⚖ licensed is a simple, interactive command line interface to help you choose and quickly add a
LICENSEfile to your project.
Make sure you have NodeJS (npm 5.2+) installed on your computer. Then, setup is as simple as:
$ npx licensed
If you've got an older version of node (npm version < 5.2) that doesn't yet have
npx, here's a more traditional setup:
$ npm i -g licensed
After installation, navigate to your project directory ie. the directory you want your
LICENSE file to be placed. Then:
Usage:
$ licensed # Brings up an option to start a questionnaire or choose from a list of available licenses
$ licensed <license-name> # Brings prompt to enter your name
$ licensed <license-name> <your-full-name> [--year | -y] <year>
$ licensed [--list | -l]
Options:
--year, -y <year> Manually enter year the license is in effect
--list, -l List all available licenses
--help Show this screen
--version Show version
Examples:
$ licensed mit "Mihir Chaturvedi"
$ licensed apache
$ licensed --year 2013-2018
Run:
$ git clone https://github.com/plibither8/licensed.git
$ cd licensed
$ npm link
This will setup a symbolic link to the CLI. Any changes in source files will now be reflected when running the
licensed command.
To lint your code, run
$ npm run lint
...and to build your files to
lib/ directory, run
$ npm run build
assets/licenses,
src/licenses.js and other respective files.
Make sure to check out CONTRIBUTING.md.
licensed was made by me during my study-breaks and free time. If you like and have enjoyed it, please consider donating a small amount (any amount will be really appreciated!) to support and sustain its development. Thank you!