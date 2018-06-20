openbase logo
light-markdown

by Tonkean
0.1.4 (see all)

Javascript library that helps you convert simplified markdown (like used in Slack messages) to HTML

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

Readme

lightMarkdown

npm version Bower version

Installation

Download tarball

You can download the latest release tarball directly from [releases][releases]

Bower

bower install light-markdown

npm (server-side)

npm install light-markdown

CDN

You can also use one of several CDNs available:

  • github CDN

      https://cdn.rawgit.com/Tonkean/lightMarkdown/<version tag>/dist/light-markdown.min.js

Quick Example

Node

    var light-markdown  = require('light-markdown');
    var text = 'This should be *bold*';
    var html = light-markdown.toHtml(text);

Browser

    var text = 'This should be *bold*';
    var html = light-markdown.toHtml(text);

Output

Both examples should output...

<p>This should be <b>bold</b></p>

Tests

A suite of tests is available which require node.js. Once node is installed, run the following command from the project root to install the dependencies:

npm install

Once installed the tests can be run from the project root using:

npm test

New test cases can easily be added. Create a light markdown file (ending in .lmd) which contains the markdown to test. Create a .html file of the exact same name. It will automatically be tested when the tests are executed with mocha.

