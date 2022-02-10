liferay-frontend-projects monorepo

Welcome to the monorepo of the Liferay Frontend Infrastructure team.

This is an experimental exploration of the ideas proposed in liferay-frontend-guidelines#88, "Explore consolidation of projects to reduce overhead".

Issues and Pull Requests

You can file issues for any of the projects contained in this repository using our predefined templates.

Every project has its own CONTRIBUTING.md file explaining how to contribute to the project or how to setup the local development environment but, as a general rule, before starting to work in any new feature by yourself, file a question issue to discuss it and see if it fits in the backlog.

For bugs, simply comment in the bug issue that you are working on a fix to avoid duplicating work.

We follow some guidelines to format commits and pull requests so that our CHANGELOG files and Git history are correctly maintained.

You can also check the change logs of the project releases in the releases page.

Now, to the list of projects contained in this repository.

Guidelines

Documentation

These are the documents that used to live in the liferay-frontend-guidelines repository.

Package eslint-plugin

This is an ESLint shareable config that helps enforce the Liferay Frontend Guidelines.

Projects

These include the toolkits to deal with themes, JavaScript projects, and the AMD Loader, which is the piece of software that comes with liferay-portal and orchestrates all JS module loading and wiring.

Liferay Themes Toolkit

Liferay JS Toolkit

Liferay AMD Loader

Projects amd-loader: The AMD Loader included with Liferay DXP

Issues label: amd-loader

Pull requests label: amd-loader

npm packages @liferay/amd-loader



This is a collection of utilities to deal with building liferay-portal.

Maintenance

These are projects that are not under active development but which may receive bug fixes.

In addition to our own projects listed above, we sometimes have the need to apply small patches on top of third-party code.