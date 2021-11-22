Launch your command line tool with ease.
See this blog post, check out this proof of concept, or read on.
Say you're writing a CLI tool. Let's call it hacker. You want to configure it using a
Hackerfile. This is node, so you install
hacker locally for each project you use it in. But, in order to get the
hacker command in your PATH, you also install it globally.
Now, when you run
hacker, you want to configure what it does using the
Hackerfile in your current directory, and you want it to execute using the local installation of your tool. Also, it'd be nice if the
hacker command was smart enough to traverse up your folders until it finds a
Hackerfile—for those times when you're not in the root directory of your project. Heck, you might even want to launch
hacker from a folder outside of your project by manually specifying a working directory. Liftoff manages this for you.
So, everything is working great. Now you can find your local
hacker and
Hackerfile with ease. Unfortunately, it turns out you've authored your
Hackerfile in coffee-script, or some other JS variant. In order to support that, you have to load the compiler for it, and then register the extension for it with node. Good news, Liftoff can do that, and a whole lot more, too.
const Liftoff = require('liftoff');
const Hacker = new Liftoff({
name: 'hacker',
processTitle: 'hacker',
moduleName: 'hacker',
configName: 'hackerfile',
extensions: {
'.js': null,
'.json': null,
'.coffee': 'coffee-script/register',
},
v8flags: ['--harmony'], // or v8flags: require('v8flags')
});
Hacker.prepare({}, function (env) {
Hacker.execute(env, function (env) {
// Do post-execute things
});
});
Create an instance of Liftoff to invoke your application.
Sugar for setting
processTitle,
moduleName,
configName automatically.
Type:
String
Default:
null
These are equivalent:
const Hacker = Liftoff({
processTitle: 'hacker',
moduleName: 'hacker',
configName: 'hackerfile',
});
const Hacker = Liftoff({ name: 'hacker' });
Type:
String
Default:
null
Sets the name of the configuration file Liftoff will attempt to find. Case-insensitive.
Type:
String
Default:
null
Set extensions to include when searching for a configuration file. If an external module is needed to load a given extension (e.g.
.coffee), the module name should be specified as the value for the key.
Type:
Object
Default:
{".js":null,".json":null}
Examples:
In this example Liftoff will look for
myappfile{.js,.json,.coffee}. If a config with the extension
.coffee is found, Liftoff will try to require
coffee-script/require from the current working directory.
const MyApp = new Liftoff({
name: 'myapp',
extensions: {
'.js': null,
'.json': null,
'.coffee': 'coffee-script/register',
},
});
In this example, Liftoff will look for
.myapp{rc}.
const MyApp = new Liftoff({
name: 'myapp',
configName: '.myapp',
extensions: {
rc: null,
},
});
In this example, Liftoff will automatically attempt to load the correct module for any javascript variant supported by interpret (as long as it does not require a register method).
const MyApp = new Liftoff({
name: 'myapp',
extensions: require('interpret').jsVariants,
});
Any flag specified here will be applied to node, not your program. Useful for supporting invocations like
myapp --harmony command, where
--harmony should be passed to node, not your program. This functionality is implemented using flagged-respawn. To support all v8flags, see v8flags.
Type:
Array or
Function
Default:
null
If this method is a function, it should take a node-style callback that yields an array of flags.
Sets what the process title will be.
Type:
String
Default:
null
A method to handle bash/zsh/whatever completions.
Type:
Function
Default:
null
An object of configuration files to find. Each property is keyed by the default basename of the file being found, and the value is an object of path arguments keyed by unique names.
Note: This option is useful if, for example, you want to support an
.apprc file in addition to an
appfile.js. If you only need a single configuration file, you probably don't need this. In addition to letting you find multiple files, this option allows more fine-grained control over how configuration files are located.
Type:
Object
Default:
null
The
fined module accepts a string representing the path to search or an object with the following keys:
path (required)
The path to search. Using only a string expands to this property.
Type:
String
Default:
null
name
The basename of the file to find. Extensions are appended during lookup.
Type:
String
Default: Top-level key in
configFiles
extensions
The extensions to append to
name during lookup. See also:
opts.extensions.
Type:
String or
Array or
Object
Default: The value of
opts.extensions
cwd
The base directory of
path (if relative).
