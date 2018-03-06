lie

lie is a small, performant promise library implementing the Promises/A+ spec (Version 1.1).

Originally a fork of Ruben Verborgh's promiscuous, with version 2.6 it became a fork of ayepromise by Chris Burgmer.

npm install lie

var Promise = require ( 'lie' ); require ( 'lie/polyfill' );

Usage

Either use it with browserify (recommended) or grab one of the files from the dist folder:

lie.js/lie.min.js exposes 'Promise' either as a UMD module or from the global scope, depending on if a CJS or AMD loader is available.

lie.polyfill.js/lie.polyfill.min.js adds 'Promise' to the global scope only if it's not already defined (not a UMD).

API

Implements the standard ES6 api:

new Promise ( function ( resolve, reject ) { doSomething( function ( err, result ) { if (err) { reject(err); } else { resolve(result); } }); }).then( function ( value ) { }, function ( reason ) { }).catch( function ( reason ) { }); Promise .all([ ]).then( function ( [ /* array of results */ ] )); Promise . race ( [ // array of promises or values ] ); // either resolves or rejects depending on the first value to do so

Unhandled Rejections