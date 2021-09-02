license-info-webpack-plugin is a webpack plugin for making a list of package's LICENSE information, inspired by licensify.
$ npm install --save-dev license-info-webpack-plugin
$ yarn add --dev license-info-webpack-plugin
If you use
webpack < 4.2 that has dependency on
uglifyjs-webpack-plugin < 1.2.4, you need to set
optimization to set
uglifyOptions.
const path = require('path');
const LicenseInfoWebpackPlugin = require('license-info-webpack-plugin').default;
const UglifyJsPlugin = require("uglifyjs-webpack-plugin");
module.exports = {
mode: 'production',
entry: './src/js/index.js',
output: {
path: path.join(__dirname, 'dist/js'),
filename: '[name].js'
},
plugins: [
new LicenseInfoWebpackPlugin({
glob: '{LICENSE,license,License}*'
})
]
};
const path = require('path');
const LicenseInfoWebpackPlugin = require('license-info-webpack-plugin').default;
const UglifyJsPlugin = require("uglifyjs-webpack-plugin");
module.exports = {
entry: './src/js/index.js',
output: {
path: path.join(__dirname, 'dist/js'),
filename: '[name].js'
},
plugins: [
new LicenseInfoWebpackPlugin({
glob: '{LICENSE,license,License}*'
}),
new UglifyJsPlugin({
uglifyOptions: {
output: {
comments: /^\**!|@preserve|@license|@cc_on/
}
}
})
]
};
If you use
uglifyjs-webpack-plugin@^1.2.4 or
webpack has dependency on
uglifyjs-webpack-plugin@^1.2.4, you don't need to set
uglifyOptions for preserve license comments.
Related: https://github.com/webpack-contrib/uglifyjs-webpack-plugin/pull/250
If you use
uglifyjs-webpack-plugin@~1.1, you need to set
uglifyOptions for preserve license comments.
Related: https://github.com/webpack-contrib/uglifyjs-webpack-plugin/pull/174
license-info-webpack-plugin needs
webpack v3.0 or above
glob
'{LICENSE,license,License}*'
outputType
'banner' or
'html'
'banner': Append comment to top of bundled code
'html': Generate html (e.g.
license.[name].html)
'banner'
includeLicenseFile
true
MIT