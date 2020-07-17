⚖ licensed is a simple, interactive command line interface to help you choose and quickly add a LICENSE file to your project.

Setup

Make sure you have NodeJS (npm 5.2+) installed on your computer. Then, setup is as simple as:

$ npx licensed

If you've got an older version of node (npm version < 5.2) that doesn't yet have npx , here's a more traditional setup:

$ npm i -g licensed

Usage

After installation, navigate to your project directory ie. the directory you want your LICENSE file to be placed. Then:

Usage: $ licensed $ licensed <license-name> $ licensed <license-name> <your-full-name> [--year | -y] <year> $ licensed [--list | -l] Options: --year, -y <year> Manually enter year the license is in effect --list, -l List all available licenses -- help Show this screen --version Show version Examples: $ licensed mit "Mihir Chaturvedi" $ licensed apache $ licensed --year 2013-2018

Development

Run:

$ git clone https://github.com/plibither8/licensed.git $ cd licensed $ npm link

This will setup a symbolic link to the CLI. Any changes in source files will now be reflected when running the licensed command.

To lint your code, run

$ npm run lint

...and to build your files to lib/ directory, run

$ npm run build

Available licenses to choose from (currently):

Apache 2.0

BSD-2-Clause

BSD-3-Clause

GNU General Public License

ISC

MIT

Mozilla Public License 2.0

Unlicense

Contributions

If you are aware of more licenses, help expand the list by suggesting or creating a pull request with the license text and name added to assets/licenses , src/licenses.js and other respective files.

, and other respective files. Any other positive suggestions for this project are welcome :)

Make sure to check out CONTRIBUTING.md.

Acknowledgements

Manuel Spagnolo for implementing the questionnaire.

Donate

licensed was made by me during my study-breaks and free time. If you like and have enjoyed it, please consider donating a small amount (any amount will be really appreciated!) to support and sustain its development. Thank you!

License

MIT