A light-weight React toast component with extremely easy API. Online Demo
yarn add light-toast
Version
0.2.0 and above require React hooks support, please use with caution.
import Toast from 'light-toast';
const Button = () => (
<button
onClick={() => {
Toast.info('message...', 3000, () => {
// do something after the toast disappears
});
}}
>
click me
</button>
);
Toast.info(content, duration, onClose);
Toast.success(content, duration, onClose);
Toast.fail(content, duration, onClose);
Toast.loading(content, onClose);
Toast.hide();
|param
|detail
|type
|default
|content
|toast message
|string
|duration
|milliseconds delay to close
|number
|3000
|onClose
|callback function after closing the toast
|function
If you use
Toast.loading(), you should call
Toast.hide() by yourself to close the toast,
since this often happens when you make an asynchronous request.
When you are in loading state, you can call
Toast.info(),
Toast.success(),
Toast.fail() directly to hide the loading message. This is useful when you want to hint something after waiting.