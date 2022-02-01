Light my Request

Injects a fake HTTP request/response into a node HTTP server for simulating server logic, writing tests, or debugging.

Does not use a socket connection so can be run against an inactive server (server not in listen mode).

Example

const http = require ( 'http' ) const inject = require ( 'light-my-request' ) const dispatch = function ( req, res ) { const reply = 'Hello World' res.writeHead( 200 , { 'Content-Type' : 'text/plain' , 'Content-Length' : reply.length }) res.end(reply) } const server = http.createServer(dispatch) inject(dispatch, { method : 'get' , url : '/' }, (err, res) => { console .log(res.payload) })

Note how server.listen is never called.

Async await and promises are supported as well!

inject(dispatch, { method : 'get' , url : '/' }) .then( res => console .log(res.payload)) .catch( console .log) try { const res = await inject(dispatch, { method : 'get' , url : '/' }) console .log(res.payload) } catch (err) { console .log(err) }

You can also use chaining methods if you do not pass the callback function. Check here for details.

inject(dispatch) .get( '/' ) .headers({ foo : 'bar' }) .query({ foo : 'bar' }) .end( ( err, res ) => { console .log(res.payload) }) inject(dispatch) .post( '/' ) .payload( 'request payload' ) .body( 'request body' ) .end( ( err, res ) => { console .log(res.payload) }) try { const chain = inject(dispatch).get( '/' ) const res = await chain.end() console .log(res.payload) } catch (err) { console .log(err) }

File uploads ( multipart/form-data ) or form submit ( x-www-form-urlencoded ) can be achieved by using form-auto-content package as shown below:

const formAutoContent = require ( 'form-auto-content' ) const fs = require ( 'fs' ) try { const form = formAutoContent({ myField : 'hello' , myFile : fs.createReadStream( `./path/to/file` ) }) const res = await inject(dispatch, { method : 'post' , url : '/upload' , ...form }) console .log(res.payload) } catch (err) { console .log(err) }

This module ships with a handwritten TypeScript declaration file for TS support. The declaration exports a single namespace LightMyRequest . You can import it one of two ways:

import * as LightMyRequest from 'light-my-request' const dispatch: LightMyRequest.DispatchFunc = function ( req, res ) { const reply = 'Hello World' res.writeHead( 200 , { 'Content-Type' : 'text/plain' , 'Content-Length' : reply.length }) res.end(reply) } LightMyRequest.inject(dispatch, { method: 'get' , url: '/' }, ( err, res ) => { console .log(res.payload) }) import { inject, DistpatchFunc } from 'light-my-request' const dispatch: DispatchFunc = function ( req, res ) { const reply = 'Hello World' res.writeHead( 200 , { 'Content-Type' : 'text/plain' , 'Content-Length' : reply.length }) res.end(reply) } inject(dispatch, { method: 'get' , url: '/' }, ( err, res ) => { console .log(res.payload) })

The declaration file exports types for the following parts of the API:

inject - standard light-my-request inject method

- standard light-my-request method DispatchFunc - the fake HTTP dispatch function

- the fake HTTP dispatch function InjectPayload - a union type for valid payload types

- a union type for valid payload types isInjection - standard light-my-request isInjection method

- standard light-my-request method InjectOptions - options object for inject method

- options object for method Request - custom light-my-request request object interface. Extends Node.js stream.Readable type

- custom light-my-request object interface. Extends Node.js type Response - custom light-my-request response object interface. Extends Node.js http.ServerResponse type

API

Injects a fake request into an HTTP server.

dispatchFunc - listener function. The same as you would pass to Http.createServer when making a node HTTP server. Has the signature function (req, res) where: req - a simulated request object. Inherits from Stream.Readable . res - a simulated response object. Inherits from node's Http.ServerResponse .

- listener function. The same as you would pass to when making a node HTTP server. Has the signature where: options - request options object where: url | path - a string specifying the request URL. method - a string specifying the HTTP request method, defaulting to 'GET' . authority - a string specifying the HTTP HOST header value to be used if no header is provided, and the url does not include an authority component. Defaults to 'localhost' . headers - an optional object containing request headers. cookies - an optional object containing key-value pairs that will be encoded and added to cookie header. If the header is already set, the data will be appended. remoteAddress - an optional string specifying the client remote address. Defaults to '127.0.0.1' . payload - an optional request payload. Can be a string, Buffer, Stream or object. If the payload is string, Buffer or Stream is used as is as the request payload. Oherwise it is serialized with JSON.stringify forcing the request to have the Content-type equal to application/json query - an optional object containing query parameters. body - alias for payload. simulate - an object containing flags to simulate various conditions: end - indicates whether the request will fire an end event. Defaults to undefined , meaning an end event will fire. split - indicates whether the request payload will be split into chunks. Defaults to undefined , meaning payload will not be chunked. error - whether the request will emit an error event. Defaults to undefined , meaning no error event will be emitted. If set to true , the emitted error will have a message of 'Simulated' . close - whether the request will emit a close event. Defaults to undefined , meaning no close event will be emitted. validate - Optional flag to validate this options object. Defaults to true . server - Optional http server. It is used for binding the dispatchFunc . autoStart - Automatically start the request as soon as the method is called. It is only valid when not passing a callback. Defaults to true .

- request options object where: callback - the callback function using the signature function (err, res) where: err - error object res - a response object where: raw - an object containing the raw request and response objects where: req - the simulated request object. res - the simulated response object. headers - an object containing the response headers. statusCode - the HTTP status code. statusMessage - the HTTP status message. payload - the payload as a UTF-8 encoded string. body - alias for payload. rawPayload - the raw payload as a Buffer. trailers - an object containing the response trailers. json - a function that parses the application/json response payload and returns an object. Throws if the content type does not contain application/json . cookies - a getter that parses the set-cookie response header and returns an array with all the cookies and their metadata.

- the callback function using the signature where:

Note: You can also pass a string in place of the options object as a shorthand for {url: string, method: 'GET'} .

Checks if given object obj is a light-my-request Request object.

Method chaining

There are following methods you can used as chaining:

delete , get , head , options , patch , post , put , trace . They will set the HTTP request method and the request URL.

, , , , , , , . They will set the HTTP request method and the request URL. body , headers , payload , query , cookies . They can be used to set the request options object.

And finally you need to call end . It has the signature function (callback) . If you invoke end without a callback function, the method will return a promise, thus you can:

const chain = inject(dispatch).get( '/' ) try { const res = await chain.end() console .log(res.payload) } catch (err) { } chain.end() .then( res => { console .log(res.payload) }) .catch( err => { })

By the way, you can also use promises without calling end !

inject(dispatch) .get( '/' ) .then( res => { console .log(res.payload) }) .catch( err => { })

Note: The application would not respond multiple times. If you try to invoking any method after the application has responded, the application would throw an error.

Acknowledgements

This project has been forked from hapi/shot because we wanted to support Node ≥ v4 and not only Node ≥ v8.

All the credits before the commit 00a2a82 goes to the hapi/shot project contributors.

Since the commit db8bced the project will be maintained by the Fastify team.

License

Licensed under BSD-3-Clause.