Type:
String
Default: The value of
opts.cwd
findUp
Whether the
path should be traversed up to find the file.
Type:
Boolean
Default:
false
Examples:
In this example Liftoff will look for the
.hacker.js file relative to the
cwd as declared in
configFiles.
const MyApp = new Liftoff({
name: 'hacker',
configFiles: {
'.hacker': {
cwd: '.',
},
},
});
In this example, Liftoff will look for
.hackerrc in the home directory.
const MyApp = new Liftoff({
name: 'hacker',
configFiles: {
'.hacker': {
home: {
path: '~',
extensions: {
rc: null,
},
},
},
},
});
In this example, Liftoff will look in the
cwd and then lookup the tree for the
.hacker.js file.
const MyApp = new Liftoff({
name: 'hacker',
configFiles: {
'.hacker': {
up: {
path: '.',
findUp: true,
},
},
},
});
In this example, the
name is overridden and the key is ignored so Liftoff looks for
.override.js.
const MyApp = new Liftoff({
name: 'hacker',
configFiles: {
hacker: {
override: {
path: '.',
name: '.override',
},
},
},
});
In this example, Liftoff will use the home directory as the
cwd and looks for
~/.hacker.js.
const MyApp = new Liftoff({
name: 'hacker',
configFiles: {
'.hacker': {
home: {
path: '.',
cwd: '~',
},
},
},
});
Prepares the environment for your application with provided options, and invokes your callback with the calculated environment as the first argument. The environment can be modified before using it as the first argument to
execute.
Example Configuration w/ Options Parsing:
const Liftoff = require('liftoff');
const MyApp = new Liftoff({ name: 'myapp' });
const argv = require('minimist')(process.argv.slice(2));
const onExecute = function (env, argv) {
// Do post-execute things
};
const onPrepare = function (env) {
console.log('my environment is:', env);
console.log('my liftoff config is:', this);
MyApp.execute(env, onExecute);
};
MyApp.prepare(
{
cwd: argv.cwd,
configPath: argv.myappfile,
preload: argv.preload,
completion: argv.completion,
},
onPrepare
);
Example w/ modified environment
const Liftoff = require('liftoff');
const Hacker = new Liftoff({
name: 'hacker',
configFiles: {
'.hacker': {
home: { path: '.', cwd: '~' },
},
},
});
const onExecute = function (env, argv) {
// Do post-execute things
};
const onPrepare = function (env) {
env.configProps = ['home', 'cwd']
.map(function (dirname) {
return env.configFiles['.hacker'][dirname];
})
.filter(function (filePath) {
return Boolean(filePath);
})
.reduce(function (config, filePath) {
return mergeDeep(config, require(filePath));
}, {});
if (env.configProps.hackerfile) {
env.configPath = path.resolve(env.configProps.hackerfile);
env.configBase = path.dirname(env.configPath);
}
Hacker.execute(env, onExecute);
};
Hacker.prepare({}, onPrepare);
Change the current working directory for this execution. Relative paths are calculated against
process.cwd().
Type:
String
Default:
process.cwd()
Example Configuration:
const argv = require('minimist')(process.argv.slice(2));
MyApp.prepare(
{
cwd: argv.cwd,
},
function (env) {
MyApp.execute(env, invoke);
}
);
Matching CLI Invocation:
myapp --cwd ../
Don't search for a config, use the one provided. Note: Liftoff will assume the current working directory is the directory containing the config file unless an alternate location is explicitly specified using
cwd.
Type:
String
Default:
null
Example Configuration:
var argv = require('minimist')(process.argv.slice(2));
MyApp.prepare(
{
configPath: argv.myappfile,
},
function (env) {
MyApp.execute(env, invoke);
}
);
Matching CLI Invocation:
myapp --myappfile /var/www/project/Myappfile.js
Examples using
cwd and
configPath together:
These are functionally identical:
myapp --myappfile /var/www/project/Myappfile.js
myapp --cwd /var/www/project
These can run myapp from a shared directory as though it were located in another project:
myapp --myappfile /Users/name/Myappfile.js --cwd /var/www/project1
myapp --myappfile /Users/name/Myappfile.js --cwd /var/www/project2
A string or array of modules to attempt requiring from the local working directory before invoking the execute callback.
