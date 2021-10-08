Light Toast

A light-weight React toast component with extremely easy API. Online Demo

Installation

yarn add light-toast

Version 0.2.0 and above require React hooks support, please use with caution.

Usage

import Toast from 'light-toast' ; const Button = () => ( < button onClick = {() => { Toast.info('message...', 3000, () => { // do something after the toast disappears }); }} > click me </ button > );

API

Toast.info(content, duration, onClose); Toast.success(content, duration, onClose); Toast.fail(content, duration, onClose); Toast.loading(content, onClose); Toast.hide();

param detail type default content toast message string duration milliseconds delay to close number 3000 onClose callback function after closing the toast function

Notice

If you use Toast.loading() , you should call Toast.hide() by yourself to close the toast,

since this often happens when you make an asynchronous request.