libvirt

by hooklift
1.2.1

libvirt bindings for google v8 javascript engine (nodejs addon)

7

GitHub Stars

168

Maintenance

Last Commit

5yrs ago

Contributors

22

Package

Dependencies

3

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

node-libvirt - The virtualization API bindings for NodeJS

Build Status Dependency Status npm version Gitter Bountysource

Libvirt is a toolkit to interact with virtualization capabilities of recent versions of GNU/Linux (and other OSes). (reference: Libvirt)

Node-Libvirt is a set of bindings to Libvirt API, which allows to use it from Javascript.

Virtualization Technologies Supported

Capabilities

  • Management of virtual machines, virtual networks and storage
  • Remote management using TLS encryption and x509 certificates
  • Remote management authenticating with Kerberos and SASL
  • Local access control using PolicyKit
  • Zero-conf discovery using Avahi multicast-DNS
  • Support for storage on IDE/SCSI/USB disks, FibreChannel, LVM, iSCSI, NFS and filesystems

Installation

You must have NodeJS and Libvirt already installed to be able to build node-libvirt.

Get and Install node-libvirt

$ sudo apt-get install libvirt-dev
$ git clone git://github.com/hooklift/node-libvirt.git
$ cd node-libvirt
$ npm install OR ( node-gyp configure && node-gyp build )

Example of use

For now please take a look at the tests.

API

Work in progress at docs page

License

(The MIT License)

Copyright 2016 node-libvirt Authors. All rights reserved.

Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the "Software"), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:

The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.

THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED "AS IS", WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.

