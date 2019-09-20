Libxmljs

LibXML bindings for node.js

var libxmljs = require ( "libxmljs" ); var xml = '<?xml version="1.0" encoding="UTF-8"?>' + '<root>' + '<child foo="bar">' + '<grandchild baz="fizbuzz">grandchild content</grandchild>' + '</child>' + '<sibling>with content!</sibling>' + '</root>' ; var xmlDoc = libxmljs.parseXml(xml); var gchild = xmlDoc.get( '//grandchild' ); console .log(gchild.text()); var children = xmlDoc.root().childNodes(); var child = children[ 0 ]; console .log(child.attr( 'foo' ).value());

Support

Docs - http://github.com/libxmljs/libxmljs/wiki

Mailing list - http://groups.google.com/group/libxmljs

API and Examples

Check out the wiki http://github.com/libxmljs/libxmljs/wiki.

See the examples folder.

Installation via npm

npm install libxmljs

Contribute

Start by checking out the open issues. Specifically the desired feature ones.

Requirements

Make sure you have met the requirements for node-gyp. You DO NOT need to manually install node-gyp; it comes bundled with node.