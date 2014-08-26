licensing

This is a small command line utlity to figure out the licensing footprint of your project or from a given module name.

Installation

npm install -g licensing

CLI usage

licensing [flags] - -package [dir] : The location of the package.json to use - -registry [url] : The registry we should use to resolve packages - -name [name] : Discover the footprint of a module instead - -devDependencies : Also include all devDependencies - -help : Display this message example: licensing --name primus

Debugging

The module and its submodules that make this license parsing possible are instrumented with the debug logging module. If something doesn't work as expected you can see some useful output by prefixing the licensing command with the DEBUG env variable:

DEBUG =* licensing

Github API ratelimit

The module where this CLI application is build upon makes heavy use of Github and its API for resolving licenses. The GitHub API is rate limited to only 60 requests per hour. Which isn't enough for bigger projects that have a lot of dependencies or if you want to resolve devDependencies. In order to go around this limitation you can supply a GITHUB_TOKEN env variable which contains a personal OAuth token from your github account. To generate a token:

Go to your account page on GitHub: https://github.com/settings/tokens/new Make sure you select public_repo and generate a new token. Save the token in bashrc/.profile/zshrc or use it directly using:

GITHUB_TOKEN = "adasfadsfadf08df08afa<your token here if it wasn't obvious>" licensing

Resolving actual dependencies.

Armed with this information we can simply resolve the license footprint of a given module using the licenses --name <name> command. The following output is the result of that for the primus module:

Resolving dependencies, this might take a while primus is licensed as : MIT Licenses information: load@ 1.0 .x : MIT fusing@ 0.1 .x : MIT eventemitter3@ 0.1 .x : MIT forwarded- for @ 0.0 .x : MIT access-control@ 0.0 .x : MIT predefine@ 0.0 .x : MIT setheader@ 0.0 .x : MIT ms@~ 0.6 .2 : MIT extendable@ 0.0 .x : MIT debug@ 0.7 .x : MIT Found a module that is incorrectly or not detected at all but does have a valid license? Please report this at: https: Which is the library that does the actual parsing and detection of the license so we can improve its parsing algorithm and yield better results.

If you're just curious about the license impact of your current project, simply run licensing and it will read out your package.json and start searching for licensing information. Here's the license information that got outputted for this module:

Resolving dependencies, this might take a while Licenses information: shrinkwrap@0.3.x : MIT argh@0.1.x : MIT licenses@0.0.x : MIT debug@0.8.x : MIT eventemitter3@0.1.x : MIT npm-registry@0.1.x : MIT fusing@0.2.x : MIT async@0.6.x : MIT githulk@0.0.x : MIT extract-github@0.0.x : MIT mana@0.1.x : MIT semver@2.2.x : BSD 4 -Clause predefine@0.0.x : MIT debug@0.7.x : MIT assign@0.1.x : MIT back@0.1.x : MIT ms@0.6.x : MIT request@2.34.x : Apache 2.0 extendable@0.0.x : MIT fusing@0.0.x : MIT qs@~0.6.0 : MIT json-stringify-safe@~5.0.0 : BSD 4 -Clause forever-agent@~0.5.0 : Apache 2.0 node-uuid@~1.4.0 : MIT mime@~1.2.9 : MIT tough-cookie@>=0.12.0 : MIT form-data@~0.1.0 : MIT tunnel-agent@~0.3.0 : Apache 2.0 http-signature@~0.10.0 : MIT oauth-sign@~0.3.0 : Apache 2.0 hawk@~1.0.0 : BSD 4 -Clause aws-sign2@~0.5.0 : Apache 2.0 punycode@>=0.2.0 : MIT, GPL combined-stream@~0.0.4 : MIT mime@~1.2.11 : MIT async@~0.2.9 : MIT assert-plus@0.1.2 : MIT asn1@0.1.11 : MIT ctype@0.5.2 : MIT hoek@1.x.x : BSD 4 -Clause boom@2.x.x : BSD 4 -Clause cryptiles@2.x.x : BSD 4 -Clause sntp@1.x.x : BSD 4 -Clause delayed-stream@0.0.5 : MIT Found a module that is incorrectly or not detected at all but does have a valid license? Please report this at: https://github.com/3rd-Eden/licenses/issues/new Which is the library that does the actual parsing and detection of the license so we can improve its parsing algorithm and yield better results.

License

MIT