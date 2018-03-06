openbase logo
by Calvin Metcalf
3.3.0 (see all)

A basic but performant promise implementation.

6M

GitHub Stars

747

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

9

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Readme

lie

Promises/A+ logo Build status

lie is a small, performant promise library implementing the Promises/A+ spec (Version 1.1).

Originally a fork of Ruben Verborgh's promiscuous, with version 2.6 it became a fork of ayepromise by Chris Burgmer.

npm install lie


var Promise = require('lie');
// or use the pollyfill
require('lie/polyfill');

Usage

Either use it with browserify (recommended) or grab one of the files from the dist folder:

  • lie.js/lie.min.js exposes 'Promise' either as a UMD module or from the global scope, depending on if a CJS or AMD loader is available.
  • lie.polyfill.js/lie.polyfill.min.js adds 'Promise' to the global scope only if it's not already defined (not a UMD).

API

Implements the standard ES6 api:

new Promise(function(resolve, reject){
    doSomething(function(err, result) {
        if (err) {
            reject(err);
        } else {
            resolve(result);
        }
    });
}).then(function (value) {
    //on success
}, function (reason) {
    //on error
}).catch(function (reason) {
    //shortcut for error handling
});

Promise.all([
    //array of promises or values
]).then(function ([/* array of results */]));

Promise.race([
    //array of promises or values
]);
// either resolves or rejects depending on the first value to do so

Unhandled Rejections

In Node.js, lie emits an unhandledRejection event when a rejected promise isn't caught, in line with how io.js does it. This allows it to act as a promise shim in both Node.js and the browser.

