This is a XML to JavaScript object parser. It uses the libxmljs module for the actual XML parsing. It aims to be an easy xml2js v1 replacement, but it doesn't follow the xml2js API.
libxml-to-js uses the string parser method of libxmljs. Basically a modified version of the algorithm from here in order to fit the formal specifications of xml2js output.
npm install libxml-to-js
The installation of the underlying dependency, libxmljs, fails if you don't have gcc (or compatible compiler), the libxml2 development headers, and the xml2-config script. Under various Linux distributions you may install the appropriate libxml2 development package: libxml2-dev (Debian, Ubuntu, etc), libxml2-devel (RHEL, CentOS, Fedora, etc).
var parser = require('libxml-to-js');
var xml = 'xml string';
parser(xml, function (error, result) {
if (error) {
console.error(error);
} else {
console.log(result);
}
});
With XPath query:
parser(xml, '//xpath/query', function (error, result) {
if (error) {
console.error(error);
} else {
console.log(result);
}
});
Due to the fact that libxmljs does not have any method for returning the namespace attributes of a specific element, the returned namespaces aren't returned as expected:
Example from the WordPress RSS 2 feed:
<?xml version="1.0" encoding="UTF-8"?>
<rss version="2.0"
xmlns:content="http://purl.org/rss/1.0/modules/content/"
xmlns:wfw="http://wellformedweb.org/CommentAPI/"
xmlns:dc="http://purl.org/dc/elements/1.1/"
xmlns:atom="http://www.w3.org/2005/Atom"
xmlns:sy="http://purl.org/rss/1.0/modules/syndication/"
xmlns:slash="http://purl.org/rss/1.0/modules/slash/"
>
<!-- the rest of the doc -->
</rss>
is parsed as:
{ '@':
{ version: '2.0',
xmlns:
{ atom: 'http://www.w3.org/2005/Atom',
sy: 'http://purl.org/rss/1.0/modules/syndication/',
dc: 'http://purl.org/dc/elements/1.1/',
content: 'http://purl.org/rss/1.0/modules/content/',
wfw: 'http://wellformedweb.org/CommentAPI/',
slash: 'http://purl.org/rss/1.0/modules/slash/' } },
// the rest of the doc
}