License Webpack Plugin

Manage third-party license compliance in your webpack build.

Installation

npm install license-webpack-plugin --save-dev

Usage

To use the plugin, simply add it to the plugins section in the webpack config.

Example:

const LicenseWebpackPlugin = require ( 'license-webpack-plugin' ).LicenseWebpackPlugin; module .exports = { plugins : [ new LicenseWebpackPlugin() ] };

The default behavior will add a license notice file to each chunk of the webpack build. In addition, it will add a banner indicating the path to the license notice file in any Javascript assets. Third party libraries imported via external tools like SASS @import may not appear in the output (since webpack does not process @import ). If this issue happens, please specify additional modules that the plugin should scan.

To configure the plugin, check the documentation.

Build Instructions

yarn yarn build

Migration Guides

Migration guides for breaking changes are documented here.

Changelog

The changelog can be found here.

License

ISC