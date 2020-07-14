openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
lif

lifascript

by George Zahariev
1.2.0 (see all)

LiveScript is a language which compiles to JavaScript. It has a straightforward mapping to JavaScript and allows you to write expressive code devoid of repetitive boilerplate. While LiveScript adds many features to assist in functional style programming, it also has many improvements for object oriented and imperative programming.

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

0

GitHub Stars

2.2K

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

77

Package

Dependencies

1

License

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

LiveScript

is a language which compiles to JavaScript. It has a straightforward mapping to JavaScript and allows you to write expressive code devoid of repetitive boilerplate. While LiveScript adds many features to assist in functional style programming, it also has many improvements for object oriented and imperative programming.

Check out livescript.net for more information, examples, usage, and a language reference.

Build Status

Build Status

Install

Have Node.js installed. sudo npm install -g livescript

After, run lsc -h for more information.

Source

git://github.com/gkz/LiveScript.git

Community

If you'd like to chat, drop by #livescript on Freenode IRC. If you don't have IRC client you can use Freenode webchat.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial