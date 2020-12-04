⚠️ The contents of this branch have been migrated to the
liferay/liferay-frontend-projectsmonorepo and more specifically to the to the
projects/js-themes-toolkitdirectory. Development will continue there, and this repo will be archived (ie. switched to read-only mode).
This repo contains the source for a set of NPM packages designed to help create, update, and maintain Liferay Themes. The packages that you are most likely to interact with directly are:
Starting with version 9 of the toolkit, in order to keep the toolkit simple, each major version of the toolkit focuses on supporting specific versions of Liferay DXP and Portal CE.
|Capability
|Required toolkit version
|Create themes for 6.2
|v7.x
|Import a 6.2 theme
|v8.x
|Create themes for 7.0
|v8.x
|Create themes for 7.1
|v8.x
|Upgrade a theme for 6.2 to 7.0
|v8.x
|Upgrade a theme for 7.0 to 7.1
|v8.x
|Upgrade a theme for 7.1 to 7.2
|v9.x or above
|Upgrade a theme for 7.2 to 7.3
|v9.x or above
|Create themes for 7.2 and above
|v9.x or above
Other differences between the major versions:
|Toolkit version
|Branch
|Status
|7.x
|-
|deprecated
|8.x
8.x
|maintenance
|9.x
9.x
|maintenance
|10.x
master
|active development
Notes:
master branch, corresponding to the 10.x series of releases, but the 8.x and 9.x series are still valid for existing themes. You may wish to continue using v8 (because you need to target DXP 7.0 or 7.1) or v9 (because you want to avoid the breaking changes involved in updating to v10; specifically, moving from Gulp v3 to Gulp v4, which may require custom theme tasks to be updated).