licensify

Browserify plugin to prepend license header to your bundle

DESCRIPTION

licensify is a Browserify plugin to prepend license header to your bundle as follows.

( function e ( t,n,r ) { function s ( o,u ) { if (!n[o]){ if (!t[o]){ var a= typeof require == "function" && require ; if (!u&&a) return a(o,! 0 ); if (i) return i(o,! 0 ); var f= new Error ( "Cannot find module '" +o+ "'" ); throw f.code= "MODULE_NOT_FOUND" ,f} var l=n[o]={ exports :{}};t[o][ 0 ].call(l.exports, function ( e ) { var n=t[o][ 1 ][e]; return s(n?n:e)},l,l.exports,e,t,n,r)} return n[o].exports} var i= typeof require == "function" && require ; for ( var o= 0 ;o<r.length;o++)s(r[o]); return s})({ 1 :[ function ( require,module,exports ) { ...(your bundle continues ...)

HOW TO USE

by command-line

$ browserify main .js - p licensify > build/bundle .js

or programmatically

var browserify = require ( 'browserify' ); var licensify = require ( 'licensify' ); var fs = require ( 'fs' ); var dest = fs.createWriteStream( '/path/to/bundle.js' ); var b = browserify(); b.add( '/path/to/your/file' ); b.plugin(licensify); b.bundle().pipe(dest)

browser field

Since 2.0.0, licensify scans and traverses browser field if exists.

private field

Since 3.0.0, licensify ignores packages which are marked as private in package.json by default.

includePrivate option

if includePrivate option is truthy, licensify includes private packages too.

by command-line

$ $(npm bin)/browserify path / to /your/file.js -p [ licensify

or programmatically

var browserify = require ( 'browserify' ); var licensify = require ( 'licensify' ); var b = browserify(); b.add( '/path/to/your/file' ); b.plugin(licensify, { includePrivate : true }); b.bundle().pipe(dest)

INSTALL

$ npm install

AUTHOR

CONTRIBUTORS

SUPPORT POLICY

Node under maintenance is supported.

NOTE: If licensify works in any of the unsupported environments, it is purely coincidental and has no bearing on future compatibility. Use at your own risk.

LICENSE

Licensed under the MIT license.