Type:
String|Array
Default:
null
Example Configuration:
var argv = require('minimist')(process.argv.slice(2));
MyApp.prepare(
{
preload: argv.preload,
},
function (env) {
MyApp.execute(env, invoke);
}
);
Matching CLI Invocation:
myapp --preload coffee-script/register
A function called after your environment is prepared. A good place to modify the environment before calling
execute. When invoked,
this will be your instance of Liftoff. The
env param will contain the following keys:
cwd: the current working directory
preload: an array of modules that liftoff tried to pre-load
configNameSearch: the config files searched for
configPath: the full path to your configuration file (if found)
configBase: the base directory of your configuration file (if found)
modulePath: the full path to the local module your project relies on (if found)
modulePackage: the contents of the local module's package.json (if found)
configFiles: an object of filepaths for each found config file (filepath values will be null if not found)
A function to start your application, based on the
env given. Optionally takes an array of
forcedFlags, which will force a respawn with those node or V8 flags during startup. Invokes your callback with the environment and command-line arguments (minus node & v8 flags) after the application has been executed.
Example:
const Liftoff = require('liftoff');
const MyApp = new Liftoff({ name: 'myapp' });
const onExecute = function (env, argv) {
// Do post-execute things
console.log('my environment is:', env);
console.log('my cli options are:', argv);
console.log('my liftoff config is:', this);
};
const onPrepare = function (env) {
var forcedFlags = ['--trace-deprecation'];
MyApp.execute(env, forcedFlags, onExecute);
};
MyApp.prepare({}, onPrepare);
A function called after your application is executed. When invoked,
this will be your instance of Liftoff,
argv will be all command-line arguments (minus node & v8 flags), and
env will contain the following keys:
cwd: the current working directory
preload: an array of modules that liftoff tried to pre-load
configNameSearch: the config files searched for
configPath: the full path to your configuration file (if found)
configBase: the base directory of your configuration file (if found)
modulePath: the full path to the local module your project relies on (if found)
modulePackage: the contents of the local module's package.json (if found)
configFiles: an object of filepaths for each found config file (filepath values will be null if not found)
on('preload:before', function(name) {})
Emitted before a module is pre-load. (But for only a module which is specified by
opts.preload.)
var Hacker = new Liftoff({ name: 'hacker', preload: 'coffee-script' });
Hacker.on('preload:before', function (name) {
console.log('Requiring external module: ' + name + '...');
});
on('preload:success', function(name, module) {})
Emitted when a module has been pre-loaded.
var Hacker = new Liftoff({ name: 'hacker' });
Hacker.on('preload:success', function (name, module) {
console.log('Required external module: ' + name + '...');
// automatically register coffee-script extensions
if (name === 'coffee-script') {
module.register();
}
});
on('preload:failure', function(name, err) {})
Emitted when a requested module cannot be preloaded.
var Hacker = new Liftoff({ name: 'hacker' });
Hacker.on('preload:failure', function (name, err) {
console.log('Unable to load:', name, err);
});
on('loader:success, function(name, module) {})
Emitted when a loader that matches an extension has been loaded.
var Hacker = new Liftoff({
name: 'hacker',
extensions: {
'.ts': 'ts-node/register',
},
});
Hacker.on('loader:success', function (name, module) {
console.log('Required external module: ' + name + '...');
});
on('loader:failure', function(name, err) {})
Emitted when no loader for an extension can be loaded. Emits an error for each failed loader.
var Hacker = new Liftoff({
name: 'hacker',
extensions: {
'.ts': 'ts-node/register',
},
});
Hacker.on('loader:failure', function (name, err) {
console.log('Unable to load:', name, err);
});
on('respawn', function(flags, child) {})
Emitted when Liftoff re-spawns your process (when a
v8flags is detected).
var Hacker = new Liftoff({
name: 'hacker',
v8flags: ['--harmony'],
});
Hacker.on('respawn', function (flags, child) {
console.log('Detected node flags:', flags);
console.log('Respawned to PID:', child.pid);
});
Event will be triggered for this command:
hacker --harmony commmand
Check out how gulp uses Liftoff.
For a bare-bones example, try the hacker project.
To try the example, do the following:
hacker with
npm install -g hacker.
Hackerfile.js with some arbitrary javascript it.
npm install hacker.
hacker while in the same parent folder.
MIT