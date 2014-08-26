This is a small command line utlity to figure out the licensing footprint of your project or from a given module name.
npm install -g licensing
licensing [flags]
--package [dir] : The location of the package.json to use
--registry [url] : The registry we should use to resolve packages
--name [name] : Discover the footprint of a module instead
--devDependencies : Also include all devDependencies
--help : Display this message
example:
licensing --name primus
The module and its submodules that make this license parsing possible are
instrumented with the
debug logging module. If something doesn't work as expected
you can see some useful output by prefixing the
licensing command with the
DEBUG env variable:
DEBUG=* licensing
The module where this CLI application is build upon makes heavy use of Github and
its API for resolving licenses. The GitHub API is rate limited to only
60
requests per hour. Which isn't enough for bigger projects that have a lot of
dependencies or if you want to resolve devDependencies. In order to go around this
limitation you can supply a
GITHUB_TOKEN env variable which contains a personal
OAuth token from your github account. To generate a token:
public_repo and generate a new token.
bashrc/.profile/zshrc or use it directly using:
GITHUB_TOKEN="adasfadsfadf08df08afa<your token here if it wasn't obvious>" licensing
Armed with this information we can simply resolve the license footprint of a given
module using the
licenses --name <name> command. The following output is the
result of that for the
primus module:
Resolving dependencies, this might take a while
primus is licensed as: MIT
Licenses information:
load@1.0.x : MIT
fusing@0.1.x : MIT
eventemitter3@0.1.x : MIT
forwarded-for@0.0.x : MIT
access-control@0.0.x : MIT
predefine@0.0.x : MIT
setheader@0.0.x : MIT
ms@~0.6.2 : MIT
extendable@0.0.x : MIT
debug@0.7.x : MIT
Found a module that is incorrectly or not detected at all but does
have a valid license? Please report this at:
https://github.com/3rd-Eden/licenses/issues/new
Which is the library that does the actual parsing and detection of
the license so we can improve its parsing algorithm and yield
better results.
If you're just curious about the license impact of your current project, simply
run
licensing and it will read out your
package.json and start searching for
licensing information. Here's the license information that got outputted for
this module:
Resolving dependencies, this might take a while
Licenses information:
shrinkwrap@0.3.x : MIT
argh@0.1.x : MIT
licenses@0.0.x : MIT
debug@0.8.x : MIT
eventemitter3@0.1.x : MIT
npm-registry@0.1.x : MIT
fusing@0.2.x : MIT
async@0.6.x : MIT
githulk@0.0.x : MIT
extract-github@0.0.x : MIT
mana@0.1.x : MIT
semver@2.2.x : BSD 4-Clause
predefine@0.0.x : MIT
debug@0.7.x : MIT
assign@0.1.x : MIT
back@0.1.x : MIT
ms@0.6.x : MIT
request@2.34.x : Apache 2.0
extendable@0.0.x : MIT
fusing@0.0.x : MIT
qs@~0.6.0 : MIT
json-stringify-safe@~5.0.0 : BSD 4-Clause
forever-agent@~0.5.0 : Apache 2.0
node-uuid@~1.4.0 : MIT
mime@~1.2.9 : MIT
tough-cookie@>=0.12.0 : MIT
form-data@~0.1.0 : MIT
tunnel-agent@~0.3.0 : Apache 2.0
http-signature@~0.10.0 : MIT
oauth-sign@~0.3.0 : Apache 2.0
hawk@~1.0.0 : BSD 4-Clause
aws-sign2@~0.5.0 : Apache 2.0
punycode@>=0.2.0 : MIT, GPL
combined-stream@~0.0.4 : MIT
mime@~1.2.11 : MIT
async@~0.2.9 : MIT
assert-plus@0.1.2 : MIT
asn1@0.1.11 : MIT
ctype@0.5.2 : MIT
hoek@1.x.x : BSD 4-Clause
boom@2.x.x : BSD 4-Clause
cryptiles@2.x.x : BSD 4-Clause
sntp@1.x.x : BSD 4-Clause
delayed-stream@0.0.5 : MIT
MIT