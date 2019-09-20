openbase logo
libxmljs

by libxmljs
0.19.7 (see all)

libxml bindings for v8 javascript engine

npm
GitHub
CDN

Documentation
29.3K

GitHub Stars

991

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

58

Package

Dependencies

3

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Node.js XML Parser

Readme

Libxmljs

Build Status

AppVeyor Build Status

LibXML bindings for node.js

var libxmljs = require("libxmljs");
var xml =  '<?xml version="1.0" encoding="UTF-8"?>' +
           '<root>' +
               '<child foo="bar">' +
                   '<grandchild baz="fizbuzz">grandchild content</grandchild>' +
               '</child>' +
               '<sibling>with content!</sibling>' +
           '</root>';

var xmlDoc = libxmljs.parseXml(xml);

// xpath queries
var gchild = xmlDoc.get('//grandchild');

console.log(gchild.text());  // prints "grandchild content"

var children = xmlDoc.root().childNodes();
var child = children[0];

console.log(child.attr('foo').value()); // prints "bar"

Support

API and Examples

Check out the wiki http://github.com/libxmljs/libxmljs/wiki.

See the examples folder.

Installation via npm

npm install libxmljs

Contribute

Start by checking out the open issues. Specifically the desired feature ones.

Requirements

Make sure you have met the requirements for node-gyp. You DO NOT need to manually install node-gyp; it comes bundled with node.

Alexander RozhdestvenskyMoscow, Russia3 Ratings0 Reviews
January 7, 2021

