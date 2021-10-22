openbase logo
lib

libxmljs2

by marudor
0.29.0

libxml bindings for v8 javascript engine

Readme

Libxmljs2

LibXML bindings for node.js This package was forked as the original one is fairly unmaintained.

var libxmljs = require('libxmljs2');
var xml =
  '<?xml version="1.0" encoding="UTF-8"?>' +
  '<root>' +
  '<child foo="bar">' +
  '<grandchild baz="fizbuzz">grandchild content</grandchild>' +
  '</child>' +
  '<sibling>with content!</sibling>' +
  '</root>';

var xmlDoc = libxmljs.parseXml(xml);

// xpath queries
var gchild = xmlDoc.get('//grandchild');

console.log(gchild.text()); // prints "grandchild content"

var children = xmlDoc.root().childNodes();
var child = children[0];

console.log(child.attr('foo').value()); // prints "bar"

Support

API and Examples

Check out the wiki http://github.com/marudor/libxmljs2/wiki.

See the examples folder.

Installation via npm

npm install libxmljs2

Contribute

Start by checking out the open issues. Specifically the desired feature ones.

Requirements

Make sure you have met the requirements for node-gyp. You DO NOT need to manually install node-gyp; it comes bundled with node.

