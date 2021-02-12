Check npm dependencies' package.json for license compatibility (aka compliance check) with the current project based on spdx notation and naming conventions.

This is WIP and likely to change but already useable.

Does a simple comparison like Public Domain > Permissive > Weakly Protective > Strongly Protective > Network Protective of the primary dependencies in node_modules (no recursive search). Checks for unlicensed or unknown licenses.

Screenshot with sample data (some licenses changed for demo)

Install

npm install license-compatibility-checker -g

or better

npm install license-compatibility-checker --save-dev

or

npm install https://github.com/HansHammel/license-compatibility-checker.git --save-dev

Usage

CLI

In your project folder run

license-compatibility-checker

or

lcc PATH_TO_PACKAGE_JSON

or (win)

.

ode_modules\.bin\lcc ..\droppy\package.json c:/l/droppy/node_modules

or (*nix)

./node_modules/.bin/lcc PATH_TO_PACKAGE_JSON PATH_TO_MODULES

etc.

Supports to optional parameters:

path to package json (defaults to ./package.json) path to node_modules (defaults to ./node_modules)

Paths can be relative to the CWD and/or mixed Win/nix-style

As Module

var lcc = require('license-compatibility-checker'); var path = require('path'); lcc.check(path.join(process.cwd(),'package.json'), path.join(process.cwd(),"node_modules"),function(/*error*/ err,/*boolean*/ passed,/*string*/ output){ if (err) console.log(err); else if (passed) { //No license issues found console.log(output); } else { //License issues found console.log(output); //process.exit(1); //or //throw new Error('License issues found'); } });

var lcc = require('license-compatibility-checker'); var path=require('path'); lcc.check(path.join(process.cwd(),'package.json'), path.join(process.cwd(),"node_modules"));

Legal notice

use without warranty

Honorable Mention

Based on license-compatibility ruby gem by Libraries.io

A License Overview