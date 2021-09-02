license-info-webpack-plugin is a webpack plugin for making a list of package's LICENSE information, inspired by licensify.

$ npm install --save-dev license-info-webpack-plugin

$ yarn add --dev license-info-webpack-plugin

Usage

webpack v4

If you use webpack < 4.2 that has dependency on uglifyjs-webpack-plugin < 1.2.4 , you need to set optimization to set uglifyOptions .

const path = require ( 'path' ); const LicenseInfoWebpackPlugin = require ( 'license-info-webpack-plugin' ).default; const UglifyJsPlugin = require ( "uglifyjs-webpack-plugin" ); module .exports = { mode : 'production' , entry : './src/js/index.js' , output : { path : path.join(__dirname, 'dist/js' ), filename : '[name].js' }, plugins : [ new LicenseInfoWebpackPlugin({ glob : '{LICENSE,license,License}*' }) ] };

webpack v3

const path = require ( 'path' ); const LicenseInfoWebpackPlugin = require ( 'license-info-webpack-plugin' ).default; const UglifyJsPlugin = require ( "uglifyjs-webpack-plugin" ); module .exports = { entry : './src/js/index.js' , output : { path : path.join(__dirname, 'dist/js' ), filename : '[name].js' }, plugins : [ new LicenseInfoWebpackPlugin({ glob : '{LICENSE,license,License}*' }), new UglifyJsPlugin({ uglifyOptions : { output : { comments : /^\**!|@preserve|@license|@cc_on/ } } }) ] };

Note

If you use uglifyjs-webpack-plugin@^1.2.4 or webpack has dependency on uglifyjs-webpack-plugin@^1.2.4 , you don't need to set uglifyOptions for preserve license comments.

Related: https://github.com/webpack-contrib/uglifyjs-webpack-plugin/pull/250

If you use uglifyjs-webpack-plugin@~1.1 , you need to set uglifyOptions for preserve license comments.

Related: https://github.com/webpack-contrib/uglifyjs-webpack-plugin/pull/174

license-info-webpack-plugin needs webpack v3.0 or above

Options

glob Glob pattern for LICENSE file Default: '{LICENSE,license,License}*'

outputType Output type: 'banner' or 'html' 'banner' : Append comment to top of bundled code 'html' : Generate html (e.g. license.[name].html ) Default: 'banner'

includeLicenseFile Include and put LICENSE file Default: true



LICENSE

MIT