Injects a fake HTTP request/response into a node HTTP server for simulating server logic, writing tests, or debugging.
Does not use a socket connection so can be run against an inactive server (server not in listen mode).
const http = require('http')
const inject = require('light-my-request')
const dispatch = function (req, res) {
const reply = 'Hello World'
res.writeHead(200, { 'Content-Type': 'text/plain', 'Content-Length': reply.length })
res.end(reply)
}
const server = http.createServer(dispatch)
inject(dispatch, { method: 'get', url: '/' }, (err, res) => {
console.log(res.payload)
})
Note how
server.listen is never called.
Async await and promises are supported as well!
// promises
inject(dispatch, { method: 'get', url: '/' })
.then(res => console.log(res.payload))
.catch(console.log)
// async-await
try {
const res = await inject(dispatch, { method: 'get', url: '/' })
console.log(res.payload)
} catch (err) {
console.log(err)
}
You can also use chaining methods if you do not pass the callback function. Check here for details.
// chaining methods
inject(dispatch)
.get('/') // set the request method to GET, and request URL to '/'
.headers({ foo: 'bar' }) // set the request headers
.query({ foo: 'bar' }) // set the query parameters
.end((err, res) => {
console.log(res.payload)
})
inject(dispatch)
.post('/') // set the request method to POST, and request URL to '/'
.payload('request payload') // set the request payload
.body('request body') // alias for payload
.end((err, res) => {
console.log(res.payload)
})
// async-await is also supported
try {
const chain = inject(dispatch).get('/')
const res = await chain.end()
console.log(res.payload)
} catch (err) {
console.log(err)
}
File uploads (
multipart/form-data) or form submit (
x-www-form-urlencoded) can be achieved by using form-auto-content package as shown below:
const formAutoContent = require('form-auto-content')
const fs = require('fs')
try {
const form = formAutoContent({
myField: 'hello',
myFile: fs.createReadStream(`./path/to/file`)
})
const res = await inject(dispatch, {
method: 'post',
url: '/upload',
...form
})
console.log(res.payload)
} catch (err) {
console.log(err)
}
This module ships with a handwritten TypeScript declaration file for TS support. The declaration exports a single namespace
LightMyRequest. You can import it one of two ways:
import * as LightMyRequest from 'light-my-request'
const dispatch: LightMyRequest.DispatchFunc = function (req, res) {
const reply = 'Hello World'
res.writeHead(200, { 'Content-Type': 'text/plain', 'Content-Length': reply.length })
res.end(reply)
}
LightMyRequest.inject(dispatch, { method: 'get', url: '/' }, (err, res) => {
console.log(res.payload)
})
// or
import { inject, DistpatchFunc } from 'light-my-request'
const dispatch: DispatchFunc = function (req, res) {
const reply = 'Hello World'
res.writeHead(200, { 'Content-Type': 'text/plain', 'Content-Length': reply.length })
res.end(reply)
}
inject(dispatch, { method: 'get', url: '/' }, (err, res) => {
console.log(res.payload)
})
The declaration file exports types for the following parts of the API:
inject - standard light-my-request
inject method
DispatchFunc - the fake HTTP dispatch function
InjectPayload - a union type for valid payload types
isInjection - standard light-my-request
isInjection method
InjectOptions - options object for
inject method
Request - custom light-my-request
request object interface. Extends Node.js
stream.Readable type
Response - custom light-my-request
response object interface. Extends Node.js
http.ServerResponse type
inject(dispatchFunc[, options, callback])
Injects a fake request into an HTTP server.
dispatchFunc - listener function. The same as you would pass to
Http.createServer when making a node HTTP server. Has the signature
function (req, res) where:
req - a simulated request object. Inherits from
Stream.Readable.
res - a simulated response object. Inherits from node's
Http.ServerResponse.
options - request options object where:
url |
path - a string specifying the request URL.
method - a string specifying the HTTP request method, defaulting to
'GET'.
authority - a string specifying the HTTP HOST header value to be used if no header is provided, and the
url
does not include an authority component. Defaults to
'localhost'.
headers - an optional object containing request headers.
cookies - an optional object containing key-value pairs that will be encoded and added to
cookie header. If the header is already set, the data will be appended.
remoteAddress - an optional string specifying the client remote address. Defaults to
'127.0.0.1'.
payload - an optional request payload. Can be a string, Buffer, Stream or object. If the payload is string, Buffer or Stream is used as is as the request payload. Oherwise it is serialized with
JSON.stringify forcing the request to have the
Content-type equal to
application/json
query - an optional object containing query parameters.
body - alias for payload.
simulate - an object containing flags to simulate various conditions:
end - indicates whether the request will fire an
end event. Defaults to
undefined, meaning an
end event will fire.
split - indicates whether the request payload will be split into chunks. Defaults to
undefined, meaning payload will not be chunked.
error - whether the request will emit an
error event. Defaults to
undefined, meaning no
error event will be emitted. If set to
true, the emitted error will have a message of
'Simulated'.
close - whether the request will emit a
close event. Defaults to
undefined, meaning no
close event will be emitted.
validate - Optional flag to validate this options object. Defaults to
true.
server - Optional http server. It is used for binding the
dispatchFunc.
autoStart - Automatically start the request as soon as the method
is called. It is only valid when not passing a callback. Defaults to
true.
callback - the callback function using the signature
function (err, res) where:
err - error object
res - a response object where:
raw - an object containing the raw request and response objects where:
req - the simulated request object.
res - the simulated response object.
headers - an object containing the response headers.
statusCode - the HTTP status code.
statusMessage - the HTTP status message.
payload - the payload as a UTF-8 encoded string.
body - alias for payload.
rawPayload - the raw payload as a Buffer.
trailers - an object containing the response trailers.
json - a function that parses the
application/json response payload and returns an object. Throws if the content type does not contain
application/json.
cookies - a getter that parses the
set-cookie response header and returns an array with all the cookies and their metadata.
Note: You can also pass a string in place of the
options object as a shorthand for
{url: string, method: 'GET'}.
inject.isInjection(obj)
Checks if given object
obj is a light-my-request
Request object.
There are following methods you can used as chaining:
delete,
get,
head,
options,
patch,
post,
put,
trace. They will set the HTTP request method and the request URL.
body,
headers,
payload,
query,
cookies. They can be used to set the request options object.
And finally you need to call
end. It has the signature
function (callback).
If you invoke
end without a callback function, the method will return a promise, thus you can:
const chain = inject(dispatch).get('/')
try {
const res = await chain.end()
console.log(res.payload)
} catch (err) {
// handle error
}
// or
chain.end()
.then(res => {
console.log(res.payload)
})
.catch(err => {
// handle error
})
By the way, you can also use promises without calling
end!
inject(dispatch)
.get('/')
.then(res => {
console.log(res.payload)
})
.catch(err => {
// handle error
})
Note: The application would not respond multiple times. If you try to invoking any method after the application has responded, the application would throw an error.
This project has been forked from
hapi/shot because we wanted to support Node ≥ v4 and not only Node ≥ v8.
All the credits before the commit 00a2a82 goes to the
hapi/shot project contributors.
Since the commit db8bced the project will be maintained by the Fastify team.
Licensed under BSD-3-Clause.