placeholder while the full-sized image loads.
|prevSrcThumbnail
|string
|Thumbnail image url corresponding to
props.prevSrc. Displayed as a placeholder while the full-sized image loads.
|nextSrcThumbnail
|string
|Thumbnail image url corresponding to
props.nextSrc. Displayed as a placeholder while the full-sized image loads.
|onCloseRequest
|func
|yes
|Close window event. Should change the parent state such that the lightbox is not rendered
|onMovePrevRequest
|func
|empty function
|Move to previous image event. Should change the parent state such that
props.prevSrc becomes
props.mainSrc,
props.mainSrc becomes
props.nextSrc, etc.
|onMoveNextRequest
|func
|empty function
|Move to next image event. Should change the parent state such that
props.nextSrc becomes
props.mainSrc,
props.mainSrc becomes
props.prevSrc, etc.
|onImageLoadError
|func
|empty function
|Called when an image fails to load.
<code>(imageSrc: string, srcType: string, errorEvent: object): void</code>
|discourageDownloads
|bool
false
|Enable download discouragement (prevents [right-click -> Save Image As...])
|animationDisabled
|bool
false
|Disable all animation
|animationOnKeyInput
|bool
false
|Disable animation on actions performed with keyboard shortcuts
|animationDuration
|number
300
|Animation duration (ms)
|keyRepeatLimit
|number
180
|Required interval of time (ms) between key actions (prevents excessively fast navigation of images)
|keyRepeatKeyupBonus
|number
40
|Amount of time (ms) restored after each keyup (makes rapid key presses slightly faster than holding down the key to navigate images)
|imageTitle
|node
|Image title (Descriptive element above image)
|imageCaption
|node
|Image caption (Descriptive element below image)
|toolbarButtons
|node[]
|Array of custom toolbar buttons
|reactModalStyle
|Object
{}
|Set
z-index style, etc., for the parent react-modal (react-modal style format)
|imagePadding
|number
10
|Padding (px) between the edge of the window and the lightbox
|clickOutsideToClose
|bool
true
|When true, clicks outside of the image close the lightbox
|enableZoom
|bool
true
|Set to false to disable zoom functionality and hide zoom buttons
|Browser
|Works?
|Chrome
|Yes
|Firefox
|Yes
|Safari
|Yes
|IE >= 10
|Yes
|IE 9
|Everything works, but no animations
After cloning the repository and running
npm install inside, you can use the following commands to develop and build the project.
# Starts a webpack dev server that hosts a demo page with the lightbox.
# It uses react-hot-loader so changes are reflected on save.
npm start
# Lints the code with eslint and my custom rules.
npm run lint
# Lints and builds the code, placing the result in the dist directory.
# This build is necessary to reflect changes if you're
# `npm link`-ed to this repository from another local project.
npm run build
Pull requests are welcome!
MIT