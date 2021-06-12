license report tool

generate license report of a project's dependencies

install

npm install -g license-report

usage

cd your/project/ license-report

by default, license-report outputs all licenses from dependencies and devDependencies . To specify one or the other, use --only

license-report --only=dev

license-report --only=prod

explicit package.json:

license-report -- package =/path/to/ package .json

customize a field's label:

Used as column headers in table / csv / html output. For html output the labels of all fields in the output must be unique.

license-report --department. label=division

customize a fields default value:

Only applicable for the fields in the list later in this document (look for "Fields with data set in the configuration of license-report")

license-report --department. value=ninjaSquad

another registry:

license-report --registry=https:

different outputs:

license-report --output=table license-report --output=json license-report --output=csv license-report --output=html license-report --output=csv --delimiter="|" license-report --output=csv --csvHeaders license-report --output=html --html. cssFile=/a/b/c.css license-report --output=html | hcat

select fields for output:

# set options with command line options and config file license-report

{ "fields" : [ "department" , "relatedTo" , "name" , "licensePeriod" , "material" , "licenseType" , "link" , "comment" , "installedVersion" , "author" ] }

license-report --exclude=async --exclude=rc

available fields

Fields with data of the installed packages: | fieldname | column title | data source | |---|---|---| | name | name | name of the package | | licenseType | license type | type of the license of the package (e.g. MIT) | | link | link | link to the repository of the package | | remoteVersion | remoteVersion | latest available version of the package (can be different from the installed version) | | installedVersion | installedVersion | installed version of the package (can be different from the remote version) | | comment | comment | deprecated (replaced by field 'remoteVersion'); will be removed in a future version | | author | author | author of the package |

Fields with data set in the configuration of license-report: | fieldname | column title | set value | |--|---|---| | department | department | --department.value=kessler | | relatedTo | related to | --relatedTo.value=stuff | | licensePeriod | license period | --licensePeriod.value=perpetual | | material | material / not material | --material.value=material |

debug

export DEBUG=license-report*

see lib/config.js for more details

use rc for further customization