Readme

license report tool

generate license report of a project's dependencies

install

npm install -g license-report

usage

simple:

cd your/project/
license-report

by default, license-report outputs all licenses from dependencies and devDependencies. To specify one or the other, use --only

license-report --only=dev

license-report --only=prod

explicit package.json:

license-report --package=/path/to/package.json

customize a field's label:

Used as column headers in table / csv / html output. For html output the labels of all fields in the output must be unique.

license-report --department.label=division

customize a fields default value:

Only applicable for the fields in the list later in this document (look for "Fields with data set in the configuration of license-report")

license-report --department.value=ninjaSquad

another registry:

license-report --registry=https://myregistry.com/

different outputs:

license-report --output=table
license-report --output=json
license-report --output=csv
license-report --output=html

# replace default ',' separator with something else
license-report --output=csv --delimiter="|" 

# output csv headers (fields) on first row
license-report --output=csv --csvHeaders

# use custom stylesheet for html output
license-report --output=html --html.cssFile=/a/b/c.css

# see the output immediately in your browser, use hcat (npm i -g hcat)
license-report --output=html | hcat

select fields for output:

# set options with command line options and config file
license-report --output=csv --config license-report-config.json

# example of config file for backward compatible output:
{
  "fields": [
    "department",
    "relatedTo",
    "name",
    "licensePeriod",
    "material",
    "licenseType",
    "link",
    "comment",
    "installedVersion",
    "author"
  ]
}

exclude:

license-report --exclude=async --exclude=rc

screenshots

screenshot screenshot1

available fields

Fields with data of the installed packages: | fieldname | column title | data source | |---|---|---| | name | name | name of the package | | licenseType | license type | type of the license of the package (e.g. MIT) | | link | link | link to the repository of the package | | remoteVersion | remoteVersion | latest available version of the package (can be different from the installed version) | | installedVersion | installedVersion | installed version of the package (can be different from the remote version) | | comment | comment | deprecated (replaced by field 'remoteVersion'); will be removed in a future version | | author | author | author of the package |

Fields with data set in the configuration of license-report: | fieldname | column title | set value | |--|---|---| | department | department | --department.value=kessler | | relatedTo | related to | --relatedTo.value=stuff | | licensePeriod | license period | --licensePeriod.value=perpetual | | material | material / not material | --material.value=material |

debug

export DEBUG=license-report*

see lib/config.js for more details

use rc for further customization

