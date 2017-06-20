XSD validation for node.js using libxml
npm install libxml-xsd
On windows there are several prerequisites that need to be met before an install will work. Windows-Build-Tools is a great helper module for this task.
npm install --global --production windows-build-tools
npm install libxml-xsd
var xsd = require('libxml-xsd');
xsd.parseFile(schemaPath, function(err, schema){
schema.validate(documentString, function(err, validationErrors){
// err contains any technical error
// validationError is an array, null if the validation is ok
});
});
Node-libxml-xsd depends on libxmljs that bundles libxml.
The libxmljs module required by node-libxml-xsd is exposed as
require('libxml-xsd').libxmljs. This prevents depending on libxmljs twice which is not optimal and source of weird bugs.
It is possible to work with libxmljs documents instead of strings as inputs to the parse() and validate() functions.
XSD includes are supported but relative paths must be given from the execution directory, usually the root of the project.
Includes are resolved when parsing the schema. Therefore the parsing task becomes IO bound, which is why you should not use synchronous parsing when you expect some includes.
The same parse() and validate() functions can be used in synchronous mode simply by removing the callback parameter. In this case if a technical error occurs it will be thrown and validation errors will be returned.
var xsd = require('libxml-xsd');
var schema = xsd.parse(schemaString);
var validationErrors = schema.validate(documentString);
The asynchronous functions use the libuv work queue to provide parallelized computation in node.js worker threads. This makes it non-blocking for the main event loop of node.js.
Note that libxmljs parsing doesn't use the work queue, so only a part of the process is actually parallelized.
The tasks being mostly CPU bound and very fast it is not a big problem to use synchronous mode. But remember that if you use some includes the parsing task becomes IO bound.
For now 64bits linux and 32bits windows are confirmed. Other environments are probably ok, but not checked. Please report an issue if you encounter some difficulties.
Node-libxml-xsd depends on node-gyp, you will need to meet its requirements. This can be a bit painful mostly for windows users. The node-gyp version bundled in your npm will have to be greater than 0.13.0, so you might have to follow these instructions to upgrade. There is no system dependancy otherwise as libxml is bundled by libxmljs.
Node.js bindings for XSD validation from libxml
function
function
The libxmljs module. Prevents the need for a user's code to require it a second time. Also prevent weird bugs.
Kind: static property of
libxml-xsd
Schema
Parse a XSD schema
If no callback is given the function will run synchronously and return the result or throw an error.
Kind: static method of
libxml-xsd
Returns:
Schema - Only if no callback is given.
|Param
|Type
|Description
|source
string |
Document
|The content of the schema as a string or a libxmljs document
|[callback]
parseCallback
|The callback that handles the response. Expects err and Schema object.
Parse a XSD schema
Kind: static method of
libxml-xsd
|Param
|Type
|Description
|sourcePath
stringPath
|The path of the file
|callback
parseFileCallback
|The callback that handles the response. Expects err and Schema object.
Kind: inner class of
libxml-xsd
A compiled schema. Do not call this constructor, instead use parse or parseFile.
store both the source document and the parsed schema if we don't store the schema doc it will be deleted by garbage collector and it will result in segfaults.
|Param
|Type
|Description
|schemaDoc
Document
|XML document source of the schema
|schemaObj
Document
|Simple wrapper of a XSD schema
string |
Document
Validate a XML document over a schema
If no callback is given the function will run synchronously and return the result or throw an error.
Kind: instance method of
Schema
Returns:
string |
Document - Only if no callback is given. An array of validation errors, null if none.
|Param
|Type
|Description
|source
string |
Document
|The XML content to validate with the schema, to be given as a string or a libxmljs document
|[callback]
validateCallback
|The callback that handles the response. Expects err and an array of validation errors, null if none.
Apply a schema to a XML file
Kind: instance method of
Schema
|Param
|Type
|Description
|sourcePath
string
|The path of the file to read
|callback
validateFileCallback
|The callback that handles the response. Expects err and an array of validation errors null if none.
function
Callback to the parse function
Kind: inner typedef of
libxml-xsd
|Param
|Type
|[err]
error
|[schema]
Schema
function
Callback to the parseFile function
Kind: inner typedef of
libxml-xsd
|Param
|Type
|[err]
error
|[schema]
Schema
