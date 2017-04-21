openbase logo
Readme

licensify

Browserify plugin to prepend license header to your bundle

Build Status NPM version Dependency Status License

DESCRIPTION

licensify is a Browserify plugin to prepend license header to your bundle as follows.

/**
 * Modules in this bundle
 * @license
 * 
 * licensify:
 *   license: MIT (http://opensource.org/licenses/MIT)
 *   author: Takuto Wada <takuto.wada@gmail.com>
 *   contributors: Okuno Kentaro, Ayumu Sato, Denis Sokolov, yudppp, Daijiro Wachi
 *   homepage: https://github.com/twada/licensify
 *   version: 3.1.0
 * 
 * convert-source-map:
 *   license: MIT (http://opensource.org/licenses/MIT)
 *   author: Thorsten Lorenz <thlorenz@gmx.de>
 *   maintainers: thlorenz <thlorenz@gmx.de>
 *   homepage: https://github.com/thlorenz/convert-source-map
 *   version: 1.2.0
 * 
 * core-util-is:
 *   license: MIT (http://opensource.org/licenses/MIT)
 *   author: Isaac Z. Schlueter <i@izs.me>
 *   maintainers: isaacs <i@izs.me>
 *   homepage: https://github.com/isaacs/core-util-is#readme
 *   version: 1.0.2
 * 
 * inherits:
 *   license: ISC (http://opensource.org/licenses/ISC)
 *   maintainers: isaacs <i@izs.me>
 *   homepage: https://github.com/isaacs/inherits#readme
 *   version: 2.0.1
 * 
 * isarray:
 *   license: MIT (http://opensource.org/licenses/MIT)
 *   author: Julian Gruber <mail@juliangruber.com>
 *   maintainers: juliangruber <julian@juliangruber.com>
 *   homepage: https://github.com/juliangruber/isarray
 *   version: 1.0.0
 * 
 * offset-sourcemap-lines:
 *   license: MIT (http://opensource.org/licenses/MIT)
 *   author: Takuto Wada <takuto.wada@gmail.com>
 *   maintainers: twada <takuto.wada@gmail.com>
 *   homepage: https://github.com/twada/offset-sourcemap-lines
 *   version: 0.1.0
 * 
 * osi-licenses:
 *   license: MIT (http://opensource.org/licenses/MIT)
 *   author: Meryn Stol <merynstol@gmail.com>
 *   maintainers: meryn <merynstol@gmail.com>
 *   homepage: https://github.com/meryn/osi-licenses
 *   version: 0.1.1
 * 
 * oss-license-name-to-url:
 *   license: MIT (http://opensource.org/licenses/MIT)
 *   author: Zeke Sikelianos <zeke@sikelianos.com>
 *   maintainers: zeke <zeke@sikelianos.com>, isaacs <isaacs@npmjs.com>
 *   homepage: https://github.com/npm/oss-license-name-to-url
 *   version: 1.2.1
 * 
 * process-nextick-args:
 *   license: MIT (http://opensource.org/licenses/MIT)
 *   maintainers: cwmma <calvin.metcalf@gmail.com>
 *   homepage: https://github.com/calvinmetcalf/process-nextick-args
 *   version: 1.0.6
 * 
 * readable-stream:
 *   license: MIT (http://opensource.org/licenses/MIT)
 *   maintainers: isaacs <isaacs@npmjs.com>, tootallnate <nathan@tootallnate.net>, rvagg <rod@vagg.org>, cwmma <calvin.metcalf@gmail.com>
 *   homepage: https://github.com/nodejs/readable-stream#readme
 *   version: 2.0.6
 * 
 * source-map:
 *   license: BSD-3-Clause (http://opensource.org/licenses/BSD-3-Clause)
 *   author: Nick Fitzgerald <nfitzgerald@mozilla.com>
 *   maintainers: mozilla-devtools <mozilla-developer-tools@googlegroups.com>, mozilla <dherman@mozilla.com>, nickfitzgerald <fitzgen@gmail.com>
 *   contributors: Simon Lydell <simon.lydell@gmail.com>, Tobias Koppers <tobias.koppers@googlemail.com>, Stephen Crane <scrane@mozilla.com>, Ryan Seddon <seddon.ryan@gmail.com>, Miles Elam <miles.elam@deem.com>, Mihai Bazon <mihai.bazon@gmail.com>, Michael Ficarra <github.public.email@michael.ficarra.me>, Todd Wolfson <todd@twolfson.com>, Alexander Solovyov <alexander@solovyov.net>, Felix Gnass <fgnass@gmail.com>, Conrad Irwin <conrad.irwin@gmail.com>, usrbincc <usrbincc@yahoo.com>, David Glasser <glasser@davidglasser.net>, Chase Douglas <chase@newrelic.com>, Evan Wallace <evan.exe@gmail.com>, Heather Arthur <fayearthur@gmail.com>, Hugh Kennedy <hughskennedy@gmail.com>, David Glasser <glasser@davidglasser.net>, Duncan Beevers <duncan@dweebd.com>, Jmeas Smith <jellyes2@gmail.com>, Michael Z Goddard <mzgoddard@gmail.com>, azu <azu@users.noreply.github.com>, John Gozde <john@gozde.ca>, Adam Kirkton <akirkton@truefitinnovation.com>, Chris Montgomery <christopher.montgomery@dowjones.com>, J. Ryan Stinnett <jryans@gmail.com>, Jack Herrington <jherrington@walmartlabs.com>, Chris Truter <jeffpalentine@gmail.com>, Daniel Espeset <daniel@danielespeset.com>, Jamie Wong <jamie.lf.wong@gmail.com>, Eddy Bruël <ejpbruel@mozilla.com>, Hawken Rives <hawkrives@gmail.com>, Gilad Peleg <giladp007@gmail.com>, djchie <djchie.dev@gmail.com>, Gary Ye <garysye@gmail.com>, Nicolas Lalevée <nicolas.lalevee@hibnet.org>
 *   homepage: https://github.com/mozilla/source-map
 *   version: 0.5.3
 * 
 * string_decoder:
 *   license: MIT (http://opensource.org/licenses/MIT)
 *   maintainers: substack <mail@substack.net>, rvagg <rod@vagg.org>
 *   homepage: https://github.com/rvagg/string_decoder
 *   version: 0.10.31
 * 
 * through2:
 *   license: MIT (http://opensource.org/licenses/MIT)
 *   author: Rod Vagg <r@va.gg>
 *   maintainers: rvagg <rod@vagg.org>, bryce <bryce@ravenwall.com>
 *   homepage: https://github.com/rvagg/through2#readme
 *   version: 2.0.1
 * 
 * type-name:
 *   license: MIT (http://opensource.org/licenses/MIT)
 *   author: Takuto Wada <takuto.wada@gmail.com>
 *   maintainers: twada <takuto.wada@gmail.com>
 *   contributors: azu, Yosuke Furukawa
 *   homepage: https://github.com/twada/type-name
 *   version: 2.0.0
 * 
 * util-deprecate:
 *   license: MIT (http://opensource.org/licenses/MIT)
 *   author: Nathan Rajlich <nathan@tootallnate.net>
 *   maintainers: tootallnate <nathan@tootallnate.net>
 *   homepage: https://github.com/TooTallNate/util-deprecate
 *   version: 1.0.2
 * 
 * xtend:
 *   license: MIT (http://opensource.org/licenses/MIT)
 *   author: Raynos <raynos2@gmail.com>
 *   maintainers: raynos <raynos2@gmail.com>
 *   contributors: Jake Verbaten, Matt Esch
 *   homepage: https://github.com/Raynos/xtend
 *   version: 4.0.1
 * 
 * This header is generated by licensify (https://github.com/twada/licensify)
 */
(function e(t,n,r){function s(o,u){if(!n[o]){if(!t[o]){var a=typeof require=="function"&&require;if(!u&&a)return a(o,!0);if(i)return i(o,!0);var f=new Error("Cannot find module '"+o+"'");throw f.code="MODULE_NOT_FOUND",f}var l=n[o]={exports:{}};t[o][0].call(l.exports,function(e){var n=t[o][1][e];return s(n?n:e)},l,l.exports,e,t,n,r)}return n[o].exports}var i=typeof require=="function"&&require;for(var o=0;o<r.length;o++)s(r[o]);return s})({1:[function(require,module,exports){
...(your bundle continues ...)

HOW TO USE

by command-line

$ browserify main.js -p licensify > build/bundle.js

or programmatically

var browserify = require('browserify');
var licensify = require('licensify');
var fs = require('fs');
var dest = fs.createWriteStream('/path/to/bundle.js');

var b = browserify();
b.add('/path/to/your/file');
b.plugin(licensify);
b.bundle().pipe(dest)

browser field

Since 2.0.0, licensify scans and traverses browser field if exists.

private field

Since 3.0.0, licensify ignores packages which are marked as private in package.json by default.

includePrivate option

if includePrivate option is truthy, licensify includes private packages too.

by command-line

$ $(npm bin)/browserify path/to/your/file.js -p [ licensify --includePrivate ] > build/bundle.js

or programmatically

var browserify = require('browserify');
var licensify = require('licensify');

var b = browserify();
b.add('/path/to/your/file');
b.plugin(licensify, { includePrivate: true });
b.bundle().pipe(dest)

INSTALL

$ npm install --save-dev licensify

AUTHOR

CONTRIBUTORS

SUPPORT POLICY

Node under maintenance is supported.

NOTE: If licensify works in any of the unsupported environments, it is purely coincidental and has no bearing on future compatibility. Use at your own risk.

LICENSE

Licensed under the MIT license.

