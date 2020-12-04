openbase logo
liferay-theme-mixins

by liferay
9.5.0 (see all)

The base styled theme structure for Liferay themes

npm
GitHub
CDN

Popularity

Downloads/wk

605

GitHub Stars

26

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

28

Package

Dependencies

0

License

LGPL-3.0-or-later

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

⚠️ The contents of this branch have been migrated to the liferay/liferay-frontend-projects monorepo and more specifically to the to the projects/js-themes-toolkit directory. Development will continue there, and this repo will be archived (ie. switched to read-only mode).

liferay-js-themes-toolkit

Overview

This repo contains the source for a set of NPM packages designed to help create, update, and maintain Liferay Themes. The packages that you are most likely to interact with directly are:

Compatibility

Starting with version 9 of the toolkit, in order to keep the toolkit simple, each major version of the toolkit focuses on supporting specific versions of Liferay DXP and Portal CE.

CapabilityRequired toolkit version
Create themes for 6.2v7.x
Import a 6.2 themev8.x
Create themes for 7.0v8.x
Create themes for 7.1v8.x
Upgrade a theme for 6.2 to 7.0v8.x
Upgrade a theme for 7.0 to 7.1v8.x
Upgrade a theme for 7.1 to 7.2v9.x or above
Upgrade a theme for 7.2 to 7.3v9.x or above
Create themes for 7.2 and abovev9.x or above

Other differences between the major versions:

Toolkit versionBranchStatus
7.x-deprecated
8.x8.xmaintenance
9.x9.xmaintenance
10.xmasteractive development

Notes:

  • The 7.x series of the toolkit is unlikely to receive any further development, so is effectively deprecated.
  • Most active development is taking place on the master branch, corresponding to the 10.x series of releases, but the 8.x and 9.x series are still valid for existing themes. You may wish to continue using v8 (because you need to target DXP 7.0 or 7.1) or v9 (because you want to avoid the breaking changes involved in updating to v10; specifically, moving from Gulp v3 to Gulp v4, which may require custom theme tasks to be updated).

