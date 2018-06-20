lightMarkdown

Javascript library that helps you convert simplified markdown (like used in Slack messages) to HTML

Installation

Download tarball

You can download the latest release tarball directly from [releases][releases]

Bower

bower install light-markdown

npm (server-side)

npm install light-markdown

CDN

You can also use one of several CDNs available:

github CDN https :

Quick Example

Node

var light-markdown = require ( 'light-markdown' ); var text = 'This should be *bold*' ; var html = light-markdown.toHtml(text);

Browser

var text = 'This should be *bold*' ; var html = light-markdown.toHtml(text);

Output

Both examples should output...

< p > This should be < b > bold </ b > </ p >

Tests

A suite of tests is available which require node.js. Once node is installed, run the following command from the project root to install the dependencies:

npm install

Once installed the tests can be run from the project root using:

npm test