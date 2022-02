Light Modal

View the Awesome Demo

A simple light-weight yet Powerful and Customizable css modal for content and images.

Compatibility

To Do

JS Version

JS Version IE9 and/or below

Changelog

IE9+, Safari, Chrome, Firefox Light Modal uses Flex and Target CSS properties.Fell free to submit a PRv 1.2.0 - Updated package.json, added css variables, removed gulp for building etc v 1.1.0 - Added new Gallery Mode