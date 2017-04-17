node-libvirt - The virtualization API bindings for NodeJS

Libvirt is a toolkit to interact with virtualization capabilities of recent versions of GNU/Linux (and other OSes). (reference: Libvirt)

Node-Libvirt is a set of bindings to Libvirt API, which allows to use it from Javascript.

Virtualization Technologies Supported

Capabilities

Management of virtual machines, virtual networks and storage

Remote management using TLS encryption and x509 certificates

Remote management authenticating with Kerberos and SASL

Local access control using PolicyKit

Zero-conf discovery using Avahi multicast-DNS

Support for storage on IDE/SCSI/USB disks, FibreChannel, LVM, iSCSI, NFS and filesystems

Installation

You must have NodeJS and Libvirt already installed to be able to build node-libvirt.

Get and Install node-libvirt

sudo apt-get install libvirt-dev git clone git://github.com/hooklift/node-libvirt.git cd node-libvirt npm install OR ( node-gyp configure && node-gyp build )

Example of use

For now please take a look at the tests.

API

Work in progress at docs page

License

(The MIT License)

Copyright 2016 node-libvirt Authors. All rights reserved.

Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the "Software"), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:

The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.

THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED "AS IS", WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.