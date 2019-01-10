NPM License Checker

As of v17.0.0 the failOn and onlyAllow arguments take semicolons as delimeters instead of commas. Some license names contain commas and it messed with the parsing

Ever needed to see all the license info for a module and its dependencies?

It's this easy:

npm install -g license-checker mkdir foo cd foo npm install yui-lint license-checker

You should see something like this:

├─ cli@0.4.3 │ ├─ repository: http://github.com/chriso/cli │ └─ licenses: MIT ├─ glob@3.1.14 │ ├─ repository: https://github.com/isaacs/node-glob │ └─ licenses: UNKNOWN ├─ graceful-fs@1.1.14 │ ├─ repository: https://github.com/isaacs/node-graceful-fs │ └─ licenses: UNKNOWN ├─ inherits@1.0.0 │ ├─ repository: https://github.com/isaacs/inherits │ └─ licenses: UNKNOWN ├─ jshint@0.9.1 │ └─ licenses: MIT ├─ lru-cache@1.0.6 │ ├─ repository: https://github.com/isaacs/node-lru-cache │ └─ licenses: MIT ├─ lru-cache@2.0.4 │ ├─ repository: https://github.com/isaacs/node-lru-cache │ └─ licenses: MIT ├─ minimatch@0.0.5 │ ├─ repository: https://github.com/isaacs/minimatch │ └─ licenses: MIT ├─ minimatch@0.2.9 │ ├─ repository: https://github.com/isaacs/minimatch │ └─ licenses: MIT ├─ sigmund@1.0.0 │ ├─ repository: https://github.com/isaacs/sigmund │ └─ licenses: UNKNOWN └─ yui-lint@0.1.1 ├─ licenses: BSD └─ repository: http://github.com/yui/yui-lint

An asterisk next to a license name means that it was deduced from an other file than package.json (README, LICENSE, COPYING, ...) You could see something like this:

└─ debug @ 2 . 0 . 0 ├─ repository: https://github.com/visionmedia/debug └─ licenses: MIT*

Options

--production only show production dependencies.

only show production dependencies. --development only show development dependencies.

only show development dependencies. --start [path of the initial json to look for]

--unknown report guessed licenses as unknown licenses.

report guessed licenses as unknown licenses. --onlyunknown only list packages with unknown or guessed licenses.

only list packages with unknown or guessed licenses. --json output in json format.

output in json format. --csv output in csv format.

output in csv format. --csvComponentPrefix prefix column for component in csv format.

prefix column for component in csv format. --out [filepath] write the data to a specific file.

write the data to a specific file. --customPath to add a custom Format file in JSON

to add a custom Format file in JSON --exclude [list] exclude modules which licenses are in the comma-separated list from the output

exclude modules which licenses are in the comma-separated list from the output --relativeLicensePath output the location of the license files as relative paths

output the location of the license files as relative paths --summary output a summary of the license usage',

output a summary of the license usage', --failOn [list] fail (exit with code 1) on the first occurrence of the licenses of the semicolon-separated list

fail (exit with code 1) on the first occurrence of the licenses of the semicolon-separated list --onlyAllow [list] fail (exit with code 1) on the first occurrence of the licenses not in the semicolon-seperated list

fail (exit with code 1) on the first occurrence of the licenses not in the semicolon-seperated list --packages [list] restrict output to the packages (package@version) in the semicolon-seperated list

restrict output to the packages (package@version) in the semicolon-seperated list --excludePackages [list] restrict output to the packages (package@version) not in the semicolon-seperated list

restrict output to the packages (package@version) not in the semicolon-seperated list --excludePrivatePackages restrict output to not include any package marked as private

restrict output to not include any package marked as private --direct look for direct dependencies only

Exclusions

A list of licenses is the simplest way to describe what you want to exclude.

You can use valid SPDX identifiers. You can use valid SPDX expressions like MIT OR X11 . You can use non-valid SPDX identifiers, like Public Domain , since npm does support some license strings that are not SPDX identifiers.

Examples

Custom format

The --customPath option can be used with CSV to specify the columns. Note that the first column, module_name , will always be used.

When used with JSON format, it will add the specified items to the usual ones.

The available items are the following:

name

version

description

repository

publisher

email

url

licenses

licenseFile

licenseText

licenseModified

You can also give default values for each item. See an example in customFormatExample.json.

Requiring

var checker = require ( 'license-checker' ); checker.init({ start : '/path/to/start/looking' }, function ( err, packages ) { if (err) { } else { } });

Debugging

license-checker uses debug for internal logging. There’s two internal markers:

license-checker:error for errors

for errors license-checker:log for non-errors

Set the DEBUG environment variable to one of these to see debug output:

export DEBUG=license-checker*; license-checker scanning ./yui-lint ├─ cli@0.4.3 │ ├─ repository: http://github.com/chriso/cli │ └─ licenses: MIT ...

How Licenses are Found

We walk through the node_modules directory with the read-installed module. Once we gathered a list of modules we walk through them and look at all of their package.json 's, We try to identify the license with the spdx module to see if it has a valid SPDX license attached. If that fails, we then look into the module for the following files: LICENSE , LICENCE , COPYING , & README .