⚠️ The contents of this branch have been migrated to the liferay/liferay-frontend-projects monorepo and more specifically to the to the projects/js-themes-toolkit directory. Development will continue there, and this repo will be archived (ie. switched to read-only mode).

Overview

This repo contains the source for a set of NPM packages designed to help create, update, and maintain Liferay Themes. The packages that you are most likely to interact with directly are:

generator-liferay-theme: A Yeoman generator for creating new themes, themelets, and layout templates.

liferay-theme-tasks: A set of Gulp tasks for building and deploying themes.

Compatibility

Starting with version 9 of the toolkit, in order to keep the toolkit simple, each major version of the toolkit focuses on supporting specific versions of Liferay DXP and Portal CE.

Capability Required toolkit version Create themes for 6.2 v7.x Import a 6.2 theme v8.x Create themes for 7.0 v8.x Create themes for 7.1 v8.x Upgrade a theme for 6.2 to 7.0 v8.x Upgrade a theme for 7.0 to 7.1 v8.x Upgrade a theme for 7.1 to 7.2 v9.x or above Upgrade a theme for 7.2 to 7.3 v9.x or above Create themes for 7.2 and above v9.x or above

Other differences between the major versions:

Toolkit version Branch Status 7.x - deprecated 8.x 8.x maintenance 9.x 9.x maintenance 10.x master active development

Notes: