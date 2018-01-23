react-bootstrap-table2 already released, this project will stop development after 2018Q2
It's a react.js table for bootstrap, named react-bootstrap-table. It's a configurable, functional table component and make you build a Bootstrap Table more efficiency and easy in your React application, However
react-bootstrap-table support these features:
v4.0.0 released, this release mainly replace
react-toastr with
react-s-alert
react-toastr by
react-s-alert
prop-types
bootstrap@4 and
bootstrap@3 both. If you use 4, please add
version='4' on
<BootstrapTable>
After
v2.4.4, we move the css files to
dist folder for allowing this repo can be hosted on cdnjs
react-bootstrap-table dependencies on react.js and Bootstrap 3, also written by ES6 and use gulp and browserify for building and bundling.
You can use the following commands to prepare development
$ git clone https://github.com/AllenFang/react-bootstrap-table.git
$ cd react-bootstrap-table
$ npm install
See the examples for
react-bootstrap-table
$ npm start # see all examples, go to localhost:3004
npm install react-bootstrap-table --save
To use react-bootstrap-table in your react app, you should import it first. You can do this in two ways:
With a module bundler like webpack that supports either CommonJS or ES2015 modules, use as you would anything else.
You can include source maps on your build system to debug on development. Don't forget to Uglify on production.
// in ECMAScript 6
import { BootstrapTable, TableHeaderColumn } from 'react-bootstrap-table';
// or in ECMAScript 5
var ReactBSTable = require('react-bootstrap-table');
var BootstrapTable = ReactBSTable.BootstrapTable;
var TableHeaderColumn = ReactBSTable.TableHeaderColumn;
In the
dist folder you have a UMD bundle with source maps (
react-bootstrap-table.js) as well as a minified version (
react-bootstrap-table.min.js).
<script src="path/to/react-bootstrap-table/dist/react-bootstrap-table.min.js" />
<script>
var ReactBsTable = window.BootstrapTable;
//...
</script>
The UMD build is also available on npmcdn:
// source maps: https://npmcdn.com/react-bootstrap-table/dist/react-bootstrap-table.js.map
<script src="https://npmcdn.com/react-bootstrap-table/dist/react-bootstrap-table.js"></script>
// or use the min version
<script src="https://npmcdn.com/react-bootstrap-table/dist/react-bootstrap-table.min.js"></script>
Finally, you need to import the css file to your app:
<!-- we still need bootstrap css -->
<link rel="stylesheet" href="http://maxcdn.bootstrapcdn.com/bootstrap/3.3.2/css/bootstrap.min.css">
<link rel="stylesheet" href="./dist/react-bootstrap-table.min.css">
The CSS files you can find in the css folder.
// products will be presented by react-bootstrap-table
var products = [{
id: 1,
name: "Item name 1",
price: 100
},{
id: 2,
name: "Item name 2",
price: 100
},........];
// It's a data format example.
function priceFormatter(cell, row){
return '<i class="glyphicon glyphicon-usd"></i> ' + cell;
}
React.render(
<BootstrapTable data={products} striped={true} hover={true}>
<TableHeaderColumn dataField="id" isKey={true} dataAlign="center" dataSort={true}>Product ID</TableHeaderColumn>
<TableHeaderColumn dataField="name" dataSort={true}>Product Name</TableHeaderColumn>
<TableHeaderColumn dataField="price" dataFormat={priceFormatter}>Product Price</TableHeaderColumn>
</BootstrapTable>,
document.getElementById("app")
);
The example source codes are in the examples folder folder. Run the following commands for a live demo.
$ git clone https://github.com/AllenFang/react-bootstrap-table.git
$ cd react-bootstrap-table
$ npm install
$ npm start # after start, open browser and go to http://localhost:3004
luqin
Help this project to integrate a better examples demo, add travis & badge, code formatting, give a lot of suggestions and bugs report.
Whien
Implement a lots of awesome new feature and also fix some bugs and enhancements.
Parth Prajapati
Help to check issues and give great and useful instructions.
khinlatt
Contribute export csv, multi-search and bug fixing.
dana
Contribute a new colum-filter design and great feedback given.
tbaeg
Bugs report and give some bootstrap and css suggestions actively.
bluedarker
Contribute the edit format & validation on cell editing and row insertion. Improve the custom styling.
Sofia Silva
Bug reports and fixing actively.
frontsideair
Fixing bugs and give improvement for functionality.
aaronhayes
Bugs report and enhance the cell formatting.
Reggino
Implement the TableDataSet component.